Melissa McCarthy Marks Husband Ben Falcone's 50th Birthday: 'I'd Marry This Guy All Over Again'

The actress's birthday falls one day after her director husband's big day

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023 03:08PM EDT
Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy
Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy at the world premiere of The Little Mermaid in Los Angeles on May 8, 2023. Photo:

Jesse Grant/Getty

Happy 50th birthday, Ben Falcone!

Melissa McCarthy paid tribute to her husband in honor of his birthday Friday, sharing a throwback photo that appeared to be from Falcone's teen years, were he sported a denim jacket that included a U2 button affixed to the lapel.

"Nifty nifty look whose FIFTY!!" McCarthy, 52, wrote alongside the photo on Instagram. "Happy 50th @benjyfalcone. When this picture was taken 50 seemed like 100 years away."

"I’d marry this guy all over again, acid washed denim and U2 lapel button and all 🎉🥰❤️ !!!!!" the Little Mermaid actress added.

"Awwwww! Happy birthday @benjyfalcone. You make 50 look good!!!" Octavia Spencer wrote in a comment, while Amy Sedaris chimed in with, "HB He is cute!!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McCarthy — whose birthday is Saturday, one day after her husband's — was similarly honored by Falcone on Instagram last year for her big day.

The actor and director posted a snapshot of his wife playing with a puppy while lying on the floor, looking at the camera with a smile.

"Happy Birthday Mooch ❤️ so thankful I get to lay on kitchen floors with you + dogs (and kids) for the rest of our lives 🎉🎉🎉," he wrote at the time.

McCarthy and Falcone, who met in 1998, tied the knot in October 2005. They share two kids: daughters Vivian, 16, and Georgie, 13.

Ahead of celebrating her 15th wedding anniversary with Falcone back in 2020, the actress told PEOPLE that her husband still makes her giddy.

“It’s [about] finding someone who you just absolutely are better with. He’s nothing but supportive, and he’s super smart,” she said of her husband. “He makes me gut-laugh, like crazy gut-laugh, four or five times a day. I hit the jackpot!”

Noting that Falcone “leads with nothing but kindness,” McCarthy said she is also thankful for his strong presence in their daughters’ lives.

“I just think if they ever meet somebody and that little red flag goes off, the bell is gonna sound even louder because they have Ben as their baseline,” she said. “They’re gonna pick well, whoever they end up with, you know? I want them to have someone utterly kind who roots them on.”

Related Articles
Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Wife Blake Lively on Her Birthday
Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Blake Lively on Her Birthday: 'You Hung the Damn Moon'
John stamos naked shower instagram 08 24 23
John Stamos Posts Nude Shower Photo After Milestone Birthday: 'The Other Side of 60'
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Kevin Costner 'Does Not Know for a Fact' If Ex Christine Had Affair but 'He Engaged in None'
Kay McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey attend Vice Studios And Neon Present "The Beach Bum" SXSW World Premiere
Camila Alves McConaughey Recalls Mother-in-Law 'Really Testing Me' Until 'I Let Her Have It'
Sofia Coppola at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar Restaurant on June 12, 2023 in New York, New York; Rock and roll musician Elvis Presley backstage at the Milton Berle Show in Burbank, California on June 4, 1956; Priscilla Presley attends the advance screening event photo call for Netflix's "Agent Elvis" at TUDUM Theater on March 07, 2023 in Hollywood, California
Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Movie Wasn't Granted Permission to Use Elvis Presley's Music
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner’s Ex Accuses Him of ‘Withholding’ Evidence of His Finances; He Calls Her Requests ‘Harassing’
Zendaya Wants to Keep Tom Holland Relationship Private but Also 'Live My Life and Love the Person I Love'
Zendaya Says 'Challengers' Gives Her a 'Grown-Up Role': 'Can't Play a Teenager for the Rest of My Life'
Priscilla Presley attends The Humane Society of The United States to the Rescue! Los Angeles Gala
Priscilla Presley Is 'So Nervous' for People to See Her Life Story in New Film: I 'Pray That They Get It'
River Phoenix's Sister Honors Late Actor on His Birthday
River Phoenix's Sister Rain Remembers Late Actor on What Would Have Been His 53rd Birthday
Adam Sandler Voices a 74-Year-Old Lizard in Trailer for Animated Musical 'Leo'
Adam Sandler Voices a 74-Year-Old Lizard in Teaser Trailer for Animated Musical 'Leo' — Watch
Taylor Neisen is seen on August 22, 2023 in New York City.
Liev Schreiber's Pregnant Wife Taylor Neisen Shows Off Baby Bump During Dog Walk in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney take a stroll arm in arm around Central Park in New York City.
Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Coordinate Matching Outfits for Stroll Through N.Y.C.
Rainey Qualley is spotted with her boyfriend in New York City after attending her sister's wedding. Rainey and new beau, Kane Ritchotte held hands on a stroll after Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's star studded 3 day wedding celebration in New Jersey.
Rainey Qualley Appears to Confirm Lewis Pullman Breakup as She Holds Hands with Musician Kane Ritchotte
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Malti Teething
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Esti, 7 Months, Teething on Fruit Feeder: 'We Love This'
Kylie Jenner's 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 5, Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Tarek: ‘So Lucky’