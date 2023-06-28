Michael Jackson's Doctor Conrad Murray Opens Medical Institute 12 Years After Involuntary Manslaughter Conviction

The DCM Medical Institute opened last month in El Socorro, San Juan

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 04:20PM EDT
Dr Conrad Murray Michael Jackson
Dr. Conrad Murray and Michael Jackson. Photo:

Kevork Djansezian/Getty, KMazur/WireImage

Michael Jackson's former doctor Dr. Conrad Murray — who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 — has opened up his own medical institute.

The DCM Medical Institute opened last month in El Socorro, San Juan. At the launch event, Murray, 70, opened up about why he chose to open his own institute.

“When I came back to Trinidad, most of the colleagues whom I had trained felt that I was too much of a threat to be present, when all I was willing to do was to collaborate, further educate and instill care for more and more. So they decided to eventfully lock the doors when they saw the cases I was performing," he said, per the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian.

He added, "It was tough. I dealt with the country locking its borders for two years but I did not give up. I felt that I had to be relentless."

Murray grew up in Trinidad and Tobago after migrating from Grenada with his parents. He later moved to the United States and established himself as a doctor.

In 2011, Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Jackson’s 2009 death from cardiac arrest.

Jackson's children — who were present when he died — testified in court during Murray’s trial.

"This is a crime where the end result was the death of a human being," said Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Pastor said at the time. "That factor demonstrates rather dramatically that the public should be protected."

Throughout the six-week trial, prosecutors portrayed Murray, then 58, as a reckless doctor who, for $150,000 a month, sold out the Hippocratic oath, and to treat Jackson's insomnia, gave the King of Pop a nightly drip of propofol, an unpredictable and potentially fatal anesthetic.

During the case, prosecutors attempted to show that Murray set the stage for tragedy by also failing to use proper monitoring equipment and devices to help Jackson breathe under heavy anesthesia.

The doctor, they said, also repeatedly left Jackson's bedside to check emails and make phone calls, which Walgren characterized as "abandonment."

Defense attorneys argued that before Jackson hired Murray as his personal doctor for his planned This Is It concerts, he'd concluded that propofol was the only treatment for his insomnia. The attorneys and their medical expert, Dr. Paul White, suggested that Jackson injected extra propofol and swallowed several tablets of the sedative lorazepam during moments that morning when Murray’s back was turned – causing Jackson to die so suddenly that Murray could not have saved him.

He served half of his four-year sentence in prison and returned to Trinidad and Tobago, where he registered to practice and qualified as a medical doctor.

After the conviction, Murray has his medical licenses in Texas California and Nevada suspended.

The pop icon's death was detailed in Mark Langthorne and Matt Richards' 2016 book 83 Minutes.

Related Articles
Khalid attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater
Khalid's Mom Shares New Details About His Accident, Says Car Was Struck After Pulling to Side for Overheating
Beyonce and Lizzo attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023
Watch Lizzo Cry as Beyoncé Name-Drops Her at Concert: 'It's an Honor'
Pink Receives Large Wheel of Brie Cheese from Fan on Stage in London as Latest Tour Gift: 'Thank You'
Pink Receives Large Wheel of Brie Cheese from Fan on Stage in London as Latest Tour Gift: 'Thank You'
Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Former Stepmother-in-Law Reba McEntire: We're 'Both Women of Sound Mind'
Kesha Says She's at 'Peace' and 'Happier Than Ever' as She Prepares for Upcoming Gag Order Tour (Exclusive)
Kesha Says She's at 'Peace' and 'Happier Than Ever' as She Prepares for Upcoming Gag Order Tour (Exclusive)
Nicole Scherzinger Thom Evans engagement photo
The Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger Is Engaged to Thom Evans
Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, and Adonis Graham speak onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Drake Is Honored with Key to Memphis for His Music and 'Generous Spirit'
P!NK performs at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 at Hyde Park on June 24, 2023 in London, England.
Pink Shocked as Fan Throws Their Late Mom's Ashes on Stage Mid-Show: 'Don't Know How I Feel About This'
Lewis Capaldi performs on the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023
Lewis Capaldi Is Taking a Break from Touring in 'Foreseeable Future' for 'Mental and Physical Health'
Jo Mersa Marley
Bob Marley's Grandson Jo Mersa Marley Died of 'Acute Asthma Exacerbation': Report
Cardi B, Offset
Cardi B Slams Offset's Deleted Tweet Accusing Her of Cheating: 'Don't Play with Me'
MÃ¶tley CrÃ¼e guitarist Mick Mars files lawsuit against band after touring dispute
Mick Mars Recalls Hallucinations of 'Aliens' and 'Cat People' Due to Substance Abuse and Mold Exposure
Keyshia Cole and Daniel Gibson attend the 2013 Essence Festival
Keyshia Cole on Why She Waited to Divorce Daniel Gibson: 'At Some Point You Just Gotta Choose' (Exclusive)
Noah Cyrus engagement post
Noah Cyrus Is Engaged to Fashion Designer Pinkus: 'So Excited to Spend This Life with You'
Selena Gomez 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' documentary premiere, AFI Fest
Why Selena Gomez Unfollowed Bella and Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and Others on Instagram: Source (Exclusive)
Brandon Flowers and Elton John perform at Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023
Couple Gets Engaged While Elton John and Brandon Flowers Duet 'Tiny Dancer' at 2023 Glastonbury Festival