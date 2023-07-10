Miami Dolphins Kicker Jason Sanders Marries Kaitlyn Calabuig in Dreamy Malibu Wedding (Exclusive)

Meet Mr. and Mrs. Sanders!

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders and his longtime girlfriend, Kaitlyn Calabuig, a nurse, said "I do" in front of their closest friends and family at Cielo Farms in Malibu on Saturday, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

"Jason and I are both from California. When I stepped onto Cielo Farms, I immediately got emotional. I don't know how or why, but I instantly knew this was the place," says the bride, who wore a Netta BenShabu gown for the big day and got glam with makeup artist Shadi Malek and hairstylist Vanessa Arias. "[We feel] happy and lucky to be able to say we found our person! We just want to spend time together and enjoy some quiet moments before his season starts and I go back to work."

Jason Sanders and Kaitlyn Calabuig chose a "modern and timeless" wedding aesthetic. Jenny Quicksall

Kaitlyn Calabuig on her wedding day to Jason Sanders. Jenny Quicksall

The newlyweds — both Orange County, California natives — were set up by a mutual friend, Jen Munoz, in 2016.

"Jason was attending the University of New Mexico pursuing his dreams in kicking and I was in college back in California preparing for nursing school," recalls Calabuig. "Jen thought the two of us would be a good match and encouraged Jason to reach out to me."

The couple began dating, falling in love via FaceTime sessions and texts. "Both of us were chasing a goal under sometimes extreme stress and pressure, so having those moments throughout the day was a break in an otherwise difficult time," she says. "We both understood pressure and formed a strong bond and foundation, motivating each other to obtain our goals."

Kaitlyn Calabuig and Jason Sanders on their wedding day. Jenny Quicksall

Jason Sanders proposed to Kaitlyn Calabuig after five years together. Jenny Quicksall

After five years together, Sanders, 27 — who moved to Florida when he signed with the Dolphins — popped the question while Calabuig, 25, was in nursing school.

"Once I graduated, I received a job offer in the ICU out in Miami and moved to be with him," she says. "During his off season, we would always drive to the Florida Keys for a day or two as a mini vacation, so it became a special spot for us. He had set up a sunset dinner in the water, took me on a walk down to the pier and got down on one knee."

Jason Sanders and Kaitlyn Calabuig's first dance at their Malibu wedding. Jenny Quicksall

Jason Sanders and Kaitlyn Calabuig at their wedding reception in Malibu. Jenny Quicksall

For their wedding day, the couple tapped Crowned Events for planning and design, Jenny Quicksall for photography and Unique Floral Designs, Premiere Party Rents and Found Rental Co. for decor.

Second Song spun tunes during the reception, where guests tucked into dinner by Très LA Catering and the bride and groom cut into a multi-tier confection by Teehan Cake Design.

Jason Sanders and Kaitlyn Calabuig's wedding reception. Jenny Quicksall

Jason Sanders and Kaitlyn Calabuig's wedding cake by Teehan Cake Design. Jenny Quicksall

“Kaitlyn and Jason’s aesthetic was modern and romantic with timeless, refined details. We aimed to complement Cielo’s stone building and lush, green landscaping by bringing in specialty light wood furniture rentals with clean lines and contemporary shapes," Crowned Events co-owners Jessica and Camille tell PEOPLE.

"We focused on florals as an anchor for their design by creating a major statement in the ceremony space with a lush aisle and illusion arch. Their color palette highlights white and neutral shades with pops of green in their florals and subtle black accents in their signage.”