Michael Fassbender Crashes Out of Le Mans 24-Hour Race After He 'Lost Control' of His Car: 'Gutted'

The actor made his racing debut at the event in 2022

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 11, 2023 12:17PM EDT
Michael Fassbender crashes out of 24 Hours of Le Mans race
Photo:

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Michael Fassbender crashed out of the Le Mans 24-hour race in France over the weekend.

The actor's team, Proton Competition, announced the news on Twitter Sunday, writing, “We are gutted! Car #911 is no longer running the Le Mans 24 race.”

The German racing team explained, “[A] few minutes before the end of his stint #MichaelFassbender lost control of the car and went into the barrier with no chances to repair the damage.”

“Le Mans was [not] kind to us this year!” the team added.

The German-Irish actor, 46, had fifteen minutes left in his six-hour turn to drive before the back end of his vehicle slammed into a barricade in the portion of the racetrack known as the “Porsche Curves.”

Michael Fassbender crashes out of 24 Hours of Le Mans race

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

This weekend marked Fassbender’s second time competing in the iconic French endurance race. He made his racing debut at the event in 2022, where Proton Competition came in 51st place out of 62 teams.

The two-time Oscar nominee crashed his vehicle twice during that race. He was also involved in another collision in one of the qualifying rounds.

Fassbender trained for four years before he finally got behind the wheel in an official race, according to a 2022 interview with Eurosport.

"Acting is something that is my job," he told the outlet. "I'm more used to it and at home with it – it's like my natural office, but racing was always my first dream as a young boy."

However, the X-Men star noted, "It's kind of tricky. I feel like acting is definitely my homework. I feel most comfortable in it, but this is the original dream.”

"A victory in Le Mans, I would take over an Oscar,” he added.

