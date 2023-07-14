Michael Bolton Says His 6 Grandchildren Find His Former Long Hairstyle 'Quite Amusing'

Michael Bolton's iconic long hair may not have been loved by everyone in his life.

While appearing on an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the singer, 70, told co-host Mark Consuelos, 52, and guest co-host Jenny Mollen, 44, that his grandkids saw pictures of Bolton with his long hair in the '90s and thought it was funny.

"Were any of your six grandchildren with you on tour?" Mollen asks Bolton.

"Not on this tour," he answers. "But they're always devising, my daughters are always devising ways to take them since my girls used to come out on the road with me. I used to bring the girls out on the road with me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Do they have a name for you?" Consuelos asks, to which Bolton replies, "Yes, they call me G-Pa."

As they continue to talk about Bolton's grandkids, Mollen asks if his grandchildren know about his previously long locks.

"They're very familiar with that incarnation," Bolton says. "They find it quite amusing."

Bolton has three daughters — Isa, Holly, and Taryn — with his ex-wife Maureen McGuire. The singer is also a grandfather to six grandchildren.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Bolton told PEOPLE in this week's issue that his iconic style provides "the gift of laughter" for his daughters and grandchildren, who "get a kick out of things."

"There's a birthday card where you have to pull my head out of this cake, and then I sing 'Happy Birthday.' One of my grandchildren saw it in the store and said, 'How is G-pa getting so famous?' " he said. "It's amusing and funny, but they're not impressed by celebrity."

In 2019, Bolton shared that he's not allowed to put his grandkids to sleep. “I’m not going to be putting [the grandkids] to sleep,” he told People Now. “Ten minutes after they think the kids are going to sleep and I’m reading to them … I’m chasing them around the room!”

Despite being unable to sit still, Bolton revealed that it's the quiet moments with his grandkids that mean the most. “It’s just such a great source of joy, looking in their eyes,” the singer said of connecting with his six grandkids.

