Melissa McCarthy Reveals Where She Thinks Her 'Gilmore Girls' Character Sookie Would Be Today

Melissa McCarthy still carries Sookie St. James close to her heart.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress, 52, revealed where she thinks her beloved Gilmore Girls character would be today.

McCarthy said she thinks the lovable chef would still be doing what she loves alongside husband Jackson Belleville (Jackson Douglas) — and some marijuana.

"She still cooks, but I think she does edibles," she quipped. "I think they run a very nice little mom-and-pop business with their 13 kids, and she makes delicious edibles."

Fans may remember that McCarthy appeared in the series as a chef and best friend of Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham). The show followed Lorelai's life as a single mother to her teenage daughter Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) and concluded in 2007 after seven seasons.

When Netflix brought back the series for a four-episode limited run, titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, fans saw Sooki return to the Dragonfly Inn and reconnect with Lorelai after leaving to work at Blue Hill farm.

While McCarthy has nothing but praise for the show and her fellow costars, she recently revealed during an interview with TODAY that she is not a fan of rewatching the series.

"I watched it with Vivian once, my oldest, and we watched the pilot, and I was watching her watch it. I'm also always afraid somehow, something's going to happen, and I'm going to be found in a room watching my own thing. So I have a super paranoia about, 'I can't watch my own stuff in the house,'" she explained.



"For some reason, I'm always like, 'What if I pass out and paramedics come in, and the takeaway is she was watching her own stuff, pretty weird,'" she joked. "It's all I ever think of when we turn on [the TV], and it's me. I'm like, 'Ooo, God. Do I feel lightheaded?' I don't want to pass out in a room where my stuff is playing."

