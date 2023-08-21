Michael Bublé Celebrates Daughter Cielo's 1st Birthday: ‘It’s Amazing'

Michael Bublé is celebrating his baby girl.

On Saturday, the musician, 47, marked his daughter Cielo’s first birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

“It’s amazing how someday someone comes into your life, and you can’t imagine how you ever lived without them. Happy 1st birthday Cielito ❤️,” Bublé captioned the post, which featured two snapshots of him with his little one.

In the first photo, the Canadian singer is seen smiling at Cielo as he holds her, while in picture number two Cielo appeared to be taking an interest in her dad’s career as she checked out his keyboard.

Cielo, who was dressed in a white long-sleeved top and frilly light gray leggings, could be seen pressing the keys as she perched on her proud father.



Michael Bublé and his daughter Cielo. Michael Buble Instagram

Bublé shares Cielo with his wife Luisana Lopilato. The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, are also parents to sons Noah, 9, and Elias, 7, and daughter Vida, 5.

Lopilato, 36, also paid tribute to her youngest daughter on her birthday with a gushing Instagram post.

“Today marks a year since you came into this world and changed my life forever 💙,” the Argentine actress wrote. “I can't help but get emotional remembering each of your first milestones, your first smiles, your first steps, your infectious laughter. On this special day, I want you to know just how much I love you and how grateful I am to have you. Happy first birthday, Cielo 🦋. I love you so much. 🎂🎈👶❤️.”



Along with the caption, Lopilato also shared a black and white throwback picture of when she was pregnant and a photo of her and Bublé beaming at the camera as they hold Cielo soon after her birth.

Last year, Bublé opened up about his and Lopilato's differing parenting styles, ahead of them welcoming baby number four.



Michael Bublé and Cielo on the piano. Michael Buble Instagram

"I'm so proud to be Canadian, but we're very conservative and we're courteous and everything runs sort of in [an orderly fashion]. Argentinians are far freer and it's loose ... and you know what? It made for such a perfect mix," he told Yahoo Life. "It was hard for me, culturally, at first to sort of deal with that, but I love how easygoing my wife is."

The crooner added that Lopalito “loves” watching their four children “color outside the lines.”

“I think that mix of our cultures has been such a beautiful thing for my kids because I think they've taken the best of both worlds — and they're very different worlds,” he added.

