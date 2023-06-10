Melissa McCarthy Reveals She Drank Yogurt — Not Ranch Dressing — in Hilarious 'SNL' Sketch

Melissa McCarthy says the "Hidden Valley Ranch party" that was happening in her Saturday Night Live character's mouth during a 2011 sketch was anything but!

The Little Mermaid actress, 52, shared new details about her legendary Hidden Valley Ranch SNL sketch in a new episode of Entertainment Weekly's “3 Rounds” interview series this week.

In the hilarious sketch from McCarthy’s first time hosting the show over a decade ago, the actress plays Linda, a crazed ranch enthusiast, who, during a taste test of new dressing flavors, ignores her spoon and guzzles the condiment — which then explodes on her face.

Now, all these years later after the sketch first aired, the Bridesmaids actress revealed that her most iconic line as Linda — “there's a Hidden Valley Ranch party in my mouth” — wasn’t entirely true.

When asked if it was really Hidden Valley Ranch she chugged on the show, McCarthy told EW, “It was not," though she added with "all respect" that she’s a “big fan” of the brand.

So what was the actual liquid the actress squirted all over her face as Linda? “A yogurt drink," she said.

And according to McCarthy, when you’re “shotgunning it down your throat,” there isn’t a big difference between the two substances. In fact, she said she may have preferred the real thing.

"When I think about it, I kinda really love ranch," McCarthy said in the interview.

McCarthy, who won an Emmy for her hosting duties on the show six years after the "Taste Test" sketch, also revealed that she created the ranch-obsessed character for a comedy troupe long before she first graced SNL’s stage.

"At the time, I was like, 'This will be a great idea,'" she told EW. "And then doing it three times a week, I was like, 'Hmmm, this is difficult to get down the third time.' "

The star also shared that her husband of nearly two decades, Ben Falcone, poked fun of the lengths she took to please the crowd as the ranch-loving Linda — more specifically, putting the yogurt drink in her eyes on purpose.

“If people would laugh, I would do it more,” she shared, joking that she agreed with her husband’s claims that there is “no pride” in the physical comedy bit: “None, and never has been."

