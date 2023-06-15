Miami's Republican Mayor Francis Suarez Launches Run for President

With his campaign, Suarez becomes the third Florida politician to announce a 2024 presidential bid

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee
Published on June 15, 2023
Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami, speaks during the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference in Miami Beach, Florida, US, on Monday, March 6, 2023
Photo:

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg 

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is running for president. The Republican formally announced his candidacy in a video posted online Thursday.

"I'm going to run for president," Suarez says in the ad. "I'm going to run for your children and mine. Let's give them the future they deserve."

Suarez, 45, joins a crowded GOP field that includes two other notable Florida Republicans: Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

In the video, which comes one day after Suarez filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, Suarez suggests a contrast between himself and the former president, saying: "America’s so-called leaders confuse being loud with actually leading. All Washington wants to do is fight with each other instead of fighting for the people that put them in office.” 

In an appearance on Good Morning America, Suarez said he's running for president "because I think I have a different message than what other candidates have."

"People want somebody who can unify them," he added.

The mayor's entry into the presidential race comes just two days after 77-year-old Trump was in Miami to face a judge after being indicted by a federal grand jury last week for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

With his indictment, Trump became the first U.S. president to be charged in a federal investigation (the former president was arraigned earlier this year in a separate criminal investigation at the state level).

Trump is accused of 37 criminal offenses: 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information (a violation of the Espionage Act); one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations.

Suarez, a Cuban-American attorney and the first Hispanic to enter the 2024 race, was first elected to the mayor's office in 2017 and was re-elected in 2021.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Suarez initially dismissed questions of what he thought about the indictment, saying that he wanted to "talk about Miami." When pressed by George Stephanopoulos however, Suarez said of Trump's handling of classified documents, "It's not what I would have done. I would have turned over the documents."

When Stephanopoulos continued to ask whether Suarez believed Trump had been reckless, the mayor responded: "This conversation is not a healthy conversation for the country... we shouldn't be talking about candidates being indicted."

Suarez, who did not commit to voting for Trump in the past two elections and has previously criticized the former president, said he would pledge to support the Republican nominee in 2024, even if it is Trump.

