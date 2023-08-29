Michael Fassbender Is an Assassin on a Mission in Netflix's 'The Killer' Trailer

Michael Fassbender is an assassin trying to stay calm in his latest movie role.

Netflix released the teaser trailer for filmmaker David Fincher's new movie The Killer on Tuesday, showcasing Fassbender, 46, as an assassin who appears to operate by a set of particular rules.

The trailer opens with Fassbender's character prepping a weapon and destroying a cell phone. He wears a smart watch that reads his heart rate — as he prepares to fire a sniper rifle out a window, his heart rate rises above 100 beats per minute, leading the assassin to take a deep breath before firing.

Netflix

After that, the assassin is shown in a variety of situations throughout the movie, including more violence, destroying potential evidence and incognito airplane travel, as Fassbender narrates reminders to himself to "stick to the plan" and "fight only the battle you're paid to fight," among other sayings.

Tilda Swinton's appearance in the movie is briefly teased, cut together with imagery of the assassin's violent escapades, which ends with a shot of Fassbender's character firing his weapon and reloading for another shot.

Michael Fassbender in Netflix's 'The Killer'. Netflix

"After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal," reads an official logline for the movie.

The Killer marks 61-year-old Fincher's first movie since 2020's Mank, which was his first film with Netflix. Mank won two Academy Awards at the 2021 Oscars — Best Production Design and Best Cinematography — while the film in total received 10 nominations. The filmmaker's new movie is adapted from a French-language graphic novel of the same name written by author Alexis Nolent and illustrated by Luc Jacamon.



The Killer's screenplay was written by screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, who notably collaborated with Fincher on Fincher's 1995 breakout crime thriller Se7en, which starred Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman and Gwyneth Paltrow.



Michael Fassbender in Netflix's 'The Killer'. Netflix

After some time away from the big screen, Fassbender appears in both The Killer and Taika Waititi's new movie Next Goal Wins this fall. His last movie role came in 2019's X-Men movie Dark Phoenix, which marked the end of the actor's run as Magneto in the superhero franchise.

Aside from Fassbender and Swinton, the new movie also features performances from Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard and Sophie Charlotte.



The Killer will make its world premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3. It will then release in select theaters in October and begins streaming on Netflix Nov. 10.