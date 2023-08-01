Meri Brown Celebrates Her LGBTQ+ Loved Ones with New Photos from Gwendlyn Brown's Wedding to Beatriz Queiroz

Meri Brown is celebrating her LGBTQ+ family.

The Sister Wives star, 52, recently paid tribute to her loved ones in a heartwarming Instagram Reel.

Meri added a series of colourful hearts in her caption for the July 27 video clip, which included snaps taken at Gwendlyn Brown's wedding to Beatriz Queiroz in Arizona, as the song "Live Your Beautiful Life" by Lights Follow played over the top.

Meri Brown and Child Leon Brown. therealmeribrown/Instagram

In one photo, the TLC star was pictured beside her only child Leon Brown, whom she shares with ex Kody. The pair were dressed in their wedding attire as Meri wore a black dress with a matching cardigan and Leon, 27, sported a black shirt with a green waistcoat.

Meri was seen in a following snap smiling next to bride Gwendlyn, 21, who looked radiant in a white fitted bridal gown. The pair were joined by Quieiroz in another photo, who stood in between them with arms around them both.

A final collage of photos showed Meri with the newly-married couple with the caption ‘Love’ added.

In June, 2022, the Sister Wives star expressed her support for Leon on social media after they announced they are transgender.

Meri shared the announcement in her Instagram Story, captioned, "You are my sunshine."

Leon is smiling in their post, which features two pictures and gives more insight into their coming-out story.

leointhemoutains/Instagram

"Someone recently told me that i didn't have to have all of my s--- figured out in order for me to share myself with the world," they wrote on Instagram. "So here's me, definitely not having almost any of my s--- figured out, to let you know that i am trans."

"My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them," they added.

Leon continued, reflecting on the first time they knew they weren't a girl: "I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive."

"So i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here's the thing, i'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," Leon explained.

"Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. and yet, there are so many things that i am learning to love about myself through this process," they continued. "Here's to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person i am, to be my favorite self in all contexts."

Meri had previously shared the same photo of herself reunited with Leon at Gwendlyn’s wedding on Instagram last month.

Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Queiroz. Instagram/gwendlynbrown

"Best part of today. That is all. @leointhemountains," Meri captioned the Instagram post.

Gwendlyn tied the knot with Queiroz in an intimate ceremony in Flagstaff, Arizona, InTouch Weekly reported in July.

Meri’s latest video comes days after she debuted her “spunky” hair transformation on social media as she showed off her bob with a touch of red color.

“Spunky definition: Courageous and determined. Fiesty definition: Lively, determined and courageous,” Meri captioned a selfie she posted of her new look. “Just added a little red to match the definition. I definitely don't hate it.”

“New hair to go along with new life,” the TLC star added.