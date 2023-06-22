Michael J. Fox Calls Wife Tracy Pollan His 'Forever Summer Girl' as He Celebrates Her 63rd Birthday

The 'Family Ties' alum celebrated Pollan as "my love, my best friend, and the most beautiful amazing mom to our four stupendous kids" in his loving birthday tribute on Thursday

Michael J. Fox is honoring his wife Tracy Pollan on her 63rd birthday.

On Thursday, The Good Wife alum posted a loving tribute to his wife alongside several sweet photos of them with their four children — son Sam Michael, 34, twin daughters Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, 28, and 21-year-old daughter Esmé Annabelle

“‘She showers the people she loves with love, she shows them the way that she feels,’” Fox, 62, wrote on Instagram.

Michael J Fox and Tracy Pollan with family

Michael J Fox/Instagram

“Happy happy birthday @tracy.pollan” he added. “My forever Summer girl, my love, my best friend, and the most beautiful amazing mom to our four stupendous kids.”

He concluded the message, “Love love love you. 🌻🎂☀️ ❤️” and Pollan responded in the comment section, writing, “Love this and you!!!!😍😍😍”

The couple’s celebrity friends also sent their birthday wishes to Pollan. Julianne Moore wrote, “Happy birthday @tracy.pollan we all love you” while Julianna Margulies commented, “Happy Birthday❤️❤️!”

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan attend the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research gala
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Fox met Pollan in 1985 after she was cast as his girlfriend on his hit sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City

Now married 34 years, the pair opened up to PEOPLE in March about how they continue to support one another

"I think we really listen to each other, we are there for each other when we need each other," said Pollan. "And then we also give each other space when that's needed. Just feeling off of what's needed at the moment and trying to be there."

"Tracy gives our family everything that we need. Any good in our family, anything good that we do, comes from her," Fox said.

Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox attend A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation on November 16, 2019 in New York City
Noam Galai/Getty

In October, the couple spoke to PEOPLE about the secret to their longevity after facing challenges including Fox’s battle with Parkinson's

“It's assuming the best from the person you live with until you are actually presented with the worst. And same with our parenting: It's also how we are with our kids," she shared, as he added, "It is all about acceptance."

The Back to the Future star also said that he is embracing family time amid his health struggles.

"My best life now is I enjoy my family so much," he shared. "Tracy and the kids are amazing. I know that sounds boring, it sounds like a fairy tale, but we've been married 30-something years, so we've got something figured out."

