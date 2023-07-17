Meri Brown Reunites with Child Leon Brown at Gwendlyn's Wedding: 'Best Part of Today'

The 'Sister Wives' star's only child came out as transgender in June 2022

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson
Published on July 17, 2023 01:02PM EDT
Photo:

therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri Brown capped off her weekend with the perfect addition: her child, Leon Brown!

Both Meri, 52, and Leon, 27, were in attendance for Gwendlyn Brown's wedding to Beatriz Queiroz on Saturday in Flagstaff, Arizona. And in the midst of celebrating the newlyweds, the mother and her only child posed together for a sweet reunion photo.

"Best part of today. That is all. @leointhemountains," the Sister Wives star, who shares Leon with ex-husband Kody Brown, captioned the Instagram post.

Leon came out as transgender in June 2022, confirming they use they/them pronouns. The reality star also said they were "sharing this part of myself to let folks in, and also to set some boundaries" by choosing not to interact with those who "choose to not use my correct name or pronouns."

leointhemoutains/Instagram

"Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. And yet, there are so many things that I am learning to love about myself through this process," they wrote on Instagram at the time. "Here's to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person I am, to be my favorite self in all contexts."

Showing her support for Leon, Meri shared her child's post on her Instagram Story and wrote: "You are my sunshine."

Meri later celebrated Leon in March in honor of International Transgender Day of Visibility. "I see you! I love you! I got you!" she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of Leon and their partner Audrey Kriss, adding the message, "Protect trans kids."

Earlier this month, Leon shared on Instagram that they were "feeling gay, trans, grateful, HOME" amid the rise in proposed anti-trans bills emerging across the U.S.

"Reminder that trans people cannot be legislated out of existence. We will keep being born, keep living, keep thriving, & finding our joy," they continued. "Like today, I spent some quality time outside, doing absolutely nothing & feeling grateful to exist as I am. And then I came home & watched fried green tomatoes because it was my favorite as a child, and cried when I remembered why."

"I remember being a little trans kid & watching idgie threadgoode squirm walking down the stairs in a dress & then beam when wearing a little yellow suit. It's little things like this that remind me we have always been here & we will always be here," they continued. "Being trans is a gift, one I love very much."

In response to the post, Meri wrote: "And you are my gift, one I love very much."

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

