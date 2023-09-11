Micah and Barry Plath Show Off Their Bulging Muscles in ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of the TLC hit, the father-son duo "bond like as bros" and engage in friendly "competition" at the gym

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 11, 2023 11:00AM EDT

Barry and Micah Plath are building muscle together — and strengthening their relationship in the process!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of TLC's Welcome to Plathville, the duo hit the gym together. Micah, 22, walks his 55-year-old father through his intense exercise routine.

"Micah and I have entered, like, a new phase of our relationship where we're bonding as, like, bros in the gym," Barry says. "I'm here to pump him up. He's here to pump me up."

Barry Plath
Barry Plath in "Welcome to Plathville".

TLC

He asks his son what he wants to do first and initially suggests they work their legs. However, Micah insists that he always starts with chest exercises. He goes over to the bench press and invites Barry to be "my spotter."

Micah does a rep, then huffs about how heavy the bar is. "Comedy routine in the midst of bench press," Barry laughs as his son continues to push himself. Micah sets the bar down after a few reps and says it's "just a warmup."

"Almost instantly, it's just competition," Micah tells producers, grinning. "'Oh, you lift that much? Let me put some more weight on. Watch this.'"

Micah and Barry Plath
Micah Plath spots his father Barry Plath at the gym in "Welcome to Plathville".

TLC

He challenges his father to "jump straight to 225" on the bench press. Barry gladly accepts and manages to lift two heavy plates.

"It's a guy thing. It's a male testosterone event — I like it," Barry tells producers. The duo perform several more exercises, including curls and pulldowns. "I wanna see his veins just bulging as he tries to keep up with me."

They flex their muscles and show off, teeming with confidence. But when Micah asks his dad if he can hang from a pullup bar and casually leads by example with seemingly zero effort, Barry admits, "Yeah, I can't do that."

Micah Plath
Micah Plath flexes muscles in "Welcome to Plathville".

TLC

In last week's season premiere, Barry revealed that he's been hitting the gym three-to-four times a week since his divorce from his wife, Kim Plath, 51. He explained that working out initially began as a way for him to relieve stress and frustration, but it eventually became his new passion.

"Working out, that’s my new hobby," he told producers in the episode. "It used to be an outlet because I was frustrated. I was going through the first four steps of the grieving process in the divorce.“

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Welcome to Plathville season 5 premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Maddie Ziegler; Abby Lee Miller
Abby Lee Miller Addresses Possibility of Reconciling with Maddie Ziegler: 'A Lot of Ugly Darkness There'
Kody and Robyn Sister Wives
Robyn Brown Says Kody Being Left by 3 Women Made Him Look at Her 'Sideways Because I Am a Woman' (Exclusive)
Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval arrive to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018
Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Admits She 'Struggled' to Cut Ties with Tom Sandoval After Raquel Leviss Affair
Sai de Silva and Jenna Lyons
'RHONY': Jenna and Sai Get Vulnerable as They Open Up About Childhood Trauma Inflicted by Their Late Moms
90 Day Fiance recap
Before the 90 Days: Long-Distance Couples Say Goodbye — with 1 Unrequited 'I Love You' and a Surprise Proposal
90 Dayâs Armando Admits He Is Invested Jasmine and Ginoâs Relationship
90 Day's Armando Admits He Is 'Invested' in Jasmine and Gino's Relationship: 'She's Madly in Love' (Exclusive)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Receive Reduced Prison Sentences
The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark End Their Engagement
The Bachelorette's Zac Clark Says He 'Wouldn’t Change Anything' About His Engagement to Ex Tayshia Adams
Robyn Kody Sisterwives
'Sister Wives': Robyn Worries Kody Has 'Thoughts' of Leaving Her as Family Drama Makes Him Want to 'Disappear'
Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Janelle Brown
Kody Brown Says He Had 'Special Requirements' for Janelle and Christine Before They Joined the Family (Exclusive)
Jax Taylor and Shake Chatterjee
'House of Villains': Jax Taylor Threatens to Go 'Back to Jail' Over Shake Chatterjee Feud and 5 Celebs Make Surprise Cameos
Kenny Armando 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Kenny Says It’s Not 'Off the Wall' for Armando to Want to Expand Family Despite Age Gap (Exclusive)
90 Day FiancÃ©âs Kenny and Armando
90 Day: Armando Admits He Is 'Secretly Liking' His and Kenny's Stripper-Filled Night at a Gay Club (Exclusive)
Jill and Derrick Dillard photographed at their home in Siloam Springs, AR, on August 21, 2023.
Why Jill Duggar Dillard Considers Her Family's Church a 'Cult': 'It's Fear-Driven' (Exclusive)
90 Day: Sheila Proposes a Life-Changing Move After Getting Engaged to David â But Will Her Son Agree?
90 Day: Sheila Proposes a Life-Changing Move After Getting Engaged to David – But Will Her Son Agree? (Exclusive)
Love is Blind
Love Is Blind's Season 5 Singles Face Insecurities and New Hurdles: 'The Path to Love Is Not a Straight Line'