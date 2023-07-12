Meri Brown Says She Is Living with 'Intention and Purpose' After Learning People 'Come and Go' in Life

Meri Brown is embracing a season of change in her life.

In her latest Instagram post, the Sister Wives star, 52, reflected on how she is focused on living in the present after a challenging few years that included her separation from husband Kody Brown.

“Fun in the California sunshine? Yes please!!” she wrote, alongside a photo of herself smiling under some palm trees. “Living, laughing, doing, and being.”

Meri told her followers that she is now “living my best and fullest life with intention and purpose.” She added that she is focused on “being present, and being grateful for every single life experience that has made me who I am.”

The TLC star is now ready to stand on her own feet, sharing, “This is me. This is how I choose to live and be. Situations and experiences may cause my life plans to shift. People may come and go.”

“There may be moments that cause me to pause, reflect, and pivot,” she explained. “The past year has been that for me. But I've recently been feeling a shift as I move forward through it all and toward something.... different.”

She continued, “Details of the 'different' have yet to fully unveil themselves to me. In due time I'm sure. Until then, the me that I am right now will continue to embrace this beautiful thing called life, and will continue building and creating and serving.”

She teased her followers that “There is so much to come....” and concluded the message with signatures hashtags #WorthyUp #GreatnessBeginsToday.

Meri Brown. Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri also shared two inspirational quotes on her Instagram Story. The first quote read, “By the time they realize your worth, you’ll be worth more” which echoed her post from last month about outgrowing people.

She also shared the quote that read, “Don’t adapt to the energy in the room. Influence the energy in the room.” She previously out about her experience allowing “outside voices” to affect her in a TikTok last month.

Tuesday’s post was the latest in a series of inspiring messages Meri has shared after she revealed her marriage to Kody, 54, had ended after 32 years. The pair grew distant years back after Meri’s catfishing scandal and never fully recovered from it.

Meri and Kody’s relationship dissolved around the same time second wife Janelle Brown separated from the plural marriage. This came nearly a year after third wife Christine Brown walked away from the arrangement, too. Kody is now only legally married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown. Meri Brown Instagram; Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Recently, Meri opened up about taking the reins in her life and forging a “new path.”

“I've had to really just stop and think about where I want to be,” she shared. “And in order to figure that out and process that I really need to take a break from all the extra activities. For me, it's been about pausing, really getting in touch with myself and figuring out who I am. What I want, what I need and really what my ultimate destination is.”

Sister Wives is available to stream on Max and discovery+.

