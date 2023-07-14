Michael Bolton Says His 6 Grandchildren Find His Former Long Hairstyle 'Quite Amusing'

The singer is sharing that his grandkids aren't the biggest fans of his long locks

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 14, 2023 04:59PM EDT
Michael Bolton at the 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala
Photo:

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Michael Bolton's iconic long hair may not have been loved by everyone in his life.

While appearing on an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the singer, 70, told co-host Mark Consuelos, 52, and guest co-host Jenny Mollen, 44, that his grandkids saw pictures of Bolton with his long hair in the '90s and thought it was funny.

"Were any of your six grandchildren with you on tour?" Mollen asks Bolton.

"Not on this tour," he answers. "But they're always devising, my daughters are always devising ways to take them since my girls used to come out on the road with me. I used to bring the girls out on the road with me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

"Do they have a name for you?" Consuelos asks, to which Bolton replies, "Yes, they call me G-Pa."

As they continue to talk about Bolton's grandkids, Mollen asks if his grandchildren know about his previously long locks.

"They're very familiar with that incarnation," Bolton says. "They find it quite amusing."

Bolton has three daughters — Isa, Holly, and Taryn — with his ex-wife Maureen McGuire. The singer is also a grandfather to six grandchildren.

Michael Bolton and Heather Kerzner at the 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Bolton told PEOPLE in this week's issue that his iconic style provides "the gift of laughter" for his daughters and grandchildren, who "get a kick out of things."

"There's a birthday card where you have to pull my head out of this cake, and then I sing 'Happy Birthday.' One of my grandchildren saw it in the store and said, 'How is G-pa getting so famous?' " he said. "It's amusing and funny, but they're not impressed by celebrity."

In 2019, Bolton shared that he's not allowed to put his grandkids to sleep. “I’m not going to be putting [the grandkids] to sleep,” he told People Now. “Ten minutes after they think the kids are going to sleep and I’m reading to them … I’m chasing them around the room!”

Despite being unable to sit still, Bolton revealed that it's the quiet moments with his grandkids that mean the most. “It’s just such a great source of joy, looking in their eyes,” the singer said of connecting with his six grandkids.

Related Articles
Mattias Paulin Ferrell, Axel Paulin Ferrell, Will Ferrell, Viveca Paulin and Magnus Paulin Ferrell attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023
Will Ferrell's Three Sons Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance at 'Barbie' Premiere — See the Photos!
Daymond John
Daymond John Praises His 'Two Great Partners' for Helping to Raise His Three Daughters
emily maynard baby photo
Emily Maynard Johnson's 10-Month-Old Son Jones Gives Huge Toothless Grin in Sweet New Photo
Willie Geist exclusive
Willie Geist Says He Does a 'Gut Check' with His Kids Before Interviewing Celebrities (Exclusive)
Ant Anstead and children Amelie and Archie
Ant Anstead Shares Sweet Family Photo with His Two Older Kids in England: 'Rain, Kiddos, Curry'
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New "Barbie" Trailer
Ryan Gosling Says His Kids Were Confused 'Why I Would Want to Play Ken' in 'Barbie' Movie (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show;Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of Chicago, Psalm and Saint Sleeping: ÂThe Days Are Long But The Years Are Short. Enjoy Every Second
Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of Chicago, Psalm and Saint Sleeping: ‘The Days Are Long but the Years Are Short. Enjoy Every Second’
Keke Palmer Says She Loves Being a Mom: It Just Gave Me a Sense of Freedom
Keke Palmer Says She Loves Being a Mom: ‘It Just Gave Me a Sense of Freedom’
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) in action during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018
Former NFL Quarterback Philip Rivers and Wife Tiffany Expecting Tenth Baby
nick cannon shares pics of kids on instagram stories
Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Photos of His Babies Spending Time Together: 'So Grateful For This'
Chainz brought along his look-alike son Halo Epps to the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards
2 Chainz Strikes a Pose with Son Halo During Father-Son Night Out at the ESPYs: 'Had a Great Time'
Khloe Kardashian Slams Belief She's Closest with Niece Dream: 'I Love All of My Nieces and Nephews'
Khloé Kardashian Slams Belief She's Closest with Niece Dream: 'I Love All of My Nieces and Nephews'
Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Criticism of Blac Chyna After 'The Kardashians' Finale: 'Doing Her Best'
Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Criticism of Blac Chyna as a Mom: She's 'Doing the Best She Can'
Mariah Carey Horseback Riding
Mariah Carey Enjoys a Horseback Riding 'Daytime Excursion' with Daughter Monroe in Adorable Photos
Kim and Khloe Kardashian at Barbie World with Kids.
Kris Jenner Says Her Grandkids Are the 'Luckiest Little Kids' to Have Khloé Kardashian as a Mom and Aunt
In a CBS Mornings EXCLUSIVE that aired on Friday, July 14, 2023, Tiffany Chen shares details about her Bell's palsy diagnosis that caused facial paralysis, and she introduces Gayle King to Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, the daughter she shares with partner Robert De Niro. The full interview airs on Friday, July 14, 2023.
See Robert De Niro's Baby Girl Gia Make Her TV Debut During Mom Tiffany Chen's Interview with Gayle King