Micah Parsons Says He 'Learned a Lot' from Watching Patrick Mahomes on 'Quarterback' (Exclusive)

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons believes in the power of storytelling — and he's about to do a lot more of it with his new video podcast series.

The 24-year-old linebacker will host The Edge with Micah Parsons, a new weekly series with Bleacher Report that'll take fans behind the scenes throughout the upcoming NFL season, he exclusively tells PEOPLE.

"I'll get into everything. I don't mind dibbling and dabbling," Parsons tells PEOPLE. "I want to make it as personal for the fans, for the people, as much as I can."

Parsons says he's looking forward to sharing his unfiltered reactions to the biggest moments around the game, rumors, and headlines.

As he prepares to share a more personal side with fans, the Dallas Cowboy tells PEOPLE he enjoyed watching Netflix's Quarterback series, and learning from stars like Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs. Christian Petersen/Getty

"Life is just so important outside of football, and I just thought I learned so much from guys like Pat and Kirk," Parsons says.

He continues, "You share your knowledge and tools on why you're successful in the league, and I think storytelling is important, and to see them guys' success and things they go through in the season, it really makes you open your eyes a lot."

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys. Michael Owens/Getty

While Parsons doesn't qualify for Netflix's docuseries following the league's quarterbacks, he says he would "definitely participate" in a similar series if the streaming giant expanded to follow other players around the league.

"Yeah, I would definitely participate, just because football is important and that's the reason why I'm doing The Edge," he explains.

Micah Parsons at the 2021 NFL Draft. Gregory Shamus/Getty

Cowboys fans can look forward to Parsons bringing in some of his Dallas teammates for the weekly show. "I'm going to have a couple of teammates. I'm going to mix it up. I'm going to have different people come on and try to make it as live and fun as possible," he says.

Hopefully, one of those guests would be Parsons' pick for which Cowboys player is the funniest behind the scenes. "I would say it's Trevon Diggs," says Parsons. "He's hilarious."

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7). Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Parsons and the Cowboys will travel to New York for their first game of the season against the New York Giants before hosting Aaron Rodgers and the new-look Jets for Dallas's home opener on Sept. 17.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Parsons says he's looking forward to the matchup with Rodgers. "Rodgers got the best of us last year so I'm looking forward to this rematch, especially against a highly competitive Jets team."

Rodgers, 39, appears in HBO's original docuseries Hard Knocks this season, but Parsons hasn't been able to keep up with the Jets-focused season. "I haven't really followed Hard Knocks recently, just because I've been so locked in on my team and what we're trying to accomplish," he says.

