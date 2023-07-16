Michael J. Fox Honors Wife Tracy Pollan on Their 35th Anniversary: ‘Forever Yours’

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan are celebrating a huge milestone!

The Back to the Future actor, 62, and his actress wife, 63, shared sweet tributes to each other on Instagram on Sunday to celebrate their 35th anniversary.

“35 years!!!” Pollan captioned her post, which featured a throwback photo of the Bright Lights, Big City stars vacationing together.

She continued, “Happy anniversary, my love. Here’s to many more glorious adventures together. I could not love you more.”

“Likewise, so beautiful just like you,” Fox commented on the vacation photo. “Happy Anniversary!”

The Family Ties star penned an anniversary tribute of his own to his wife, which he shared alongside a series of throwback photos of the couple with their arms wrapped around each other.

“35 years of [laughter], living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike.”

Pollan responded to her husband’s loving words, writing, “Love you so much!!!”

Actress Jennifer Grey wished the pair well on their posts, commenting, “love you guys” and “two of my favorite people.” ​​Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star and Grey’s ex-husband Clark Gregg also sent his love. “You guys are ❤️goals!” he wrote.

Last month, Fox shared another loving post dedicated to his spouse of more than three decades, wishing her a happy 63rd birthday.

Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox met on the set of "Family Ties" and tied the knot in 1988. Michael J Fox/Instagram

“She showers the people she loves with love, she shows them the way that she feels,” the Spin City alum wrote, quoting lyrics from James Taylor’s “Shower the People” song.

In the sweet tribute to Pollan, the actor also called her “my forever summer girl, my love, my best friend, and the most beautiful, amazing mom to our four stupendous kids.”

Before becoming one of the most enduring romances in Hollywood, Fox and Pollan were just two actors trying to make it in show business.

The pair first crossed paths in 1985 after they were cast as each other's love interests on Family Ties, but remained friends because they were both dating other people at the time — fellow actors Nancy McKeon and Kevin Bacon.

When the pair reunited on-screen in the 1988 drama Bright Lights, Big City, everything changed. Sparks flew between the then-single starlets, and within seven months, Fox put a ring on it.

Tracy pollan and Michael J. Fox with their four children: Sam, 34, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and Esmé, 21. Alexa Hoyer

Then, in the summer of 1988, the couple said “I do,” and they’ve been together ever since. They share four children: Sam, 34, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and Esmé, 21.

Last October, the couple chatted with PEOPLE about the secret to their long-lasting love after facing challenges including Fox’s Parkinson's disease.

“It's assuming the best from the person you live with until you are actually presented with the worst," Pollan revealed. "And same with our parenting: It's also how we are with our kids," she shared, as her husband added, "It is all about acceptance."