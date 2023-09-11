Barry and Micah Plath are building muscle together — and strengthening their relationship in the process!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of TLC's Welcome to Plathville, the duo hit the gym together. Micah, 22, walks his 55-year-old father through his intense exercise routine.

"Micah and I have entered, like, a new phase of our relationship where we're bonding as, like, bros in the gym," Barry says. "I'm here to pump him up. He's here to pump me up."

Barry Plath in "Welcome to Plathville". TLC

He asks his son what he wants to do first and initially suggests they work their legs. However, Micah insists that he always starts with chest exercises. He goes over to the bench press and invites Barry to be "my spotter."

Micah does a rep, then huffs about how heavy the bar is. "Comedy routine in the midst of bench press," Barry laughs as his son continues to push himself. Micah sets the bar down after a few reps and says it's "just a warmup."

"Almost instantly, it's just competition," Micah tells producers, grinning. "'Oh, you lift that much? Let me put some more weight on. Watch this.'"

Micah Plath spots his father Barry Plath at the gym in "Welcome to Plathville". TLC

He challenges his father to "jump straight to 225" on the bench press. Barry gladly accepts and manages to lift two heavy plates.

"It's a guy thing. It's a male testosterone event — I like it," Barry tells producers. The duo perform several more exercises, including curls and pulldowns. "I wanna see his veins just bulging as he tries to keep up with me."

They flex their muscles and show off, teeming with confidence. But when Micah asks his dad if he can hang from a pullup bar and casually leads by example with seemingly zero effort, Barry admits, "Yeah, I can't do that."



Micah Plath flexes muscles in "Welcome to Plathville". TLC

In last week's season premiere, Barry revealed that he's been hitting the gym three-to-four times a week since his divorce from his wife, Kim Plath, 51. He explained that working out initially began as a way for him to relieve stress and frustration, but it eventually became his new passion.

"Working out, that’s my new hobby," he told producers in the episode. "It used to be an outlet because I was frustrated. I was going through the first four steps of the grieving process in the divorce.“



Welcome to Plathville season 5 premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

