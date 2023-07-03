Michael Jordan Doesn't Approve of Relationship Between Larsa Pippen and His Son Marcus: 'No!'

The NBA great – who was rivals with the “Real Housewives of Miami” star's ex Scottie Pippen — has spoken out about her romance with his son

Published on July 3, 2023
His Airness does not approve!

Four months after Marcus Jordan, 32, went Instagram official with Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen, 48, his dad is expressing his displeasure. Of course, it's not just any dad disapproving of a relationship: Marcus' dad is NBA great — and onetime rival of Larsa Pippen's ex Scottie — Michael Jordan.

When leaving a dinner at Paris’ Matignon, a TMZ photographer asked MJ, 60, about his son’s relationship with the OnlyFans star. At first, he simply laughed it off, before the paparazzi pressed further into whether he approved. 

The pro athlete’s response was simple and clear: “No!” 

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

If she knows, Larsa doesn't appear to be particularly bothered; she recently spoke about her relationship with Tamron Hall, saying, “It’s not about my parents, his parents. They’re all happy. Our whole family’s fine."

She also told Hall that the age difference with Marcus didn't bother her and that any animosity between Marcus' dad and her ex-husband didn't affect her either. "[Scottie] has a right to the way he feels ... I live my truth, I'm happy," she said. "It wasn't like it was planned, we were just together a lot with our friends and it just so happened."

Larsa and Marcus, who had been rumored to be dating for months, formally announced their relationship on Instagram with a post in front of a floral installation of Michael’s jersey. “Checks over stripes,” Pippen commented, referring to Jordan’s long-time brand loyalty to Nike

In early June, the couple spoke up about their relationship with their extended families. On their Separation Anxiety podcast, Jordan said, “I don’t think there was ever any hurdles, I just think there was some shock value to the fact that we were dating. Caught maybe some people on my side of the family off guard a little bit.” 

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Larsa is no stranger to the world of pro basketball, having previously been married to Michael’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen. The couple finalized their divorce back in 2022. 

“I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body that was really successful that gave me four gorgeous kids,” Pippen said on fellow Bravo star Melissa Gorga’s On Display podcast. “Where the hell are you gonna find a guy that can like, fill in — it doesn't have to be all of those, but like, a few of those boxes.”

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Pippen revealed that she hadn’t talked about Marcus with her estranged husband: “I feel like I don't ask my ex who he dates, if he doesn't really ask me who I [date]."

