Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Son Cameron's Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You'

Cameron Douglas is sharing a special moment between two of his favorite people in celebration of Father's Day.

On Sunday, the actor, 44, shared a black-and-white photo of dad Michael Douglas playing with Cameron's daughter Lua, now 5½, when she was a baby.

Michael, 78, points toward his granddaughter as she laughs , wearing a dress with her hair in a bow.

"Here’s to you Dad 👏💛 #happyfathersday," Cameron, who also shares son Ryder, 2½, with long-time girlfriend, Viviane Thibes, 44, captioned the photo.

Stepmom Catherine Zeta-Jones, who shares daughter Carys, 20, and son Dylan, 22, with the Basic Instinct actor, commented, "❤️❤️❤️."

Cameron recently chatted with PEOPLE about seeing some of his family's signature creative spark in his little ones, something that means a lot to him.

"It's interesting. My son is just over 2, and he's got a great disposition — always has a smile on his face and loves meeting new people," he shared.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"But my daughter, she does really amazing imitations," he continued. "I don't think she realizes it, but the first time she did it, she was imitating one of her friends, who is the son of a close friend of mine. And she didn't preface the imitation by saying who she was imitating. She just started doing it, and I knew who it was. It was so spot on that it was a little creepy, like whoa."

"It's interesting because my whole family is involved in the arts, from my grandparents to my uncles, my father, my siblings. It's just genetics, and she doesn't even realize it," he laughed.

Cameron also admitted to being influenced by his dad's parenting, saying he's taken from it to "lead by example."

"And just being there for them," he added. "It's so important to be available to them."