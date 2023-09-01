Meri Brown Embraces Her Name with a Nod to a Particular Color of M&M

Meri Brown is serving up the sweetness!

The Sister Wives personality, 52, found a cute coincidence between her name and a popular brand of candy. “Tell me your name is Meri Brown without telling me your name is Meri Brown....🤣🤣,” the reality star captioned an Instagram post.

In the photo, Brown posed for a selfie while standing in the M&M's store in New York. As a nod to her first initial and her last name, she wore a brown M&M T-shirt as she posed by rows of sweets.

One commenter wrote, “You are Meri, but not Brown.” The TLC talent replied, “I actually am lol!”

Brown, who came to fame as one of Kody Brown’s four wives in their plural marriage on the televised series Sister Wives, split from the patriarch of the family. She confirmed the split in January.

“Anytime that you expand your family, there's going to be a shift,” Brown told PEOPLE in August for a cover story while looking back on her time with Kody. “You've got just the logistical things, but then you've also got the emotional things."

"I'm human. I'm going to get jealous. He's human. He is going to not know how to deal with a woman's jealousy," she added as she discussed her 32-year marriage.

In retrospect, Brown felt that a plural union wasn’t something she could fully comprehend at the time she agreed to it.

Cast of TLC's Sister Wives. Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

“When you're 20, 21, 25, 30, whatever, when this is happening, you're not grown up enough,” she said. “You think you are, but you're really not grown up enough sometimes. Or maybe it's more not that you're grown up enough, but more that you just don't have the tools in your tool belt to know how to deal with some of these issues.”

Brown confessed that being raised in the Mormon church made her feel as though she needed to hide her feelings of jealousy. “Now I understand that jealousy is okay. It actually can be used as a guide,” she shared.

The Sister Wives stars were sister wives long before the cameras started rolling. Brown spent the most time in a relationship with Kody after more than three decades together. In 1993, he spiritually married Janelle. Next, it was Christine the following year and Robyn followed in 2010.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day this year, Brown had a new love in her life — herself.

Meri Brown. Meri Brown/ Instagram

"Relationship Status: committed to inner peace, growth, self love and gratitude," a quote she shared on social media read. A second post to her Instagram Story stated, "If your life just got a little harder, that probably means you just leveled up."

During TLC's Sister Wives: One on One special, it was revealed that Kody walked away from the relationship.

Brown and Kody’s rocky relationship played out on the long running television series.

In a February 2021 episode, while Kody described their marriage as "amicable," Brown claimed "it's dead, it's over." As the family fussed about property and how they would handle homes for sale, there was a "misunderstanding" with Brown's house positioning.

"Kody and Meri don't need more kind of like, misunderstandings or even like, issues in their relationship," Robyn — whom Kody dubbed "the family peacemaker" — told the cameras. "They're already struggling right now."

After admitting that her and Kody’s relationship could use a bit of help, Brown said, "We ended up going back to Las Vegas to see our therapist, Nancy, and just kind of like, work through our relationship.”

As the marriage eventually ran its course, Brown says she’s doing just fine now.

“I'm successful in business. I've got another really exciting project coming along. I've got good people surrounding me. I've got an awesome support system. Things are good,” she told PEOPLE in August.