Politics Mexican President Urges Hispanic Americans to Reject Ron DeSantis for Disrespecting Migrants: 'Wake Up' President Andrés Manuel López Obrador addressed Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign in a speech on Thursday By Escher Walcott Published on May 26, 2023 12:14 PM Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador/Ron DeSantis. Photo: ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AE/AFP via Getty Images; Octavio Jones/Getty Images Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is urging Hispanics in Florida to "wake up" and vote against Ron DeSantis, 44, in next year's presidential election. López Obrador, 69, called DeSantis "disrespectful" to migrants during his daily press conference on Thursday, referencing the Florida governor's conservative immigration policies. "Hopefully Hispanics in Florida will wake up and not give him one single vote, to not vote for those who persecute migrants, those who don't respect migrants," López Obrador said. RELATED: Ron DeSantis Announces 2024 Presidential Bid, Officially Squaring Off Against Donald Trump During his speech, the Mexican president noted his correct prediction that DeSantis has been gearing up for a presidential campaign. "As you can see I wasn't wrong that all [DeSantis'] politicking over migrants was because he wanted to be the Republican Party's candidate," added López Obrador. López Obrador has spoken out against DeSantis' immigration policies. Joe Raedle/Getty RELATED: The Most Controversial Bills Ron DeSantis Has Signed into Florida Law So Far This Year This month, Gov. DeSantis signed a new law enforcing tighter restrictions on undocumented migrants living in Florida, pushing the community out of the state. On Wednesday, López Obrador shared other comments that denounced the treatment of migrants in the U.S. and the country's politics on border security. "We have to be thinking about this regrettable phenomenon of necessary migration, used with political ends in the United States," he told The Hill.