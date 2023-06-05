Meri Brown Admits She Has Been in 'a Challenging Place' After Allowing 'Outside Voices' to Affect Her

Meri Brown is opening up about being in “a challenging place" following her separation from husband Kody Brown.

In a TikTok video on Sunday, Meri, 52, got candid about being affected by others’ opinions and shared how she is still learning to live without feeling judged.

She began the clip by sharing a quote from motivational speaker Mel Robbins, which states, “There will always be someone who can't see your worth. Don't let it be you.”

The Sister Wives star detailed how outside noise can impact her, saying, “I think so many times we let the voices of everybody else but ourselves get in our head and influence what we think and how we feel.”

“I think it's really easy to let social media comments or just other people's opinions affect your mood [and] affect your productivity,” she added.

The reality star admitted that she has “not mastered” ignoring others’ judgements and added, “I don't have a magic formula and outside voices still get in my head.”

She then shared that she copes by allowing herself to feel her full range of emotions and getting outdoors.



“I've kind of been in a place recently where I've been allowing the opinions and the judgments and actions of others to kind of get in my head,” she shared with her followers. “And it's kind of brought me to a little bit of a challenging place.”

“So what I do in those moments is come to a place that brings me peace,” she explained before panning the camera to a grove of trees. “And I just allow myself to feel the feelings with no judgment for myself.”

She concluded: “There is way too much judgment from others. We don't need it from ourselves. Worthy up friends. We got this.”

She echoed the sentiment in the video’s caption which read, “No magic formula. Just feel all the feels. #WorthyUp #GreatnessBeginsToday”

Sunday’s post was the latest in a series of inspirational messages Meri has shared after she revealed her marriage to Kody, 54, had ended after 32 years. The pair grew distant years back after Meri’s catfishing scandal, and never fully recovered from it.

Meri and Kody’s relationship dissolved around the same time second wife Janelle Brown separated from the plural marriage. This came nearly a year after third wife Christine Brown walked away from the arrangement, too. Kody is now only legally married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Recently, Meri opened up about feeling "worthy" in a candid, post-breakup, Instagram post. Her post concluded with the same hashtag, #WorthyUp.

"The version of you that you are right now is why you have what you have. If you want something different, you need to do something different, and become someone different. The big dreams you have will require a new and improved version of yourself," she wrote last month. "Don't give up on yourself. Do something daily that will move you closer to your dreams and goals. You're worthy of achieving it!"

