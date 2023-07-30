All the McDonald's Items Taken Off the Menu — from Favorites to Failures

Ba-da-ba-ba-ba I’m (no longer) lovin’ it.

McDonald’s has grown into the largest fast food chain in the world since its humble beginning in 1948. Now, the restaurant’s Golden Arches are instantly recognizable.

Throughout the years, the company has seen a bevy of menu items come and go with only a selection of products being lucky enough to have permanent residency at the fast food chain. However, many menu items have not been able to stand the test of time. Here’s a list of some beloved items that no longer grace McDonald’s kitchens, as well as a couple of flops.

McRib from McDonald's. PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty

McRib

One of McDonald’s most iconic limited time menu items is without a doubt the McRib. Going from on menu to off menu again and again since its initial release in 1981, it’s hard to say whether we’ll see the barbecue pork sandwich adorned with thinly sliced onions and dill pickles ever again. In November 2022, the McRib went on a “farewell tour” at participating locations, teasing the product’s swan song on the McDonald’s menu. “Enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it’s your last,” the chain’s website read at the time. Of course, the McRib has made its way back onto menus after previous “farewell tours,” but only time will tell when or if it ever makes a return.

Arch Deluxe

In 1996, McDonald’s attempted to make a sandwich that was specifically marketed toward adults in order to combat its child-centered image. In response, the company created the Arch Deluxe, which featured a quarter pound patty on a seeded potato bun with a round piece of bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, ketchup and dijonnaise, a blend of mayonnaise and dijon mustard. In 2000, the product was discontinued for never achieving popularity.

Chicken Selects

In 2004, McDonald’s released their chicken selects. Unlike their nuggets, the selects were made with whole pieces of chicken breast that were battered and fried. They left the menu for a stint of time from 2013 to 2017, and when they returned they were rebranded as buttermilk crispy tenders. They stayed on the menu until 2020 when McDonald’s decided to pare back its menu in response to the coronavirus.

McDonald's Szechuan sauce. McDonald's

Szechuan Sauce

In 1998, McDonald’s released a szechuan dipping sauce and a set of toys in collaboration with the release of Disney’s Mulan, which was remade in live-action in July 2020. In April 2017, Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty was referenced throughout the season premiere of the third season. The sauce returned for one day on Oct. 1, 2017. However, it was met with long lines and limited availability leading to another one-day run in February 2018. Then, for a limited time in March 2022, the Szechuan sauce made a return to the Golden Arches.

Fish McBites

In February 2013, McDonald’s released a product that was an expansion on their Filet-o-Fish. The fish McBites were the chain’s newest oceanic innovation. The fried fish balls came with a side of tartar sauce for dipping. The fish McBites officially left the menu in April 2013 due to a lack of popularity.



Spicy McNuggets

McDonald’s chicken nuggets might be one of their most popular menu items. With their four distinct shapes, bell, ball, boot and bow tie (sometimes referred to as bone), the morsels of chicken are instantly recognizable. In September 2020, the chain announced that it was releasing a new nugget product for the first time since 1983. The spicy chicken nugget was only around for a limited time, but returned to the menus briefly in 2022.

McSpaghetti

In 1970, McDonald’s introduced McSpaghetti which was a simple pasta dish with marinara, meatballs and cheese. The menu item was discontinued in 1980, but surged in online popularity in 2021 when a Twitter user shared his experience getting the dish, according to The U.S. Sun. While McSpaghetti isn’t available in the U.S., it’s a popular menu item in the Philippines.

Big Mac bacon, quarter pounder with bacon and bacon cheese fries from McDonald's. McDonald's

Big Mac Bacon

In January 2019, McDonald’s transformed the most iconic menu item, the Big Mac. Alongside cheesy bacon fries and a bacon quarter pounder, came the Big Mac bacon. This sandwich came with three slices of thick-cut applewood smoked bacon. According to a statement at the time, McDonald’s said bacon was more popular than ever with 17,000 mentions a day on U.S. social media platforms. Fans no longer have the option to add bacon to their Big Macs these days, however.



Strawberry McFlurry

In April 2023, McDonald’s introduced a strawberry shortcake McFlurry for a short run. Fans were excited for the springtime treat with one Twitter user writing, “That strawberry shortcake mcflurry ain’t no joke.” Other users chimed in, sharing that it was a “10/10,” and they thought the sweet treat was“so good.” In May, the frozen dessert left the menu much to fans' disappointment.

Snack Wrap

In 2006, McDonald’s released its snack wrap. The wrap, which consists of chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese and ranch or honey mustard wrapped in a tortilla, was a hit among fans. The popular snack officially left the menu in 2016 and is yet to see any kind of return.

McDonald's breakfast options.

All Day Breakfast



In 2015, McDonald’s announced that it would be serving breakfast all day long and it was an instant success. However, in response to the pandemic, McDonald’s decided to pare down its menu to prioritize popular menu items and streamline its services. Because of this, the fast food restaurant stopped serving breakfast all day long.

Salad

In June 2022, the Golden Arches decided to pare back its menu and cut most of the healthier options. Menu items like salads, grilled chicken and fruit and yogurt parfaits were removed from McDonald’s offerings. Like the nixing of all-day breakfast in 2020, these healthy options were removed in order to make service more efficient for the more popular menu items.

