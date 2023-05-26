30 PEOPLE Tested Products You Can Get on Sale for Memorial Day — Including a Robot Vacuum for $720 Off

The unofficial start of summer is here. Memorial Day Weekend is all about hitting the beach, grilling in the backyard, and of course, taking advantage of all of the impressive holiday deals happening at top retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and more.

But the shopping process can feel overwhelming, especially when you have so many items to check off your list. Not to worry — we did all of the research for you so that you don’t have to worry about returning any of your new items.

All of the products below have earned the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval after our experts put them to the test to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more — and they’re all on sale for Memorial Day Weekend, saving you hundreds. For seasonal picks like cooling fans and flip-flops and home staples like coffee makers and flat irons, read on for the best deals on PEOPLE Tested products from brands like Nespresso, Dyson, and more.

Best PEOPLE Tested Memorial Day Home Deals

Amazon

Holidays are the best times to splurge on pricey items such as a quality vacuum cleaner. If you’ve had a robot vacuum on your list for some time now, you can get the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner for one of its lowest price ever at Amazon. The popular robot vacuum features a five-layer HEPA filtration system that traps 99.99 percent of dust, plus a 3D camera and sensors to automatically clean around various surfaces in your home. You can snag it for more than half off right now.

Upgrading your cookware is essential for all of the entertaining you’ll do this summer, and you can save more than $600 on this Stainless Steel Cookware Set by All-Clad. The set comes with 10 cookware pieces, including two frying pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, and a stock pot, all made with quality stainless steel and aluminum. The Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi is another PEOPLE Tested kitchen must-have and it’s 20 percent off at Amazon right now.

Hit the beach with seasonal finds like plush beach towels and collapsible beach wagons that are currently marked down. For instance, you can snag the Mac Sports Folding Beach Wagon, which was dubbed the best with big wheels during our tests, for 44 percent off right now.

Best PEOPLE Tested Memorial Day Beauty Deals

Amazon

Although you may welcome the warm summer sun, UV rays can be harsh for your skin, so having quality sunscreen on hand is necessary to prevent burns. Fortunately, our winner for best sunscreen is on sale at Amazon right now: You can get the Banana Boat Broad Spectrum Sunscreen for just $9. The sunscreen has SPF 50 for optimal sun protection, and the formula is breathable for a lightweight feel that won’t clog pores.

If you’re looking to bring your no-shower-happy-hour look from day to night, pack the Klorane Dry Shampoo in your beach bag. It’s the winner of our best tested dry shampoos and has rave reviews on Amazon from shoppers who call it a “hair savior” — and it happens to be beloved by well-tressed stars such as Miranda Kerr. Other nourishing beauty products that earned top spots from our testers are also marked down, including the She Loves 2-Piece Overnight Lip Mask, the Milani Cheek Kiss Cream Blush, and the Paint Lab Wild Ones Press- On Nails.

Best PEOPLE Tested Memorial Day Fashion Deals

Amazon

Flip-flops are another vacation must-have, and some of our top-rated picks are on sale during Memorial Day Weekend. You can snag the Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Flip-Flop — which was a best runner-up in our women’s flip-flops tests — for 46 percent off. The shoes come with Velcro-adjusted straps for a custom fit, plus thick soles and foamy footbeds for extra support and comfort. Our runner-up in the best men’s flip-flop category is also on sale at Amazon: the comfy Voyage Le Flip-Flop by Reef is going for under $80 right now at Amazon.

It’s never too hot for lounging in a robe and slippers, and you can treat yourself to luxury at home with the on-sale Amazon Essentials Waffle Robe, which is made from a polyester and cotton blend that’s perfect for summer weather. An Ugg slipper that scored perfect ratings for comfort, durability, and value by PEOPLE testers is secretly on sale at Amazon, too. Score the Ugg Women's Tasman Slipper in the iconic chestnut color so many celebrities love for under $100.

Whether you need to stock up on seasonal items or replace your outdated kitchenware, these on-sale PEOPLE Tested clothes, home finds, and beauty products are guaranteed to impress. Snag them over Memorial Day Weekend before these discounts disappear.

Amazon

Buy It! All-Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $799.95 (orig. $1,429.94); amazon.com



Amazon

Buy It! Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi, $126.75 (orig. $159); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Kristin Ess Hair 3-in-1 Titanium Flat Iron Hair Straightener, $72.59 (orig. $90); amazon.com

American Eagle

Buy It! Aerie Real Sunnie Strapless Lightly Lined Bra, $29.97 (orig. $49.95); ae.com



Amazon

Buy It! Mac Sports Collapsible Folding Beach Wagon, $135 (orig. $239.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cozy Earth Bamboo Twin Sheet Set, $271.20 (orig. $339); cozyearth.com

Walmart

Buy It! Geniani Portable Cool Mist Humidifier, $20.88 with coupon (orig. $32.97); amazon.com



Amazon

Buy It! She Loves 2-Piece Overnight Lip Mask, $9.80 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com



Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Waffle Robe, $19.96–$35.20 (orig. $24.95–$35.20); amazon.com



Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

