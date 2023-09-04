Mia Hamm Remembers Late Brother Garrett While Raising Awareness About Graft-Versus-Host Disease (Exclusive)

“He was one of those guys that could connect with everyone,” the soccer hall of famer tells PEOPLE

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 4, 2023 11:46AM EDT
ia Hamm speaks during the 2022 U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Hall Of Fame Ceremony on June 24, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado
Mia Hamm. Photo:

Ethan Mito/Getty Images for USOPC

Twenty-six years after her brother Garrett’s unexpected death from Graft-Versus-Host Disease, U.S. soccer icon Mia Hamm continues to speak out about the lesser-known disease as she honors her beloved brother’s memory.

“He was funny,” Hamm, 51, tells PEOPLE with a smile as she remembers her late brother. “He just had a dry sense of humor. Even when he was at his sickest moments, he was able to make us laugh.”

Garrett Hamm died in 1997 when he was 28 years old.

And although Hamm, who was 25 at the time, already had her first World Cup win and an Olympic gold medal under her belt, she still maintains Garrett was the best athlete in the Hamm family.

“You should have seen my brother,” Hamm says. “He was the perfect height for everything, 6’ 3”, so he was the quarterback of the football team, the point guard on the basketball team. The playmaker and the goalscorer on the soccer team, just fast and quick, you know? And he was really cool to be around. I think he was one of those guys that could connect with everyone. He didn't say a lot, but when he did, it usually was either funny or impactful.”

Garrett died from complications following a bone marrow transplant his family hoped could help cure aplastic anemia, a rare bone marrow disease he was battling at the time. 

“Graft-Versus-Host Disease is different in that it's basically the donor cells attacking the recipient’s organs and tissues,” Hamm explains. “With other transplants, it's usually the body rejecting the transplant, but this is the opposite. It's actually the transplanted cells attacking the host.”

Mia Hamm #9 of the USA in action during the USA Women|s Soccer team's game versus Portugal in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
Mia Hamm.

John Biever/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Two years after Garrett died, she started the Mia Hamm Foundation which “celebrates the lives of bone marrow recipients and raises awareness about the need for more bone marrow donor volunteers,” she says. There are “so many more resources” now than there were 25 years ago, Hamm says, but the need to raise awareness is still very real.

Hamm has continued to honor her late brother in personal ways: She and husband Nomar Garciaparra named their son Garrett after him after asking her late brother’s son Dylan for his blessing.

“That’s the way it should be,” Dylan, about to now turn 28 himself, told his superstar aunt of passing on his dad's name.

In many ways, Hamm says her son Garrett reminds her of her brother. “He’s just as funny,” she laughs.

Mia Hamm and Nomar Garciaparra attend the Golden Foot footprint ceremony at MonteCarlo Bay Hotel on October 11, 2014 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Nomar Garciaparra and Mia Hamm.

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty 

Hamm says her and Garciaparra’s twin girls Grace Isabella and Ava Caroline, 16, and son Garrett, 11, are currently “adjusting” back to school after a relaxing summer filled with lacrosse, art, and of course, lots of video games. “Everyone’s good,” Hamm happily reports. “And Nomar’s working with the [Los Angeles] Dodgers, which he loves.”

As for herself, the Angel City FC investor says she’s been enjoying cooking, golfing, and skiing from time to time, dabbling in new hobbies as they come. Some stick, and some don’t. (During the stir-crazy days of the pandemic Hamm took up playing the ukulele, but if you ask her how that’s been going recently, the National Soccer Hall of Famer shakes her head, laughs and looks away.)

Hamm recently returned to the United States after traveling to New Zealand and Australia for the Women’s World Cup. Hamm has no interest in becoming the USWNT’s next head coach, she says with a laugh, but remains close with many of the team’s players. “Whether we know each other through having the same representative or if I’m texting them encouragement, I want to see them win and be successful,” she says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the coming months, Hamm will be focused on the National Women’s Soccer League, where her Angel City FC team is vying for a playoff spot in the season’s final months.

Of course with Garrett on her mind, Hamm has also deep in her work with the Mia Hamm Foundation. 

“It’s grown tremendously,” she says. “I didn't do it alone, though. I had a lot of people in my corner. My teammates have been incredibly supportive, and we want to encourage all those going through their own BMT journey and dealing with Graft-Versus-Host Disease that we are in your corner too. We are your fans and we’re cheering you on.”

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Frances Tiafoe of the United States plays against members of Dude Perfect with a frying pan as part of Arthur Ashe Kids Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Frances Tiafoe Brings 20 Spare Shirts to Each Match in Case He Gets Too Sweaty
Embattled Soccer Presidentâs Mother Released From Hospital Following Hunger Strike, As Backlash Continues Over Unwanted Kiss
Spanish Soccer President’s Mother Released from Hospital Following Hunger Strike Over His Suspension
Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Hall react to play during a 124-116 Los Angeles Lakers win over the Golden State Warriors
Kelly Stafford 'Felt Pretty Bad' After Commenting on Husband Matthew's Struggle to Connect with Rams Teammates
Fiona Crawley
UNC Star Fiona Crawley Forgoes US Open Prize Money to Keep NCAA Eligibility: 'It Seems Unreal'
Carl Hagelin
Carl Hagelin Forced to Retire From Hockey Due to Stick to Face: ‘My Eye Injury is Too Severe’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returns to his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa., to tackle a major home renovation for his grandmother Portia, who has always been there for him with unwavering support and guidance
NFL Star Damar Hamlin Surprises His Grandma with Home Makeover Months After Cardiac Arrest (Exclusive)
Ken Griffey Jr. takes photos during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park
MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Spotted Working as Photographer at Lionel Messi's MLS Match
Son of former Packers Super Bowl champion dies following asthma attack
Son of Former Packers Super Bowl Champion Brady Poppinga Dies Following Severe Asthma Attack
Crystal McCrary and Cole Anthony attend The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner on May 23, 2023
Cole Anthony Calls His Mom Crystal McCrary ‘Superwoman’ as They Launch App for Athlete Development (Exclusive)
Jamie Foxx new campaign with BetMGM
Jamie Foxx Plays Piano in Sporty New Ad for BetMGM: 'About to Be a Party in Here' (Exclusive)
Former executive Gil Brandt poses during induction ceremonies at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
Football Hall of Famer Gil Brandt Dead at 91: 'A True Icon and Pioneer of Our Sport'
Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Mirra Andreeva during the second round on Day 3 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Coco Gauff Reflects on Her Progress After Advancing in US Open: ‘I Should Be Proud of Myself’
Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation looks on prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Spain and Sweden
Mother of Spanish Soccer's Luis Rubiales Hospitalized amid Hunger Strike Over His Suspension
Jean Dolores Schmidt, also known as Sister Jean, throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on August 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Sister Jean Throws Out First Pitch to Mark 104th Birthday, Jokes She's 'Having Tommy John' Surgery
Simone Biles reacts after competing in the floor exercise on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 27, 2023
Simone Biles Eyes World Championships After 2 Years Off: ‘I Feel a Lot More Confident Now’ (Exclusive)
Coco Gauff attends the WTA 50th Anniversary Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on August 25, 2023 i
Coco Gauff, Mary Carillo Talk Equal Pay for Female Athletes: 'Women Deserve More Dough'