Inside the Twisted Case of a Mich. Woman Who Killed Lover with Husband's Help — and Then Killed Husband

Friday’s episode of '20/20' will feature an exclusive phone interview with convicted killer Kelly Cochran

By Nicole Acosta
Published on June 15, 2023 11:15AM EDT
Kelly Cochran Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Department
Kelly Cochran. Photo: Lake County Sheriff's Department

In October 2014, 53-year-old Christopher Regan, missed multiple days of work in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Those close to him say this was unusual for him as a military veteran known for his reliability on the job. A friend soon notified the police.

This missing persons call was only the tip of the iceberg.

The disappearance of the divorced dad-of-two, who had plans to leave the state for a new life in North Carolina, eventually would lead the small town police department to learn that his female lover, Kelly Cochran, then 35, collaborated in his killing.

This Friday’s episode of 20/20, called “Where Monsters Hide,” focuses on Cochran's case, including a prison phone interview and body-camera video that provides viewers with an inside look at the Cochran’s so-called "house of horrors," where Cochran allegedly helped her husband, Jason, kill and dismember Regan.

The episode also features interviews with key investigators who cracked the case and the person who first reported Regan as a missing person.

(An exclusive clip of this week’s episode is below.)

Prosecutors in Michigan said Cochran used sex to lure Regan to the house where her husband shot him. The couple then dismembered him and dumped the man’s body parts in the woods, where some of his bones turned up near a spot she later pointed out, PEOPLE previously reported.

But, there wasn't enough evidence at the time to arrest anyone.

Investigators’ trail onto Kelly Cochran went cold until 2016, when Jason Cochran, 37, died in the couple’s Indiana home, apparently from a heroin overdose. A full autopsy revealed Jason had died not from an overdose, but from asphyxiation.

Soon after, Kelly allegedly confessed her role in both murders. During trial, it was revealed that the Cochrans made an alleged wedding night pact that promised to kill anyone they had an affair with, according to Michigan station TV6.

After being sentenced to life in prison for Regan’s killing in 2016, Cochran took a plea deal with a 65-year prison sentence in her husband’s case, admitting to giving him the heroin and then covering his nose and mouth until he died, the Post-Tribune reports. 

She appealed her Michigan conviction but lost.

20/20 airs Friday, June 16 from 9:01 - 11:00 p.m. ET on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Related Articles
Devon Hoover
Doctor Found Fatally Shot in Attic Concerned About Living Alone in Detroit Mansion: ‘Be Careful,’ Said Neighbor
A South Greensburg woman is charged with aiding suicide, stemming from the death of a former boyfriend whom she is accused of urging to take his own life in repeated harassing messages.
Pennsylvania Woman Charged with Aiding Estranged Boyfriend's Suicide
A+E 60 Days In
Going Undercover in a Jail on '60 Days In': 'I Never Want to Go Back' (Exclusive)
Ajike Owens and suspect Susan Lorincz
Fla. Mom Ajike Owens' Kids Feel Guilt Over Her Death After Neighbor Killed Her, Grandmother Says
Memorial Fund for Madison Faltisco
New York Woman Killed in Hit-And-Run by Suspected Drunk Driver She Refused to Ride With Earlier
Clare Bailey
UK Woman Sentenced After Trying to Kill Her Ex's Wife with a Knife She Hid in a Bouquet of Flowers
Natalie Martin
Recent High School Graduate Killed by Ex-Boyfriend During Senior Trip, Police Say: 'We're Hurting'
Thomas Wilson Alexander
Girl, 9, Calls Grandma Before Stepdad Allegedly Kills Her Mom in Front of Her
dillon dooling teen gets stabbed day after graduation
Authorities Searching for Answers After California Teen Is Killed the Day After Graduating High School
Ajike Owens, Black Florida mother who was killed after knocking on neighbors door
Fla. Neighbor Accused of Killing Ajike Owens Said She Felt 'Threatened' by Children Before Police Arrived
Krista Schindley, who was arrested May 12 alongside her husband, Tyler Schindley and son Ethan Washburn
Stepbrother and Parents Charged with Child Abuse After 10-Year-Old Who Weighed 36 Pounds Was Found Alone
Qualin Campbell
Man Was Killed After Texting He'd Been Taken Hostage in His Car — But Nobody Knows How Killer Entered Vehicle
One Person Reportedly Dead in Washington State Movie Theater Shooting
Teen Reportedly Killed in Washington State Movie Theater Shooting
Isaiah Cobb
N.J. Husband Kills Wife’s Boyfriend, then Himself in Murder-Suicide that Left Wife Injured
Kouri and Eric Richins
New Details Emerge About Utah Mom Who Wrote a Children's Book on Grief After Allegedly Killing Her Husband
Angela Sutton Washington
15-Year-Old Arrested for Alleged Murder of Florida Woman Who Was Desert Storm Veteran