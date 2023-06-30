Meri Brown Reveals She Is 'Still Learning' to Trust Herself After Kody Brown Split

Meri Brown is ready to stand on her own two feet.

The Sister Wives star, 52, shared the importance of learning to trust herself amid a challenging few years that included her separation from husband Kody Brown.

“I am thinking a little bit about trust. You've heard that quote, right? Trust is transparency and consistency over time,” she began in a TikTok video on Thursday. “And that's well and good when you are thinking about the trust that you are trying to build with others or that you want others to build with you. But what about the trust that you have for yourself? I think all too often.”

She told her followers that “we don't trust ourselves as much as we should” and advised them to pay attention to their gut instinct.

In reflecting on her own journey, the television personality admitted that she is working on “having the courage to be true and authentic to myself, to be able to do and say the things that I know that I need to do because ultimately, when you trust yourself and you act on that trust, it's going to give you more power in the long run.”

“And you know what else I was thinking — when you're concerned about the trust that you have for somebody else, and you're trusting them to not leave you or you're trusting them to follow through on their word, or you're trusting them to do these things, that's all great,” she added. “But more importantly, it's about trusting yourself to be able to handle it when they don't act as you think that they should.”

The reality star concluded her video with a message to her followers, sharing, “So just build that trust with yourself. Be consistent with yourself and transparent with yourself. Because that trusting and honest relationship that you have with yourself is really the most important. Worthy up with me, my friends. We got this.”

In the caption of the post, she summed up her message, “Something I'm still learning, and that is to trust myself.”

“So often I can rationalize or justify 'reality' even though my gut says something else,” she continued. “So often I can let other people's opinions or behaviors influence what I know for myself, and that takes my power away from ME and puts it into the hands of someone else.”

“YOU are your best judge, because only YOU know what you need, want, deserve. TRUST yourself through your process! #WorthyUp #GreatnessBeginsToday”

Thursday’s post was the latest in a series of inspirational messages Meri has shared after she revealed her marriage to Kody, 54, had ended after 32 years. The pair grew distant years back after Meri’s catfishing scandal and never fully recovered from it.

Meri and Kody’s relationship dissolved around the same time second wife Janelle Brown separated from the plural marriage. This came nearly a year after third wife Christine Brown walked away from the arrangement, too. Kody is now only legally married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Recently, Meri opened up about taking the reins in her life and forging a “new path.”

“I've had to really just stop and think about where I want to be,” she shared. “And in order to figure that out and process that I really need to take a break from all the extra activities. For me, it's been about pausing, really getting in touch with myself and figuring out who I am. What I want, what I need and really what my ultimate destination is.”

