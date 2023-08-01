Meri Brown Celebrates Her LGBTQ+ Loved Ones with New Photos from Gwendlyn Brown's Wedding to Beatriz Queiroz

The 'Sister Wives' star paid tribute to her family in a heartwarming Instagram Reel

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 01:35PM EDT
Meri Brown Celebrates Her LGBTQ+ Loved Ones with Snaps from Gwendlynâs Wedding
Meri Brown with son Leon and Gwendlyn Brown. Photo:

therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri Brown is celebrating her LGBTQ+ family.

The Sister Wives star, 52, recently paid tribute to her loved ones in a heartwarming Instagram Reel.

Meri added a series of colourful hearts in her caption for the July 27 video clip, which included snaps taken at Gwendlyn Brown's wedding to Beatriz Queiroz in Arizona, as the song "Live Your Beautiful Life" by Lights Follow played over the top.

Meri Brown Reunites with Child Leon Brown at Gwendlyn's Wedding: 'Best Part of Today
Meri Brown and Child Leon Brown.

therealmeribrown/Instagram

In one photo, the TLC star was pictured beside her only child Leon Brown, whom she shares with ex Kody. The pair were dressed in their wedding attire as Meri wore a black dress with a matching cardigan and Leon, 27, sported a black shirt with a green waistcoat.

Meri was seen in a following snap smiling next to bride Gwendlyn, 21, who looked radiant in a white fitted bridal gown. The pair were joined by Quieiroz in another photo, who stood in between them with arms around them both. 

A final collage of photos showed Meri with the newly-married couple with the caption ‘Love’ added. 

In June, 2022, the Sister Wives star expressed her support for Leon on social media after they announced they are transgender.

Meri shared the announcement in her Instagram Story, captioned, "You are my sunshine."

Leon is smiling in their post, which features two pictures and gives more insight into their coming-out story.

Meri Brown Reunites with Child Leon Brown at Gwendlyn's Wedding: 'Best Part of Today

leointhemoutains/Instagram

"Someone recently told me that i didn't have to have all of my s--- figured out in order for me to share myself with the world," they wrote on Instagram. "So here's me, definitely not having almost any of my s--- figured out, to let you know that i am trans."

"My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them," they added.

Leon continued, reflecting on the first time they knew they weren't a girl: "I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive."

"So i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here's the thing, i'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," Leon explained.

"Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. and yet, there are so many things that i am learning to love about myself through this process," they continued. "Here's to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person i am, to be my favorite self in all contexts."

Meri had previously shared the same photo of herself reunited with Leon at Gwendlyn’s wedding on Instagram last month.

Gwendlyn Brown wedding
Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Queiroz.

Instagram/gwendlynbrown

"Best part of today. That is all. @leointhemountains," Meri captioned the Instagram post.

Gwendlyn tied the knot with Queiroz in an intimate ceremony in Flagstaff, Arizona, InTouch Weekly reported in July. 

Meri’s latest video comes days after she debuted her “spunky” hair transformation on social media as she showed off her bob with a touch of red color.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Spunky definition: Courageous and determined. Fiesty definition: Lively, determined and courageous,” Meri captioned a selfie she posted of her new look. “Just added a little red to match the definition. I definitely don't hate it.” 

“New hair to go along with new life,” the TLC star added.

Related Articles
Selena Gomez Celebrates Best Friend Connar Franklin's Bachelorette
Selena Gomez Shares Photos from Friend Connar Franklin's Bachelorette: 'So Proud to Know You'
Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jillian Fink
Patrick Dempsey Celebrates 24th Anniversary with Wife Jillian: 'What an Amazing Path We Have Been On'
Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Photos of Her Dreamy Beach Wedding: 'Married My Soul Mate'
Kaley Cuoco Turns Reverend At Friends' Wedding: 'I Got To Marry My Nearest and Dearest Today'.
Kaley Cuoco Turns 'Reverend' for Friends' Wedding: 'I Got to Marry My Nearest and Dearest Today'
Lenny Hochstein and Girlfriend Katharina Mazepa Are Engaged: âHe Asked to Steal Me Away Foreverâ
Lenny Hochstein and Girlfriend Katharina Mazepa Are Engaged: ‘He Asked to Steal Me Away Forever’
Michelle Yeoh Shares Behind-The-Scenes Wedding Photos: '19 years and YES!! We are Married!!'
Michelle Yeoh Shares Behind-the-Scenes Wedding Photos: '19 Years and YES!! We Are Married!!'
michelle yeoh wedding instagram Jean Todt 072723
Michelle Yeoh Marries Longtime Fiancé Jean Todt After 6992-Day Engagement!
Pelotonâs Ben Alldis Says he and Leanne Hainsby Want to be âMarried by the End of Next Yearâ
Peloton’s Ben Alldis Says he and Leanne Hainsby Want to be ‘Married by the End of Next Year’ (Exclusive)
After their big engagement news, Love Island couple Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were seen arriving at STK for dinner on their romantic holiday in Ibiza
'Love Island UK' Stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Have Dinner Date After Engagement: See Her Ring
Jalen Brunson Wedding
New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson Marries High School Sweetheart Ali Marks at Chicago's Ritz Carlton! (Exclusive)
Bride Escorted Down the Aisle by Her Oncology Doctors After Beating Cancer
Bride Escorted Down the Aisle by her Oncology Doctors After Beating Cancer: ‘Hands of Fate That Saved Me’
Details Credit: Hero Images Creative #: 576798261 License type: Royalty-free Collection: Hero Images Release info: Property released Keywords Wedding, Gift, Wedding Cake, Party - Social Event, Wedding Reception, Cake, Front or Back Yard, Wedding Cake Figurine, Wedding Dress, Dedication, Outdoors, Summer, Tradition, Figurine, Photography, 2015, Alberta, Beginnings, Calgary, Canada, Celebration, Color Image, Copy Space, Day, Dessert, Female Likeness, Food and Drink, Full Length, Horizontal, Incidental People, Life Events, Lifestyles, Love - Emotion, Male Likeness, Side View, Sweet Food, Togetherness
From Smashing the Cake to Tossing the Garter: An Etiquette Expert Weighs in on Wedding Traditions (Exclusive)
Joey King and Her Friends Dress Up as Famous Steve as a Nod to Her Future Husband at Her Napa Bachelorette Party
Joey King and Her Friends Dress Up as Famous Steves as a Nod to Her Future Husband at Napa Bachelorette Party
Paul Bernon and Bethenny Frankel attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022
Bethenny Frankel Reveals Why She Hasn't Married Fiancé Paul Bernon Yet: 'I Don't Want to Sign a Contract'
Elliot Grainge, Sofia Richie at Midnight in Los Angeles
Sofia Richie Gives a Peek at Life as a Newlywed: ‘I’m Obsessed with Elliot’
Galia Lahav Spring
Celebrity Wedding Dress Designer Galia Lahav Shares Her Advice for Brides to Find the Perfect Gown (Exclusive)