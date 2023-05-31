Michael J. Fox Shares Sweet Photos with All Four of His Kids Over Memorial Day Weekend

Michael J. Fox is sharing a sweet moment with his family.

On Sunday, the Back to the Future actor, 61, posted an Instagram story of his family as they celebrated the holiday weekend together.

In one photo, Fox was pictured sitting down at a restaurant on a lake as his four kids posed next to him with their arms around each other. In another photo, Fox posed with son Sam, 34, and daughter Schuyler, 28, as they smiled in front of a waterfall.

The actor shares his four kids — Esmé, 21, Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and Sam — with his wife of over 30 years, Tracy Pollan.

On Tuesday, Fox celebrated son Sam's 34th birthday with a tribute on Instagram featuring additional pictures from the weekend.

"Happy Birthday to my big bouncing baby boy @palekidd you are the best. Proud to be your pops. Love you!" he captioned the post.

The actor was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 and went public with his diagnosis seven years later. In 2009, the actor spoke with Good Housekeeping about how the disease has affected his family life.



"If I'm reaching for something, they'll just do it and carry on," he said of his kids. "[They have learned] empathy, resilience, and also sorting out what's important from what's not — things like vanity."

Fox has a close bond with all four of his adult children, and they are frequently featured on his Instagram account.

"Our children are beautiful, sensitive, intelligent, empathetic, independent, compassionate, adventurous, lovely people," he captioned a Mother's Day tribute to Pollan in May 2022. "That's your fault. We all love you so much. Happy Mother's Day."

Fox's kids were featured in his 2023 documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. In May, the Family Ties alum talked to PEOPLE about the project and what his family thought about letting cameras into their lives. "They all gave me their permission. And then, at various times, they retracted their permission," he said.

