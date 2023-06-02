Melissa McCarthy Shares ‘Little Mermaid’ Behind-the-Scenes Photos: ‘More Sea Witch Goodness’

The actress played Ursula in the new live-action reimagining of the Disney classic

By Jenny Haward
Published on June 2, 2023 11:28 AM
Melissa McCarthy
Photo:

Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/WireImage

Melissa McCarthy can’t get enough of life under the sea! 

On Thursday, the star of The Little Mermaid star posted a series of new behind-the-scenes photos and video from the movie to Instagram, captioning the throwbacks, “more sea witch goodness!!” 

“So thrilled you have all been loving our not-so-little movie. The amount of incredible humans it took to bring it all to life is amazing,” McCarthy, 52, added in a sweet tribute to fans and the movie’s cast and crew.  

McCarthy — who played sea-witch Ursula opposite Halle Bailey's Ariel in the live-action retelling of the Disney classic — gave fans a glimpse of just what, and who, it took to bring her famously villainous character to the screen. 

In one snap, a smiling McCarthy sat cross-legged, surrounded by what appeared to be cast mates and crew for the movie. Showing she knows just how to mix sea witch glamor with some modern-day comfort, the actress paired her character’s voluminous white wig and signature black bustier with some comfortable looking black leggings and black sneakers. 

The Bridesmaids actress also posted a quirky video of herself acting against an entirely blue background, featuring two cast mates behind her dressed in head-to-toe in blue fabric. In the clip, McCarthy glanced around before walking off screen, leaving her blue-clad friends on set appearing confused. No sound accompanied the video, leaving fans guessing as to which scene was being filmed.

Revealing the movie used impressive technology, one photo showed The Little Mermaid actress, holding two fish connected to what appears to be black mechanical arms. Proving she didn’t spend every moment on set in full Ursuala glam, McCarthy instead sported a casual hooded sweater and appeared to be makeup free. 

THE LITTLE MERMAID Ursula, Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy in The Little Mermaid. DISNEY

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McCarthy recently admitted that she sees a long future playing the conniving sea-witch. During a joint interview with Javier Bardem, 54, who plays Ariel's father King Triton, the actress joked to The Hollywood Reporter she would love to see "six or seven" Ursula spin-off movies.

The reimagining of the 1989 classic has already proved a smash hit with movie-goers, blowing competition out of the water during its opening weekend. Released in theaters on May 26, Box Office Mojo reported that The Little Mermaid had grossed $117 million grossed domestically and another $68.3 million made in theaters overseas during its opening weekend.

Melissa McCarthy

Brendon Thorne/Getty

In April, McCarthy — PEOPLE's The Beautiful Issue cover star — discussed her role in the under-the-sea classic. Revealing her love and familiarity with the movie, she told PEOPLE that she, "threw myself in front of [director Rob Marshall's] car and begged him" to play Ursula. "I didn't really, but I did beg him to talk to me. That part's true," she added.

"I loved her so much. She's such a broad, I just wanted to have a drink with her," McCarthy continued. "And yes, she's the villain, but I was like, I think I get her. She's been ostracized. Especially after COVID, I think we all get Ursula a little bit more. Spending all that time alone. I just thought she was funny. And I love that it was about this young woman who was just trying to figure out what she wanted."

The Little Mermaid is in theaters now.

Related Articles
Halyna Hutchins
'Rust' Settlement Reached Following Death of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Zendaya Gushes Over Boyfriend Tom Holland on His 27th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/zendaya/?hl=en
Zendaya Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Tom Holland on His 27th Birthday
Johnny Depp (R) and his attorney Camille Vasquez (L) during a break in the 50 million US dollar Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court
Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Talks Verdict 1 Year Later, Attorneys Still Text Actor 'Often' (Exclusive)
Elliot Page PEOPLE Pride
Elliot Page on 'the Ease I Feel' as a Trans Man Today: 'I Used to Never Feel Like My Skin Was My Own' (Exclusive)
Vin Diesel Asks Dwayne Johnson to Return to Fast and Furious Franchise After Feud: 'Time Has Come'
Dwayne Johnson Sets 'Fast and Furious' Solo Movie, Says He and Vin Diesel 'Put All the Past Behind Us'
Matthew Broderick and John Hughes
Matthew Broderick Says 'Ferris Bueller' Director Would Get 'Angry' at Him: 'I Do Drive People Crazy'
THE LITTLE MERMAID
'The Little Mermaid' Gets Review-Bombed on IMDb, Prompting Website to Apply 'Alternate' Rating System
Sergio Calderon) arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening For Peacock's Original Series 'The Resort'
Sergio Calderón, Star of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'Men in Black,' Dead at 77
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Fourth 'Spider-Man' Movie Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya in the Works, Producer Confirms
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Kate Bosworth, Justin Long Had 'Impromptu and Casual' Wedding, Says Source: 'It Was Perfect' (Exclusive)
Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino
Who Is Al Pacino's Girlfriend? All About Noor Alfallah
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino attend "The Godfather" 50th Anniversary Screening during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 16, 2022 in New York City.
Robert De Niro Reacts to News of Al Pacino Expecting Another Baby: 'What a Guy' (Exclusive)
Amber Heard attends the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California.
Amber Heard Breaks Silence on Moving to Spain After Johnny Depp Trial: 'I Love Living Here'
Brian Tyree Henry attends the world premiere of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023
Brian Tyree Henry Jokes He's Jealous of His 'Spider-Verse' Character's 'Amazingly Built' Body (Exclusive)
THE LITTLE MERMAID, Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem
Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem Want 'Six or Seven' 'Little Mermaid' Spinoffs About Ursula and King Triton
robert-de-niro-al-pacino.jpg
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro: Inside the Parallel Lives of the Legendary Actors