Melting Glacier Reveals Remains of German Hiker Who Went Missing 37 Years Ago

"The decline of the glaciers brings to light more and more missing alpinists, who were reported missing several decades ago," police said

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 31, 2023 12:44PM EDT
Remains of Hiker, Theodul Glacier, Switzerland
The remains of the German hiker were discovered at Theodul Glacier, Switzerland. Photo:

Valais Cantonal Police

The remains of a German mountain climber, who went missing 37 years ago while hiking on a glacier near Switzerland’s Matterhorn Mountain in the Alps has been discovered because of a melting glacier.

Hikers climbing along the Theodul Glacier in Zermatt, Switzerland, discovered the remains along with pieces of equipment on July 12.

Police in the Valais canton said in a statement via translation on Thursday: “DNA analysis was used to identify an alpinist who has been missing since 1986."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"In September 1986, a then 38-year-old German alpinist was reported missing after he had not returned from a mountain tour. The search at that time was unsuccessful," the statement added.

Following the discovery, “The human remains were taken to the forensic medicine of the Valais Hospital (ZIS) for examination according to Sions. By means of a direct DNA comparison, it could be proven that these are the bones of the alpinist, who has been missing since September 1986, were found,” police said.

Details surrounding the climber’s cause of death or identity were not given. However, police released a photo of a single hiking boot with red laces and several pieces of equipment that were found on the melted glacier.

“The decline of the glaciers brings to light more and more missing alpinists, who were reported missing several decades ago,” the police concluded.

In this aerial view, ice ridges adorn the receding Lower Theodul glacier as the Gorner glacier lies in the distance behind on June 21, 2022 near Zermatt, Switzerland.
In this aerial view, ice ridges adorn the receding Lower Theodul glacier as the Gorner glacier lies in the distance behind on June 21, 2022, near Zermatt, Switzerland.

Sean Gallup/Getty

Back on Aug. 6, 2015, police in the Valais canton announced the discovery of two climbers who disappeared in 1970.

After bones were found at the foot of the Matterhorn in September 2014, DNA comparisons a year later identified them as the remains of two Japanese climbers who went missing over 40 years ago.

“These remains of human bodies were transmitted to the medical examiner of the Central Institute of Valaisans Hospitals (ICHV) in Sion. In collaboration with forensic specialists, two DNA profiles could be established from the bones,” the statement read. “Research undertaken by the judicial identity section of the Cantonal Police in collaboration with the Japanese Consulate in Geneva, has made it possible to find family members in Japan…The first victim was formally identified on June 11, 2015 and the second on July 20, 2015.”

The police said they hold a list of people who have gone missing since 1925, "mainly in the high mountains or in waterways," as the retreat of glaciers continues to allow for the discovery of more missing mountaineers.

Related Articles
Instagram Daredevil Remi Lucidi Dies After Fall from 68-Foot Skyscraper.
Instagram Stunt Star Remi Lucidi, 30, Dead After Falling from 68th Floor of Hong Kong Skyscraper
Olympic Peninsula, Olympic National Park in Washington State, USA
8-Year-Old Hospitalized After ‘Extraordinarily Rare’ Cougar Attack During Washington State Camping Trip
Devyn Collie Reiley
Daughter of 2-Time Super Bowl Winner Bruce Collie Killed in Plane Crash During Wisconsin Air Show
Tim Shaddock gives a thumbs up after arriving at the port of Manzanillo, Colima State, on July 18, 2023
Rescued Sailor Tim Shaddock Reunites With Beloved Dog Bella: ‘She’s a Remarkable Animal’
Senior-Olympics
Ageless Athletes (Like a 90-Year-Old Pole Vaulter!) Go for Gold in Senior Games: See the Photos
An Ancient Greek Amphora. Wine and Grain Storage Vessel
2,000-Year-Old Roman Shipwreck Found Off Coast of Italy
Conn. Pastor Tommie Jackson Dies After Being Hit by Police Car While Getting Mail
'Beloved' Conn. Pastor, 69, Dies After Being Hit by a Police Car While Getting His Mail
Two teen brothers, said to be ages 15 and 14, got into trouble while swimming at Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn
15-Year-Old Missing After Disappearing in Water While Playing with Brother at Coney Island Beach
Taylor swift creates an earthquake in seattle 07 22 23
Taylor Swift Fans Set Off 2.3 Magnitude ‘Swift Quake’ During Seattle Concert, Says Seismologist
Is it Safe to Swim in 100-Degree Water? A Health Expert Responds to Unprecedented Water Temperatures
Is It Safe to Swim in 100-Degree Water? A Health Expert Says Yes — But Don't Exert Yourself
Yosemite Half Dome
93-Year-Old Man Summits Yosemite's Half Dome with Help of Son and Granddaughter: 'Feeling Great'
The Grand Ditch cuts a path along the Never Summer Mountains to deliver Colorado River water across the Continental Divide into Eastern Colorado
Family Who Died Trying to Live 'Off the Grid' Told Loved Ones About Their Plan: 'We Tried to Stop Them'
Augusto after Pedro Augusto cojoined twins separated
Doctors Speak Out After Separating Conjoined Twins in Surgery That Took 3 Days: 'It Took a Personal Toll'
Thor Pedersen stands on the dock at the Port of Aarhus in Aarhus, Denmark on July 26, 2023
Danish Man Claims He Visited Every Country on Earth Without Using a Plane
Dr. Joanne Cacciatore, founder of the MISS Foundation and the Selah Carefarm
After Daughter's Death, Mom Creates Carefarm — with Rescued Animals — to Help Others Suffering from Loss
Alicia Navarro found
Ariz. Teen, Who Was Missing Since 2019, Shows Up at Mt. Police Station: 'She Is by All Accounts Safe'