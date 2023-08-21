Michael Bublé Celebrates Daughter Cielo's 1st Birthday: ‘It’s Amazing'

The Canadian singer welcomed his fourth child with wife Luisana Lopilato last year

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 06:38AM EDT
Michael BublÃ© Pays Tribute to Daughter Cielo on 1st Birthday: âCanât Imagine How You Ever Lived Without Themâ
Michael Bublé and his daughter Cielo. Photo:

Michael Buble Instagram

Michael Bublé is celebrating his baby girl.

On Saturday, the musician, 47, marked his daughter Cielo’s first birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram. 

“It’s amazing how someday someone comes into your life, and you can’t imagine how you ever lived without them. Happy 1st birthday Cielito ❤️,” Bublé captioned the post, which featured two snapshots of him with his little one.

In the first photo, the Canadian singer is seen smiling at Cielo as he holds her, while in picture number two Cielo appeared to be taking an interest in her dad’s career as she checked out his keyboard. 

Cielo, who was dressed in a white long-sleeved top and frilly light gray leggings, could be seen pressing the keys as she perched on her proud father.

Michael BublÃ© Pays Tribute to Daughter Cielo on 1st Birthday: âCanât Imagine How You Ever Lived Without Themâ
Michael Bublé and his daughter Cielo.

Michael Buble Instagram

Bublé shares Cielo with his wife Luisana Lopilato. The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, are also parents to sons Noah, 9, and Elias, 7, and daughter Vida, 5.

Lopilato, 36, also paid tribute to her youngest daughter on her birthday with a gushing Instagram post.

“Today marks a year since you came into this world and changed my life forever 💙,” the Argentine actress wrote. “I can't help but get emotional remembering each of your first milestones, your first smiles, your first steps, your infectious laughter. On this special day, I want you to know just how much I love you and how grateful I am to have you. Happy first birthday, Cielo 🦋. I love you so much. 🎂🎈👶❤️.”

Along with the caption, Lopilato also shared a black and white throwback picture of when she was pregnant and a photo of her and Bublé beaming at the camera as they hold Cielo soon after her birth. 

Last year, Bublé opened up about his and Lopilato's differing parenting styles, ahead of them welcoming baby number four.

Michael BublÃ© Pays Tribute to Daughter Cielo on 1st Birthday: âCanât Imagine How You Ever Lived Without Themâ
Michael Bublé and Cielo on the piano.

Michael Buble Instagram

"I'm so proud to be Canadian, but we're very conservative and we're courteous and everything runs sort of in [an orderly fashion]. Argentinians are far freer and it's loose ... and you know what? It made for such a perfect mix," he told Yahoo Life. "It was hard for me, culturally, at first to sort of deal with that, but I love how easygoing my wife is."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The crooner added that Lopalito “loves” watching their four children “color outside the lines.”

“I think that mix of our cultures has been such a beautiful thing for my kids because I think they've taken the best of both worlds — and they're very different worlds,” he added.

Related Articles
Jason Lee at the season 2 premiere of "BMF"
Jason Lee Celebrates Birthday in Hollywood with Cardi B, Tiffany Haddish and Floyd Mayweather
Madonna Shares New Photos from 65 Birthday.
Madonna Shares New Photos with Her Kids at 65th Birthday Party
Rumer Willis Posts Photo Breastfeeding Daughter as She Celebrates 35th Birthday
Rumer Willis Shares Photo Breastfeeding Daughter as She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday: 'Never Felt More Beautiful'
Robert De Niro 06 17 23 Birthday cake 08 17 23
See the Incredible Cake at Robert De Niro’s Star-Studded 80th Birthday Party
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen depart after his 80th birthday celebration at Locanda Verde, Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin
See Alec Baldwin, Uma Thurman and More Stars Who Stepped Out for Robert De Niro's 80th Birthday Party
Sunny Hostin with son Gabe Gabriel Hostin
Sunny Hostin Celebrates Son Gabriel's 21st Birthday During Ibiza Vacation: ‘You Are a Blessing’
Kourtney Kardashian instagram throwback blond hair 08 17 23
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Blonde Hair and Pink ‘Barker Barbie’ Minidress
Romantic couple Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler pack on the pda as they cross the road after lunching together in their matching paint splattered pant
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Enjoy a Birthday Lunch Date in Los Angeles
Aaron Rodgers, Joe Jonas
Aaron Rodgers Joins Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to 'Celebrate!' Joe Jonas' 34th Birthday
Jimmy Carter, Democratic presidential candidate, and his wife, Rosalynn, share a moment aboard his campaign plane
Rosalynn Carter Rings In 96th Birthday at Home with Butterflies and Sweets as Locals Pay Tribute
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg attend Variety's 3rd Annual Salute To Service at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Jenny McCarthy Gushes About Donnie Wahlberg on His 54th Birthday: 'He Radiates'
Robert De Niro (L) and Drena De Niro attends the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 1, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Robert De Niro Turns 80! Daughter Drena De Niro and More Wish Actor a Happy Birthday
Christina Aguilera daughter Summer Rain stage Israel 9th Birthday Instagram 08 16 23
Christina Aguilera Celebrates Daughter Summer Rain's 9th Birthday in Sweet Post: 'Mommy Loves You so Much!'
NeNe Leakes and husband Gregg Leakes visit the SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2014 in New York City
NeNe Leakes Says She Misses Late Husband Gregg 'More Than Words Can Say' on His 68th 'Heavenly Birthday'
Rita Ora Pays Tribute to Husband Taika Waititi
Rita Ora Pays Tribute to Husband Taika Waititi on His Birthday: 'Thank You for Showing Me What Love Really Is'
Rumer Willis and Demi Moore attend the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California; Demi Moore Shares Photos from the Day Rumer Willis Gave Birth as She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday
Demi Moore Shares Photos from the Day Rumer Willis Gave Birth as She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday