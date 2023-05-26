Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff of summer, so your long weekend plans probably include the beach, a baseball park, or your backyard. But there’s something else you should add to your holiday weekend schedule: shopping! Memorial Day sales are here, and they simply cannot be missed.

Longer days are on the horizon, so upgrade your patio with outdoor furniture, decor, and grills for hosting barbecues, all on sale this weekend at Home Depot, Amazon, Wayfair, and Magnolia. And prepare for warm nights with cooling sheets from sought-after brands like Brooklinen and one of Oprah’s favorite brands, Cozy Earth, which earned a PEOPLE Tested stamp of approval and is offering 25 percent off sitewide right now.

Memorial Day sales are the perfect time to stock up on swimsuits, sandals, and sundresses to carry you through hot summer days. The best Memorial Day fashion deals include 30 percent off booty-boosting leggings from Spanx, steep savings on customer-loved swimwear at Amazon, prices starting at $9 at Lululemon, deep discounts on romantic sundresses, and Hollywood’s go-to summer shoe, the Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, for as little as $80.

Speaking of celebs’ seal of approval, nab 25 percent off the Solawave Wand, the skincare tool Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Pedro Pescal, and Sydney Sweeney’s makeup artists have used to prep their skin for red carpet events. Or scoop up the wildly popular Allbirds Wool Runners that PEOPLE editors and famous moms like Hilary Duff, Jennifer Garner, and Kate Hudson all wear. Plus, Blake Lively’s crossbody phone case will make your life easier on the go, and it’s 70 percent off right now.

These 2023 Memorial Day sales are no joke. Keep reading to find the 100 best deals, and pause to see some of our top product picks along the way.

Best Memorial Day Sales Overall

Amazon: Prices start at $8 and discounts are up to 81 percent off at Amazon’s epic Memorial Day sale, which includes markdowns in all categories: home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, tech, travel, and more. Don’t skip out on Amazon’s sale.

Best Buy: Save on top-rated TVs, speakers and soundbars, tablets, and customer-loved Beats headphones while the sale lasts. Beat other shoppers to Best Buy’s sale.

Target: There are steep savings on outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances like air fryers and Dutch ovens, comfy and cute summer fashion, and even a Dyson vacuum at this ongoing event. Check out Target’s sale.

Dermstore: Score up to 20 percent off thousands of makeup and skincare products from top-rated beauty brands like Obagi, Paula’s Choice, Dr. Dennis Gross, and more through May 31 — just enter code SUN at checkout. Refresh your beauty cabinet at the Dermstore sale.

Dermstore

Buy It! EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40, $28.80 (orig. $36); dermstore.com



Wayfair: Get ready for summer with up to 70 percent off grills, outdoor furniture, rugs and more for the duration of the sale. Shop the Wayfair sale now.

Chewy: Save on pet supplies at Chewy, where prices are slashed on over 2,000 products by up to 30 percent. Shop for your pet while the Chewy sale lasts.

Birkenstock: 25 pairs of the wildly popular Birkenstock Arizona Sandal are going for just $80 at discount retailer Gilt. Other celebrity-worn styles, like the Birkenstock Madrid and Boston Clog, are also marked down for a limited time. Check out the Birkenstock sale at Gilt.

Brümate: Take 20 percent off almost everything at Brümate, including best-selling insulated tumblers, with code SUMMER20 through Monday, May 29. Stock up for boating season at the Brümate sale.

Lululemon: Prices start at $9 in Luluemon’s sale section, which includes best-selling bras, biker shorts, tennis skirts, and more. Lululemon’s sale is a can’t-miss.

Macy’s: Refresh your summer wardrobe, upgrade your kitchen essentials, bedding, and more during Macy’s Memorial Day Sale. Save between 25 and 40 percent off until Monday, May 29. Plus, select sale and clearance items are an additional 20 percent off with the code MEMDAY. Shop the Macy’s sale now.

Best Home Memorial Day Sales

Amazon: Thousands of items are marked down in Amazon’s home department, including bedroom, bathroom, and living room essentials. Score up to 50 percent off before the sale ends. Browse Amazon’s home deals.

Walmart: Score outdoor furniture starting at $79, 30 percent off of Dyson vacuums, and discounts on clothes for the whole family while the sale is on. Don’t miss Walmart’s big sale.

Cozy Earth: Cooling sheets, bamboo pajamas, and ultra-soft bath towels from the brand that has made Oprah’s Favorite Things list five years in a row are 25 percent off this weekend. Plus, save $100 when you spend more than $300 with the code MEMORIALDAYSALE through June 5. Scroll through the Cozy Earth sale.

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set, $271.20 (orig. $339); cozyearth.com



Brooklinen: Take 20 percent off sitewide with code SAVE20 on best-selling sheet sets, pillows, and bath towels while the sale lasts. Shop discounts at Brooklinen.

Lowe’s: Score major markdowns on big appliances like refrigerators, plus save up to 50 percent on paint, 40 percent on patio furniture, and 30 percent on grills and grilling accessories over the long weekend. Check out the Lowe’s Memorial Day sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Ruggable: Machine-washable rugs are a game changer, and Ruggable is one of the first brands to perfect the design. Right now, you can get 20 percent off of area rugs, doormats, and bathmats in this curated selection. Plus, everything else on the site is 15 percent off for the duration of the sale. Score rugs for less at Ruggable’s sale.

Crane & Canopy: Get up to 70 percent off bedding, sheets, and home décor through Monday, May 29 — no promo code necessary. Check out Crane & Canopy’s sale.

Lulu and Georgia: Everything you need to refresh your living space is on sale for 20 percent off through Tuesday, May 30. Shop the Lulu and Georgia sale now.

Magnolia: Furniture, rugs, and wall art from Joanna Gaines’ brand are 20 percent off this weekend, while home decor is up to 30 percent off. Spruce up your space at Magnolia’s sale.

Casper: All mattresses, pillows, and sheets are up to 25 percent off through Monday, May 29. Score 50 percent off of adjustable beds and 10 percent on everything else. Plus, the original Casper mattress is 20 percent off for the first time ever. Find more at the Casper sale.

Casper

Buy It! The Casper Mattress, $796 (orig. $995); casper.com



Pottery Barn: More than 5,000 furniture, bedding, bath, and decor items are a whopping 50 percent off for a limited time. Don’t miss Pottery Barn’s epic sale.

Avocado: Organic mattresses of all sizes are 30 percent off for the duration of the sale, meaning you can refresh your whole family’s sleep situation for way less. Check out Avocado’s epic sale now.

Home Depot: Washer-dryer duos, refrigerators, grills, and hundreds of pieces of outdoor furniture are marked down at Home Depot while supplies last. Hurry over to the Home Depot sale.

The Home Depot

Buy It! Kentwell Pewter 4-Piece Aluminum Outdoor Patio Deep Seating Set, $650 (orig. $1,299); thehomedepot.com



West Elm: Shop luxury home goods while they’re marked down by a whopping 60 percent. Plus, snag an extra 15 percent off clearance items — hello, double discounts! — with code EXTRA15 through Tuesday, May 30. Take advantage of West Elm’s sale.

Parachute: Linens, furniture, robes, and more are 20 percent off through Monday, May 29. Now’s the time to shop the Parachute sale.

Tempur-Pedic: Save up to 40 percent on mattresses, sheet sets, and more though Monday, May 29. Get set up for your best sleep at Tempur-Pedic’s sale.

Buffy: Temperature-regulating, internet-famous bedding is 20 percent off at Buffy’s biggest sale of the year — but only for a limited time. Head over to Buffy’s sale.

Helix: You’ve probably heard podcasters rave about Helix mattresses, and now you can get one yourself for 25 percent off with code MEMORIALDAY25 for the duration of the sale. Shop the Helix Memorial Day sale now.

Serta: Steep savings! Score $900 off mattress with select adjustable bases while the sale is on. Check out Serta’s sale.

Albany Park: Sofas and sectionals are a big purchase, which is why you should take advantage of this 30 percent discount and free shipping, which ends on June 7. Don’t miss Albany Park’s sale.

Solo Stove: Save up to $300 on smokeless fire pits for outdoor entertaining. Get set up for patio parties at the Solo Stove sale.

Big Blanket Co.: The more you spend, the more you save on the brand’s signature extra-large blankets. (It also makes an extra-large beach towel that’s perfect for groups.) Get $25 off $100, $60 off $200, or $100 off $300 purchases during the Memorial Day sale. Shop Big Blanket Co.’s sale.

Best Fashion Memorial Day Sales



Veja: Comfy sneakers worn by Jennifer Garner, Kate Middleton, and Reese Witherspoon are on sale for a limited time. Run toward the Veja Rue La La sale.

Amazon: Thousands of summer-ready sandals, flattering swimsuits, and comfy sundresses are deeply discounted at Amazon. Stock your summer closet at Amazon’s sale.

Spanx: Loungewear from the collection Oprah once said “feels like a hug,” Jennifer Garner’s go-to booty-boosting leggings, and the comfy bra Kylie Jenner owns are 30 percent off for a limited time. Score closet staples at the Spanx sale.

Madewell: Best-selling denim, summer dresses, and sleek sandals are 30 percent off at Madewell with code WARMUP while the sale lasts. Kick off summer in style at the Madewell sale.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Poplin Cutout-Back Empire Midi Dress, $89.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $128); madewell.com



J.Crew: Score 40 percent off all regular-priced fashion and 50 percent off sale styles through Monday, May 29 with the code WEEKEND. Scoop up steals at the J.Crew sale.

Dearfoams: Plush slippers and comfy clogs are up to 50 percent off. Grab a pair of indoor-outdoor slippers as a Father’s Day gift while this deal lasts. Check out the Dearfoams sale.

Nordstrom Rack: Hello, double discounts! Take an extra 25 percent off all items already on sale until Monday, May 29. You can’t miss Nordstrom Rack’s Memorial Day sale.

& Other Stories: Even Kate Middleton wears & Other Stories, and right now, so many romantic dresses are up to 60 percent off while supplies last. Revamp your summer closet at the & Other Stories sale.

Bala: Take advantage of Bala’s biggest sale of the year by nabbing nurse-approved shoes that provide long-lasting support for 40 percent off. Step on the Bala sale now.

Land’s End: Get ready for summer with Land’s End while select styles are 75 percent off. Save on swimsuits, beach towels, water shoes, and attire through Monday, May 29. Stock up at the Land’s End sale.

BaubleBar: Snag up to 70 percent off jewelry until Tuesday, May 30 and enjoy 50+ new arrivals. Plus, score 20 percent off all bracelets with code STACKING20.

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring, $20 (orig. $40); baublebar.com



Cole Haan: Get up to 50 percent off comfortable sandals, sneakers, and heels through Saturday, June 3. Find wedding guest shoes at the Cole Haan sale.

JW Pei: Take 20 percent off best-selling styles with the code 23MM20, including the popular Gabbi Bag that celebs like Emily Ratajkowski and Megan Fox carry — for a limited time only. Treat yourself to some arm candy at the JW Pei sale.

Taos: Get 25 percent off the Braidie sandal and Boundary slip-on and 35 percent off the Zipster sneaker through Wednesday, May 31. Shop supportive shoes at the Taos sale.

Allbirds: Take up to 40 percent off dozens of sneakers, flats, and slip-ons from the celeb-worn brand, including select colors of the Wool Runner that Hollywood moms wear while the sale is on. Step to the Allbirds sale, stat.

Allbirds

Buy It! Allbirds Wool Runners, $64 ($110); allbirds.com



Lively: Stock up on swimsuits for pool parties while they’re 50 percent off and receive a free tote with any purchase over $25 while supplies last. This sale ends on Wednesday, May 31. Get suited up for summer at the Lively sale.

Matisse: Update your summer shoe rack with sleek slides and block heel sandals, which are 25 percent off until Tuesday, May 30 with code 25OFFNEW. Don’t miss the Matisse sale.

Bandolier: Score up to 70 percent off convenient crossbody phone cases from the brand behind Blake Lively’s hands-free pick while this sale is on. Head over to the Bandolier sale.

Bandolier

Buy It! Bandolier Donna Crossbody Phone Case, $58.90–$83.80 (orig. $98); bandolierstyle.com



True Classic: Prepare for Father’s Day by shopping at this brand’s biggest sale so far this year. Through Monday, May 29, score 60 percent off packs of shirts and 30 percent off almost everything else sitewide. Shop for Dad at the True Classic sale.

Aerie: Get suited up for summer with 50 percent off size-inclusive Aerie swimwear until Tuesday, May 30. Stock up on swim at Aerie.

Abercrombie & Fitch: Score 20 percent off summer-ready styles and get an additional 15 percent off sale items at checkout for a limited time. Nab stylish steals at Abercrombie & Fitch’s sale.

Fossil: An extra 50 percent off will automatically apply on select sale styles at checkout. Shop watches and jeans at Fossil’s sale.

Rent the Runway: Use code SUMMERSTYLE23 for $120 off RTR’s 10-item subscription plan for a limited time. Get summer wedding guest dresses at Rent the Runway’s sale.

QVC: Score various discounts on comfy shoes from Dearfoams, Aerosoles, Dr. Scholl’s, and more top brands while the sale lasts. Shop the QVC sale.

Everlane: More than 400 summer styles are up to 30 percent off through Monday, May 29. Stock up on summer staples at Everlane’s sale.

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane the Way-High Jean, $89 (orig. $118); everlane.com

Havaianas: The iconic flip-flop brand is offering 20 percent off regular-priced styles — and even bigger discounts on select pairs. Shop before Wednesday, May 31 to save. Get your go-to flip-flops at the Havaianas sale.

Teva: Double discount alert! Get an additional 40 percent off supportive sandals that are already on sale while supplies last. Check out the Teva sale now.

Free People: More than 630 items are marked down at Free People right now, but only while supplies last. Shop romantic sundresses at the Free People sale.

Hill House Home: Save on sleepwear for the whole family while sale prices start at $34. Shop the Hill House Home sale.

Frame: Nab up to 60 percent off select styles from the high-end denim brand, including jean shorts for summer, through Monday, May 29. Deck out in denim at the Frame sale.

Skechers: Get up to 30 percent off hundreds of supportive Skechers shoes, no code necessary, through Monday, May 29. Step on the Skechers sale.

Shopbop: Score up to 50 percent off designer items from brands like Tory Burch, Mother Denim, and Schutz for a limited time. Treat yourself at the Shopbop sale.

Nordstrom: Take advantage of markdowns on your favorite clothing, shoe, handbag, and home brands at the Half-Yearly Sale, which coincides with Memorial Day. You don’t want to skip the Nordstrom sale.

Good American: High-quality denim in sizes 00-30 is 25 percent off at Khloé Kardashian’s brand for a limited time. Grab go-to jeans at the Good American sale.

Kendra Scott: Everyday and statement necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets for all the women in your life are 20 percent off when you buy one item and 25 percent off when you grab two or more. Get something shiny at the Kendra Scott sale.

M.Gemi: Chic summer sandals from the brand Gigi Hadid, Camila Cabello, and Lucy Hale all wear are on sale this weekend only. Step into summer with the M.Gemi sale.

Noli Yoga: Take 40 percent off your purchase of ultra-soft leggings, sports bras, and more workout gear for a limited time. Get active at the Noli Yoga sale.

Beyond Yoga: Enjoy double discounts on active and loungewear at Beyond Yoga, where you’ll get up to 75 percent off retail prices. Head over to the Beyond Yoga sale now.

Best Kitchen Memorial Day Sales

Nutribullet: Use code USAMEMORIAL at checkout to get 25 percent off the coveted Nutribullet Food Processor and EveryGrain Cooker until Monday, May 29. Step up your cooking game at the Nutribullet sale.

Nutribullet

Buy It! Nutribullet Food Processor, $89.99 with code USAMEMORIAL (orig. $119); nutribullet.com



Our Place: For a limited time, save $45 when you bundle the Cast Iron Perfect Pot with the Cast Iron Hot Grill. Select tableware is also on sale while supplies last. Prep for dinner parties at the Our Place sale.

Great Jones: Enjoy 25 percent off colorful Dutch ovens, sheet pans, casserole dishes, and more with code MDW25 for a limited time. Get cooking at the Great Jones sale.

Caraway: Score savings on savings at Caraway, where on-sale items get an extra discount when you add them to your cart. Nab new cookware at Caraway’s sale.

Ooni: Grab a new pizza oven while certain Ooni models are up to 30 percent off this weekend. Discounts will be automatically applied at checkout. Check out the Ooni sale now.

Fresh Vine Wine: Through Tuesday, May 30, get 20 percent off when you purchase four or more bottles from the brand launched by Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough. Fill up your wine rack at the Fresh Vine Wine sale.

Best Beauty Memorial Day Sales

Billie: Use code TAKE20 to get 20 percent off orders of $20 or more until Wednesday, May 31. Shop razors and body care at the Billie sale now.

Vegamour: Until Tuesday, May 30, you can get the hair care products Hilary Duff and Nicole Kidman swear by for 25 percent off with code SUMMERSALE. Step up your hair care game at the Vegamour sale.

Vegamour

Buy It! Vegamour Gro Hair Serum, $48 with code SUMMERSALE (orig. $64); vegamour.com



Act + Acre: Get 30 percent off everything at this hair brand that specializes in scalp care for a limited time. Browse the Act + Acre sale now.

Evolvetogether: Get 20 percent off everything sitewide, including face masks and biodegradable storage bags, through Monday, May 29. Check out the Evolvetogether sale.

Make Beauty: Restock makeup essentials while they’re 20 percent off with code MEMDAY20. Plus, score 30 percent off skincare products until Monday, May 29. Browse the Make Beauty sale.

Naked Sundays: Snag 15 percent off all skincare products with the code SPRING15 through Monday, May 29. Shop the Naked Sundays sale.

Fenty Beauty: Revamp your makeup bag with luxe products from Rihanna’s beauty brand while select items are half-off for a limited time. Hop on the Fenty Beauty sale while you can.

Kylie Cosmetics: The more you buy from Kylie Jenner’s makeup brand, the more you save — up to 30 percent off, to be exact. Discounts end on Monday, May 29. Keep up with the Kylie Cosmetics sale.

Solawave: Take 25 percent off celebrity-used skincare devices and serums with code MEM25 through May 31. Get glowing skin at the Solawave sale.

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand, $129 (orig. $149); solawave.com



Laura Geller: Use code MD10 for up to 60 percent off coveted beauty products, plus an additional 10 percent off sale items, for a limited time. Check out the Laura Geller sale.

Colleen Rothschild Beauty: Load up on luxe skincare products like cleansing balms, eye creams, restorative masks, and more. Until May 30, save $25 on your purchase of $100+ with code MDW25 and save $50 on your purchase of $200+ with code MDW50. Shop the Colleen Rothschild Beauty sale.

Alleyoop: Enter code STAR20 to get 40 percent off versatile beauty products through Tuesday, May 30. Add to your makeup bag at the Alleyoop sale.

Revitalash: Save 20 percent on orders of $100 or more with code MEMORIAL20 during this limited-time sale. This means you can save on the eyelash serum Meghan Markle once praised. Check out the Revitalash sale.

Bubble Skincare: Save 20 percent on spot treatments and cleansers specifically for acne-prone skin with code MDW. Shop the Bubble Skincare sale.

Best Lifestyle Memorial Day Sales

REI: Through Monday, May 29, score up to to 30 percent off camping, hiking, and fitness gear. Prep for summer adventures at the REI sale.

Wild One: Customer-loved dog leashes, poop bag carriers, and harnesses that make walking your pup easier are 20 percent off for a limited time. Check out the Wild One sale.

Wild One

Buy It! Wild One Walk Kit, $70.40 (orig. $105); wildone.com



Aromatique: Through Monday, May 29, save 20 percent sitewide at Aromatique on hand-crafted and hand-poured candles that reviewers say are worth every penny. Get candles at the Aromatique sale.

Dreamland Baby: Snag 20 percent off weighted sleep sacks and blankets for babies and toddlers (Chrissy Teigen is a fan), designed to gently soothe them into a restful sleep. Shop before Monday, May 29 to save. Browse the Dreamland Baby sale.

Papier: Enjoy 15 percent off stationery products, including customizable notecard sets, planners, pens, and more, through Tuesday, May 30. Stock up on stationery at the Papier sale.

Beekeeper’s Natural: Save 25 percent on supplements sitewide with code SUMMER for a limited time. Revamp your medicine cabinet at the Beekeeper’s Natural sale.

Rifle Paper Co.: Pretty planners, festive stationary, and giftable mugs are 25 percent off with code BLOOM25 for a limited time. Get gifts for loved ones at the Rifle Paper Co. sale.

Fera Organics: Keep your furry friends healthy with supplements that boost their well-being, now 20 percent off with code REMEMBER. Browse the Fera Organics sale now.

Best Travel Memorial Day Sales



Calpak: Summer travel plans? Make the whole experience easier with Calpak’s top-notch luggage and travel essentials, which are 45 percent off while supplies last. Check out the Calpak sale.

Calpak

Buy It! Calpak Starter Bundle, $299 (orig. $554); calpaktravel.com



Ebags: Until June 6, save 40 percent on highly rated luggage, travel backpacks, and packing cubes that make trips easy-peasy. Get steep savings at the Ebags sale.

Baggallini: Slash prices in half on practical, travel-friendly crossbody bags and totes with code MDW23 at Baggallini. Score your new travel companion at the Baggallini sale.

Vera Bradley: Score 22 percent off this fan-favorite Vera Bradley duffel bag at Amazon. Shop discounts on Vera Bradley for summer travel.

