Microphone Cardi B Threw at Audience Member Being Sold For Charity

According to the eBay listing, bids for the microphone alleged to have been thrown by the singer have already reached over $30,100

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 09:40AM EDT
Mic Cardi B's Threw at Audience Member Being Sold For Charity
Mic Cardi B's Threw at Audience Member Being Sold For Charity. Photo:

Ebay.com; Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com

A microphone alleged to be the one Cardi B threw at a concertgoer over the weekend is being auctioned off for charity.

According to an eBay listing by Scott Fisher — the owner of The Wave, the audio company that he says provided the mic for Cardi’s performance – 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the will be split between two charities, Friendship Circle Las Vegas and Wounded Warrior Project.

Fisher said he wanted to “try to do something good” per the listing, after being encouraged to sell the microphone that he alleges is the same one thrown by Cardi B during the now-famous incident.  

“I own the mic that Cardi B was nice enough to tomahawk at somebody that splashed some liquid on her a few days ago,” Fisher also shared in a Facebook post. “After some encouragement from people I decided to auction it off with 100% of the profit going to be split evenly amongst 2 charities. One is a local charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas. The other is Wounded Warrior Project.”

At the time of writing, bids for the mic had reached a huge $30,100, with the listing set to end on August 8. 

PEOPLE reached out to Fisher for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Mic Cardi B's Threw at Audience Member Being Sold For Charity
Mic Cardi B's Threw at Audience Member Being Sold For Charity.

Ebay.com

The Wounded Warrior Project is a veterans charity for wounded service members, while Friendship Circle Las Vegas provides help to children, teens and young adults with special needs and their families.  

According to the eBay listing, the microphone is a “Shure Axient Digital Mic.” The post claims that the seller was able to identify the mic as Cardi’s as it has white tape across the bottom with the words “Main” written on it. 

“We provided more than one microphone for this particular show and verified with the in house crew which one was specifically used by Cardi for the show,” the listing reads. “It was pretty easy to identify though as her mic was marked ‘main’.”

Mic Cardi B's Threw at Audience Member Being Sold For Charity
Cardi B stuns in flowing orange swim cover up as she performs in Las Vegas last weekend.

Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com

In the now-viral video, the rapper and Grammy winner, 30, was captured retaliating against a crowd member who launched a drink at her as she performed at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Clips of the moment showed Cardi sporting an orange dress and looking shocked as liquid from a cup hits her during a performance of her track "Bodak Yellow." Cardi then threw her microphone in the direction of the audience member and started shouting as security members appeared to make their way towards them. 

However, according to a second clip from the concert Cardi’s DJ asked the crowd to “splash her down.” 

"Give me some water," Cardi told the DJ, who then told the crowd, “Give her some water, splash her the f- - - down."

The audience then started throwing water at the “WAP” rapper. “That s--- feel good. Put that s--- in my p----y, bitch. Come on,” she said, later adding, “I don’t wanna look that ghetto, bitch. I said splash my p----y not my face, bitch.”

It is unclear whether Cardi and the DJ instructed the crowd before or after the drink hit Cardi’s face and she threw her mic.

