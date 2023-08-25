Melissa McCarthy Marks Husband Ben Falcone's 50th Birthday: 'I'd Marry This Guy All Over Again'

Happy 50th birthday, Ben Falcone!

Melissa McCarthy paid tribute to her husband in honor of his birthday Friday, sharing a throwback photo that appeared to be from Falcone's teen years, were he sported a denim jacket that included a U2 button affixed to the lapel.

"Nifty nifty look whose FIFTY!!" McCarthy, 52, wrote alongside the photo on Instagram. "Happy 50th @benjyfalcone. When this picture was taken 50 seemed like 100 years away."

"I’d marry this guy all over again, acid washed denim and U2 lapel button and all 🎉🥰❤️ !!!!!" the Little Mermaid actress added.

"Awwwww! Happy birthday @benjyfalcone. You make 50 look good!!!" Octavia Spencer wrote in a comment, while Amy Sedaris chimed in with, "HB He is cute!!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



McCarthy — whose birthday is Saturday, one day after her husband's — was similarly honored by Falcone on Instagram last year for her big day.

The actor and director posted a snapshot of his wife playing with a puppy while lying on the floor, looking at the camera with a smile.

"Happy Birthday Mooch ❤️ so thankful I get to lay on kitchen floors with you + dogs (and kids) for the rest of our lives 🎉🎉🎉," he wrote at the time.

McCarthy and Falcone, who met in 1998, tied the knot in October 2005. They share two kids: daughters Vivian, 16, and Georgie, 13.



Ahead of celebrating her 15th wedding anniversary with Falcone back in 2020, the actress told PEOPLE that her husband still makes her giddy.

“It’s [about] finding someone who you just absolutely are better with. He’s nothing but supportive, and he’s super smart,” she said of her husband. “He makes me gut-laugh, like crazy gut-laugh, four or five times a day. I hit the jackpot!”

Noting that Falcone “leads with nothing but kindness,” McCarthy said she is also thankful for his strong presence in their daughters’ lives.

“I just think if they ever meet somebody and that little red flag goes off, the bell is gonna sound even louder because they have Ben as their baseline,” she said. “They’re gonna pick well, whoever they end up with, you know? I want them to have someone utterly kind who roots them on.”