Melting Glacier Reveals Remains of German Hiker Who Went Missing 37 Years Ago

The remains of a German mountain climber, who went missing 37 years ago while hiking on a glacier near Switzerland’s Matterhorn Mountain in the Alps has been discovered because of a melting glacier.

Hikers climbing along the Theodul Glacier in Zermatt, Switzerland, discovered the remains along with pieces of equipment on July 12.

Police in the Valais canton said in a statement via translation on Thursday: “DNA analysis was used to identify an alpinist who has been missing since 1986."

"In September 1986, a then 38-year-old German alpinist was reported missing after he had not returned from a mountain tour. The search at that time was unsuccessful," the statement added.

Following the discovery, “The human remains were taken to the forensic medicine of the Valais Hospital (ZIS) for examination according to Sions. By means of a direct DNA comparison, it could be proven that these are the bones of the alpinist, who has been missing since September 1986, were found,” police said.

Details surrounding the climber’s cause of death or identity were not given. However, police released a photo of a single hiking boot with red laces and several pieces of equipment that were found on the melted glacier.

“The decline of the glaciers brings to light more and more missing alpinists, who were reported missing several decades ago,” the police concluded.

In this aerial view, ice ridges adorn the receding Lower Theodul glacier as the Gorner glacier lies in the distance behind on June 21, 2022, near Zermatt, Switzerland. Sean Gallup/Getty

Back on Aug. 6, 2015, police in the Valais canton announced the discovery of two climbers who disappeared in 1970.

After bones were found at the foot of the Matterhorn in September 2014, DNA comparisons a year later identified them as the remains of two Japanese climbers who went missing over 40 years ago.

“These remains of human bodies were transmitted to the medical examiner of the Central Institute of Valaisans Hospitals (ICHV) in Sion. In collaboration with forensic specialists, two DNA profiles could be established from the bones,” the statement read. “Research undertaken by the judicial identity section of the Cantonal Police in collaboration with the Japanese Consulate in Geneva, has made it possible to find family members in Japan…The first victim was formally identified on June 11, 2015 and the second on July 20, 2015.”

The police said they hold a list of people who have gone missing since 1925, "mainly in the high mountains or in waterways," as the retreat of glaciers continues to allow for the discovery of more missing mountaineers.

