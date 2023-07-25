Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez in 'Stable Condition' After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound: Officials

"The surgery has concluded, and Director Ramirez is in stable condition," the Miami-Dade Police Department said

Published on July 25, 2023 11:18PM EDT
Director of Miami-Dade Police Department Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III speaking to the relative and displace resident as they wait to hear word about missing or injured friends and relatives after the partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida.
Photo:

JLN Photography/Shutterstock

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez is in "stable condition" after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Sunday.

"We believe from what we can tell processing the evidence at this point, interviews that were conducted, that it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound," Hillsborough Country Sheriff Chad Chronister told NBC affiliate WTVJ. "We do know that he probably has a long road ahead, a lot of surgeries, but he is going to survive."

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed that Ramirez underwent surgery in a press release on Monday and shared that he "will begin his road to recovery."

"The surgery has concluded, and Director Ramirez is in stable condition," an updated press release from the department read. "We thank the community and the extended MDPD family for their prayers and support. Director Ramirez will begin his road to recovery surrounded by his family."

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III speaks during a press conference on the shooting this Memorial Day weekend in Northwest Miami-Dade, at the Fred Tylor Miami-Dade Police Department Headquarters in Doral, Florida, USA, 31 May 2021.

CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ramirez was in Tampa to attend the Florida Sheriffs Association's annual summer conference when the incident occurred, according to WTVJ. Chronister told the outlet that Ramirez was asked to leave the hotel where he was staying following a domestic dispute with a woman.

Tampa Police told The New York Times in a statement that officers "were provided thirdhand information alleging a male had pointed a gun at himself" and went up to Ramirez's hotel room where he claimed he had been involved in an argument but “had not displayed a firearm."

"After additional questioning, Ramirez stated he had no intention to harm himself or others," the statement read, per The New York Times. According to the outlet, the woman who had argued with Ramirez "also told the officers that she did not have any concerns about her safety being in danger.”  Ramirez left the premise and was then found on I-75, per the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The incident happened on I-75, sources told WTVJ. Chronister told the outlet that Ramirez pulled off the highway and shot himself. The woman called 911 during the incident. WTVJ, CBS News Miami, WPLG, and The Miami Herald reported that Ramirez attended the conference with his wife.

As the case remains under investigation, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wrote in a statement on Twitter that "all that matters right now" is Ramirez's well-being.

"Our hearts are with Chief of Public Safety Freddy Ramirez and his family during this difficult time," the statement read in part. "All that matters right now is his wellbeing and we continue to pray for his speedy recovery."

"The City of Miami Police Department sends over healing prayers for Miami-Dade's Police Director Freddy Ramirez III, his family, and his friends," Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales wrote in a statement. "We pray faith may be with all the men and women of the Miami-Dade Police Department during this difficult time and ask our community to unite as we join together to pray for his healing."

