Michael Fassbender Is an Assassin on a Mission in Netflix's 'The Killer' Trailer

Michael Fassbender teams up with director David Fincher for Netflix's latest thriller, which lands in select theaters in October before streaming Nov. 10

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 10:32AM EDT

Michael Fassbender is an assassin trying to stay calm in his latest movie role.

Netflix released the teaser trailer for filmmaker David Fincher's new movie The Killer on Tuesday, showcasing Fassbender, 46, as an assassin who appears to operate by a set of particular rules.

The trailer opens with Fassbender's character prepping a weapon and destroying a cell phone. He wears a smart watch that reads his heart rate — as he prepares to fire a sniper rifle out a window, his heart rate rises above 100 beats per minute, leading the assassin to take a deep breath before firing.

Michael Fassbender as an assassin in The Killer

Netflix

After that, the assassin is shown in a variety of situations throughout the movie, including more violence, destroying potential evidence and incognito airplane travel, as Fassbender narrates reminders to himself to "stick to the plan" and "fight only the battle you're paid to fight," among other sayings.

Tilda Swinton's appearance in the movie is briefly teased, cut together with imagery of the assassin's violent escapades, which ends with a shot of Fassbender's character firing his weapon and reloading for another shot.

Michael Fassbender as an assassin in The Killer
Michael Fassbender in Netflix's 'The Killer'.

Netflix

"After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal," reads an official logline for the movie.

The Killer marks 61-year-old Fincher's first movie since 2020's Mank, which was his first film with Netflix. Mank won two Academy Awards at the 2021 Oscars — Best Production Design and Best Cinematography — while the film in total received 10 nominations. The filmmaker's new movie is adapted from a French-language graphic novel of the same name written by author Alexis Nolent and illustrated by Luc Jacamon.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Killer's screenplay was written by screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, who notably collaborated with Fincher on Fincher's 1995 breakout crime thriller Se7en, which starred Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Michael Fassbender as an assassin in The Kille
Michael Fassbender in Netflix's 'The Killer'.

Netflix

After some time away from the big screen, Fassbender appears in both The Killer and Taika Waititi's new movie Next Goal Wins this fall. His last movie role came in 2019's X-Men movie Dark Phoenix, which marked the end of the actor's run as Magneto in the superhero franchise.

Aside from Fassbender and Swinton, the new movie also features performances from Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard and Sophie Charlotte.

The Killer will make its world premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3. It will then release in select theaters in October and begins streaming on Netflix Nov. 10.

Related Articles
Reptile. (L-R) Benicio Del Toro as Tom Nichols and Alicia Silverstone as Judy Nichols in Reptile
Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone Star in Twisty Trailer for 'Reptile'
Maestro. (L to R) Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre and Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein (Director/Writer) in Maestro
See Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in Moving Trailer for Leonard Bernstein Biopic 'Maestro'
Sofia Boutella as Kora in Rebel Moon
Sofia Boutella Is the Galaxy's Last Hope in Epic Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon'
Glynn Turman as A Philip Randolph and Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in Rustin
Colman Domingo Portrays Civil Rights Activist Bayard Rustin in Powerful Trailer for 'Rustin'
Bradley Cooper Becomes Leonard Bernstein in First Look at Maestro with Carey Mulligan
Leonard Bernstein's Kids Defend Bradley Cooper amid Prosthetic Nose Controversy: He Has 'Profound Respect'
Martin Scorsese Remembers The Band Guitarist and Frequent Musical Collaborator Robbie Robertson: 'I Loved' Him
Martin Scorsese Remembers The Band Guitarist and Musical Collaborator Robbie Robertson: 'I Loved' Him
saw movie
‘Saw X’ Trailer Teases Tobin Bell’s Return in ‘Jigsaw’s Most Personal Game’
They Cloned Tyrone - (L to R) Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo, Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles and John Boyega as Fontaine in They Cloned Tyrone.
Jamie Foxx and John Boyega Uncover a Mystery in Netflix's Wild 'They Cloned Tyrone' Trailer
amanda seyfried
Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried Star in First Trailer for David Fincher's Netflix Film Mank
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
"Call Me By Your Name" Film - 2017
The Best Drama Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
best streaming services for movies
The Best Streaming Services for Every Type of Movie
Bird Box Barcelona
'Bird Box Barcelona' Trailer Brings Tense Netflix Franchise to Europe: Watch
The Creator
John David Washington Hunts A.I. to Save Humanity in Futuristic 'The Creator' Trailer
Heart of Stone - Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone in Heart Of Stone
The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Sandie and Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise in Edgar Wright's LAST NIGHT IN SOHO (2021)
The Best Psychological Thrillers to Stream Now