Michael J. Fox is enjoying a birthday full of tributes from friends, family and fans.

The subject of recent documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie turned 62 on Friday.

Fox commemorated the occasion with a photo posted to Instagram of him and Happy Days star Henry Winkler at the recent FAN EXPO Philadelphia, all smiles.

“62 🎂 and STILL cool... wait dammit …look who it is …..The C*O*A*T! Aaaayyy!!!😎😎👍👍I’m not worthy,” wrote Fox.

Julianne Moore joined in on the post’s comments, writing, “Happy birthday Mike!!”

Fox’s wife and Family Ties costar Tracy Pollan, 62, celebrated the day with a shot of the two of them on a boat. “Happy birthday handsome! Could not love you more,” she wrote.

Fans of the Emmy-winning star posted tributes of their own. Ryan Reynolds shared a message to Fox on his Instagram stories: “A very happy birthday to the one and only @realmikejfox. I love this man, his work, his sense of humour, generosity and devotion to his incredible family.”

Actress Ali Wentworth also shared a photo of her and Fox, calling him “the greatest human,” adding, “Love you love you!”

Christopher Lloyd joined the fun, posting on his Instagram stories a pic with his arm around his Back to the Future costar with the caption “Happy Birthday to my dear friend.” A follow-up photo, of the two stars in costume from the Old West-set third film in the franchise, was jokingly captioned “Circa 1885.”

Earlier this month, Lloyd reunited with Fox and fellow Back to the Future star Tom Wilson at Fan Expo Philadelphia. All three actors posted the photo of their cast reunion, with Lloyd quoting the film franchise: “Now that’s heavy.”

Fox told Variety earlier this year that "It took me a few films to get to know” Lloyd: “He’s very enigmatic… On Back to the Future Part III we connected in a way we hadn’t on the other films. I came to see how much he loved acting. I never got that before.”

Meg Ryan, Michael J Fox, and Tracy Pollan. Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and on Apple TV+, details the actor’s upbringing in Canada, years on Family Ties that made him a star and diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, which he’s been living with for over 30 years.

"I truly live one day at a time," Fox told PEOPLE last month. "I live for each moment and I love each day… The average age of death is 77. It's not that far out on a limb!”

At a May screening of the documentary, the star was joined by friends including Meg Ryan, Bill Murray, Joan Jett and Katie Couric. He told PEOPLE their support “means a lot to me because friendship means a lot."