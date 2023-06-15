Inside the Twisted Case of a Mich. Woman Who Killed Lover with Husband's Help — and Then Killed Husband

In October 2014, 53-year-old Christopher Regan, missed multiple days of work in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Those close to him say this was unusual for him as a military veteran known for his reliability on the job. A friend soon notified the police.

This missing persons call was only the tip of the iceberg.

The disappearance of the divorced dad-of-two, who had plans to leave the state for a new life in North Carolina, eventually would lead the small town police department to learn that his female lover, Kelly Cochran, then 35, collaborated in his killing.

This Friday’s episode of 20/20, called “Where Monsters Hide,” focuses on Cochran's case, including a prison phone interview and body-camera video that provides viewers with an inside look at the Cochran’s so-called "house of horrors," where Cochran allegedly helped her husband, Jason, kill and dismember Regan.

The episode also features interviews with key investigators who cracked the case and the person who first reported Regan as a missing person.

(An exclusive clip of this week’s episode is below.)

Prosecutors in Michigan said Cochran used sex to lure Regan to the house where her husband shot him. The couple then dismembered him and dumped the man’s body parts in the woods, where some of his bones turned up near a spot she later pointed out, PEOPLE previously reported.

But, there wasn't enough evidence at the time to arrest anyone.

Investigators’ trail onto Kelly Cochran went cold until 2016, when Jason Cochran, 37, died in the couple’s Indiana home, apparently from a heroin overdose. A full autopsy revealed Jason had died not from an overdose, but from asphyxiation.

Soon after, Kelly allegedly confessed her role in both murders. During trial, it was revealed that the Cochrans made an alleged wedding night pact that promised to kill anyone they had an affair with, according to Michigan station TV6.

After being sentenced to life in prison for Regan’s killing in 2016, Cochran took a plea deal with a 65-year prison sentence in her husband’s case, admitting to giving him the heroin and then covering his nose and mouth until he died, the Post-Tribune reports.

She appealed her Michigan conviction but lost.

20/20 airs Friday, June 16 from 9:01 - 11:00 p.m. ET on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu the next day.

