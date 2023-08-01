Method Man Faced Depression, Darkness Early in His Career: ‘I Just Wanted to See Light’

The rapper joins 50 Cent and other hip-hop legends as they open up about their mental health and fitness journeys in the new issue of "Men’s Health"

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on August 1, 2023 06:08PM EDT
Method Man and 50 Cent for Men's Health
Method Man joins 50 Cent and other hip-hop stars in the Sept. issue of Men's Health. Photo:

Shayan Asgharnia for Men's Health

When Wu-Tang Clan shot to superstardom in the ‘90s, Method Man was a fan favorite.

Born Clifford Smith, Jr., the rapper and actor reveals to Men’s Health in the new Hip Hop Is Life issue that he was battling depression at the same time as he was performing to throngs of fans.

“It went from this childhood joy to this euphoric feeling of celebrity to feeling inadequate and not good enough. That’s where the depression and stuff came in,” he tells Men’s Health. “And not even knowing that I’ve been depressed since I was a youngster. A lot of PTSD I had never dealt with before started resurfacing.”

50 Cent Says, Im getting older. Its harder to stay fit, but He's Not Slowing Down
The Hip Hop Is Life issue of Men's Health features Busta Rhymes, Method Man, 50 Cent, Ludacris, Common, and Wiz Khalifa.

Shayan Asgharnia for Men's Health


Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He admits that he let outside influences impact his mental state. “I didn’t think it would bother me that much, but it did — people’s opinions,” the 52-year-old Grammy winner says. “In hindsight, you delve deeper into your psyche and see where certain things come from. I just wasn’t a happy person.”

Part of his recovery process, he says, was changing his outlook — and his social circle.

“It reached a point where misery was loving company, and the people around me were just as miserable. So, it kind of fits. Then I got tired of it and did not want to be around miserable people anymore. I just wanted to see light. I wanted everything light. Forget the darkness.”

Method Man says it took looking within himself to move forward. “It had nothing to do with other people. It was just me. What can I control? That’s what I did; I took control after that. I stopped valuing other people’s opinions, and instead of being my biggest critic, I became my biggest fan.”

And that’s what the rapper-turned-actor, who stars on Power Book II: Ghost, and has appeared on The Wire and The Deuce, says is the key to what he calls “just happiness.”

Method Man for Men's Health Magazine
Method Man opens up to Men's Health about how he beat depression.

Shayan Asgharnia for Men's Health

“Self-love; it’s simple as that. Looking yourself in the mirror and honestly saying that you love yourself. But it’s one thing to say and then another to go and do it,” he tells Men’s Health. “Show that you love yourself. That’s all I’ve been doing. What people see now is just happiness.”

And while he takes care of himself physically, it's for... himself.

“I don’t want to be that guy that, when the clock starts winding down, he’s still trying to be that sexy.”

“I’m not a sex symbol. That’s the whole f—ing point, man. Put the words together. Sex and symbol. What’s the symbol? I’m not doing anything,” says Method Man, who has been married to wife Tamika Smith for more than 20 years.  

“You get to a certain age where you just stop caring, and I think that’s the sexiest thing in the world right there.

The September 2023 issue of Men’s Health — the Hip-Hop Is Life Issue — hits newsstands on August 8.

Related Articles
Whitney Port posing at beach
Whitney Port Admits She ‘Doesn’t Look Healthy,’ Says Weighing Herself Was an ‘Eye-Opener’
50 Cent and Method Man for Men's Health
50 Cent on Maintaining His Fitness: 'Strong Is Not All Muscle — It's About Being Mentally and Physically Strong'
Leprosy Bacteria
There's a Leprosy Outbreak in Florida
Kelly Ripa Tries Meditation â with Mixed (and Hilarious) Results: 'What Part of Mediation Is When Your Partner Hits You?'
Kelly Ripa Tries Meditation — with Mixed (and Hilarious) Results: 'Already I Hate It'
Alcohol blood pressure stock
Just 1 Alcoholic Drink a Day Can Increase Blood Pressure, Say Researchers
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 29: Jeremy Renner and Casey Affleck are seen attending Kate Beckinsale's 50th Birthday Party at Limitless on July 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jeremy Renner Seen Walking Without Cane for the First Time at Kate Beckinsale’s Birthday Party
Suzanne Somers
Suzanne Somers Reveals Second Bout With Breast Cancer: 'I Put On My Battle Gear and Go to War'
Vanessa Williams Says She Wonât Get Plastic Surgery, Fillers âYetâ: 'I Donât Want to Look Like Somebody Else'
Vanessa Williams, 60, Says She Won’t Get Plastic Surgery, Fillers ‘Yet’: 'I Don't Want to Do It'
Emily Simpson No Longer Looks at the Scale After Taking Ozempic
'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson Has Spent 6 Months Improving Her Physical and Mental Health: 'Choose Your Hard'
Meghan King Celebrates 'Anniversary' of Getting Nose Job, Breast Implants: 'When I Look in the Mirror I Feel Beautiful'
Meghan King Celebrates 'Anniversary' of Getting Nose Job, Breast Implants: 'When I Look in the Mirror I Feel Beautiful'
Kris Tyson HRT Before and after twitter 07 30 23
MrBeast's Kris Tyson Celebrates 6 Months on Hormone Replacement Therapy with New Transformation Photo
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She'd 'Be Dead' Without Sobriety Journey: 'My Gratitude Is Enormous'
Shark attack
NYC Woman Recalls Being Attacked by a Shark, Pulling Its Jaw from Her Leg: ‘I Didn't Even See It Coming’
Medium shot female rubbing lotion into arms and elbows. Space for copy.
People of Color More Likely to Have Food Allergies Than White Individuals, Study Finds
Epping National Park, Queensland, Australia. Grass or bull dog tick on a human arm.
Meat Allergy Caused by Tick Bites Is Becoming More Common, Nearly 450,000 People Could Be Affected, Says CDC
Ginger Zee
Ginger Zee Recalls 'Scary' Inpatient Treatment for Depression: 'I Really Needed Help'