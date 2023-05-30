Michael Bublé's Grammy Arrives in Mail 3 Months After Win: ‘Being in Canada Things Take a Little Bit Longer’

Michael Bublé finally has his Grammy in his hands, three months after winning the award.

The Canadian crooner, 47, shared a video on Instagram of himself on Monday opening up a package sent in from the United States containing the Grammy he won back in February.

Bublé nabbed the award for best traditional pop vocal album for his critically-acclaimed album Higher — beating the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, and Diana Ross.

In his Instagram clip, the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer was seen without his signature suit, dressed casually in a red cap and white hoodie as he opened up his long-awaited package at home.

“So being in Canada, sometimes things take a little longer to get here, but I wanted to be part of being with you when I opened my Grammy that just came,” Bublé told fans.

He then went on to thank his nearest and dearest: “As I open it, rip it open, I just want to say thank you so much. Thank you, God, my beautiful wife [Luisana Lopilato] and kids, my family, all my friends…all of my beautiful co-writers, all you beautiful people — and mostly, I want to thank you.”

After ripping open the package, Bublé finally revealed the shiny new Grammy inside to fans.

“There she is,” the four-time Grammy winner said, before adding: “I mean, it’s not all about winning…but sometimes it feels really good! And thank you to the Academy," giving a wink at the end of the clip.

Bublé captioned: “I love what I do, who I do it with, and mostly, who I do it for. Thank you for supporting a small town Canadian kid who lives out his dreams everyday ❤️ @recordingacademy #higher #teamworkmakesthedreamwork.”

Bublé is currently on tour in the U.K., having started his shows in January.

Bublé won the Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album in February. GP Images/WireImage

Earlier this year, the dad-of-four shared the secret to balancing family life with his and his wife’s busy careers, telling Red magazine: "More than anything, my wife and I understand that each other's fulfillment is important.

"I won't be touring for certain months next year because she'll be filming a movie, and so I'll be Daddy on set, and then she'll do the same for me. Being together is the goal.”

Bublé and wife Lopilato share sons Noah, 9, and Elias, 7, and daughters Vida, 4, and 5-month-old Cielo.