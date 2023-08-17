Michael Cera Missed His ‘Group of Friends’ When ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Ended: I ‘Was a Little Depressed’

"By the end of the movie I felt like, this is my world," the actor said of making the 2010 film

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Published on August 17, 2023 12:16PM EDT
Michael Cera Mary Elizabeth Winstead Johnny Simmons Ellen Wong Alison Pill Mark Webber Scott Pilgrim Vs the World - 2010
From left: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Johnny Simmons, Ellen Wong, Alison Pill and Mark Webber in "Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World" (2010). Photo:

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Saying goodbye is always hard, and Michael Cera found it particularly difficult leaving Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

In an interview with GQ, Cera, 35, reflected on the 2010 Edgar Wright–directed movie, saying, “It was so much fun all the time because we just had the greatest vibe with everybody."

“I think that trickled down from Edgar and the energy that he was creating,” he added. “We all got to rehearse together and spend a lot of time together before we even started making the movie.”

After spending nine months on set — with a cast that included Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Allison Pill, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza and many more — Cera found himself struggling to adjust to life after the film.

“By the end of the movie I felt like this is my world, this is my group of friends, it kinda feels like it’s always gonna be this way,” Cera recalled. “And, honestly, I kinda was a little depressed when we were done because it all just goes away. You’re like, ‘Where did everybody go?’ ”

Now, the Barbie actor said, “You kind of get used to that as you get older, and as you’re acting for a while, but I was sad to lose it. I could’ve kept making that forever, even though it was exhausting.” 

Michael Cera Scott Pilgrim Vs The World - 2010
Michael Cera in "Scott Pilgrim Vs The World" (2010).

Big Talk Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock 

The movie itself was a dream come true for him he said, describing it as “a lucky thing.”

“It was exciting to me, it was sort of too good to be true,” he told GQ. “Because I also loved the graphic novel so I just felt, like, fortunate to be the right age, the right time.”

In an unexpected turn of events, Cera recently got the chance to do just what he’d wanted in 2010 as he and the original cast returned to their characters for Netflix’s new animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Cera reprises his role, this time just as a voice actor, along with Winstead, Plaza and Larson. 

Also returning is Kieran Culkin, who voices Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, and Mae Whitman as Roxie.

Michael Cera attends the press junket and Photo Call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

On Wednesday, the first teaser trailer for the animated series was released, showing protagonist Scott nervously gripping a solo cup at a party as his love interest, Ramona, grabbed his hand and whisked him into space.

The 2010 film centered around Scott, a struggling bass player who was tasked with fighting and defeating all seven of Ramona’s evil exes in order to date her. The animated series explores the same storyline.

Wright serves as an executive producer for the series. "One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim," Wright said in a press release when the series was first announced in March. "Since the film's release in 2010 we've done Q&A's, remembrances and charity read-throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now.…"

"I'm more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure," he added. "You are in for a treat."

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres on Netflix Nov. 17.

