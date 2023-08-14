Michael Bublé Posed as a Bublé 'Superfan' While Joining Foo Fighters on Stage - Watch!

Michael Bublé and Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters proved to crowds at Outside Lands just how much they think “there’s no such thing as taking a joke too far!”

On Saturday, a long-running tour gag from the rock band Foo Fighters came to an epic conclusion during their headlining set at the music festival in San Francisco.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the group fronted by Grohl, 54, has spent the past several weeks on tour performing a medley of songs that their new touring drummer Josh Freese played drums on during his time as a session drummer. In addition to songs by fellow rockers like Avril Lavigne, Blink-182, Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, and more, the Grammy-winners also throw Michael Bublé’s jazz-pop song “Haven’t Met You Yet” into the mix and even invites a fan up on stage to sing it with them.

At Outside Lands, Bublé, 47, got in on the bit.

In footage captured by fans, when the band started playing the intro to “Haven’t Met You Yet,” Grohl said, “You know what? At the last couple shows, I always look out and someone's like, 'I know the Bublé song. I'll come up and sing it. I know the f---ing Bublé song. And every time someone says they know the song, they don’t know the f---ing song.'”

So when Grohl went on to ask the audience, “Who knows the f---ing song?” he pointed out a “superfan” holding up an “I heart Bublé” sign and invited him on stage.

“This mother---er better know the song,” Grohl was caught saying in a video Foo Fighters posted to X (formerly known as Twitter). “Do you know the song? Because people say they know it but they don’t!”

The "superfan" definitely knew it — as it turned out to be the crooner himself! He then belted the hit out once he got on stage, with the crowd joining in on the chorus.

Dave Grohl performs at Bonnaroo in June 2023. Erika Goldring/Getty

Later, Grohl shared with the audience, “For real, we've been doing that thing where people from the audience come up and say, 'I know the f---ing song,' and they walk up and they're like, 'I know the first verse.' They don't know it!"

“So this badass motherf---er,” Grohl continued, referring to Bublé, “and I'm not even kidding — flew in today from Argentina to f---ing sing that song to you guys. Because there’s no such thing as taking a joke too far.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bublé had even more fun with the joke after the set. The singer-songwriter shared a video to X of him saying, “Well, the time has finally come, I’ve been asked to be in the Foo Fighters.”

“F--- you, Bublé!” Grohl responded in the clip.

Foo Fighters have been on tour since May 24, playing their first shows following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins who died at age 50 in March 2022.

Just days before the rock legends set out on tour, they announced that Freese would be joining them in a special livestream.

The Grammy winners have headlined a handful of festivals this summer, including Boston Calling here they brought out Hawkins’ son Shane, 17, to play with them on drums.

Their appearances at festivals like Austin City Limits, iHeart Fest, Ohana Fest, and more continue throughout the fall.

