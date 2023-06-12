Miami Heat Mascot Hospitalized by Conor McGregor Punch During Mid-Game Bit

If the Miami Heat beat the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, they’ll head back to Florida for Game 6 of the NBA Finals — and their mascot Burnie will be there to cheer them on!

Burnie’s will be okay, despite taking the worst of what was supposed be a friendly, mock-fight against UFC champion Conor McGregor during a planned promotion for the fighter’s pain relief spray on Friday night, which went awry when the mascot was actually injured.



In a video of the incident during a third-quarter timeout, McGregor squared off against the mascot, first punching him in the head, and then punching him again when he hit the ground. McGregor then doused the mascot with his spray before Heat staffers pulled Burnie off the court by his legs.



It wasn’t revealed until after the game, however, that Burnie was actually hurt in the altercation, The Athletic reported.

The man inside the mascot costume was taken to an area hospital, received pain medication, and was released to go home, per the publication.

The Nuggets went on to trounce the Heat 108-95, taking a 3-1 lead in the series. The Nuggets can clinch a championship for the first time in franchise history in Denver Monday night.

But if the resilient Heat — led by star Jimmy Butler and a supporting cast including Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and Kevin Love — win, head coach Erik Spoelstra says they’ll have another advantage: Burnie in their corner.

“It’s the Miami Heat toughness that we are talking about,” Spoelstra said to reporters. “Should’ve been allowed to take the first swing. We won’t reveal who that is but he’s tough. Take a punch and get back up. Yeah, he’s not going to miss any time.”