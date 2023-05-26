Mexican President Urges Hispanic Americans to Reject Ron DeSantis for Disrespecting Migrants: ‘Wake Up’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is urging Hispanics in Florida to “wake up” and vote against Ron DeSantis, 44, in next year’s presidential election.

López Obrador, 69, called DeSantis “disrespectful” to migrants during his daily press conference on Thursday, referencing the Florida governor’s conservative immigration policies.

“Hopefully Hispanics in Florida will wake up and not give him one single vote, to not vote for those who persecute migrants, those who don’t respect migrants,” López Obrador said.

During his speech, the Mexican president noted his correct prediction that DeSantis has been gearing up for a presidential campaign.

“As you can see I wasn’t wrong that all [DeSantis’] politicking over migrants was because he wanted to be the Republican Party’s candidate,” added López Obrador.

López Obrador has spoken out against DeSantis' immigration policies. Joe Raedle/Getty

This month, Gov. DeSantis signed a new law enforcing tighter restrictions on undocumented migrants living in Florida, pushing the community out of the state.

On Wednesday, López Obrador shared other comments that denounced the treatment of migrants in the U.S. and the country’s politics on border security.

“We have to be thinking about this regrettable phenomenon of necessary migration, used with political ends in the United States,” he told The Hill.