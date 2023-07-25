See How Melissa McCarthy Brought Ursula to Life in Behind-the-Scenes 'The Little Mermaid' Video (Exclusive)

"The Little Mermaid," starring Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy and more, is now available on digital

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 08:00AM EDT

Lots of "wild" filmmaking went into creating Melissa McCarthy's Ursula for the live-action Little Mermaid.

In a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, McCarthy, 52, walks fans through how she and a crew of stunt performers and prop masters created the villainous sea witch's movements.

"Ursula's movements, the keyword for me was always like 'slinky' and 'sliding off a barstool,' " she says.

"We had all of these amazing, incredible stunt people. There were these kind of like giant, moveable teeter-totters with seven people manning them," explains McCarthy as footage shows her being moved above the ground on set.

She adds, "It was, like, full-blown running, fully holding on and pulling back and leaning back until they bring us to a halt, spinning. It was a wild thing to watch."

The Oscar nominee also had puppeteers present to bring her tentacles to life.

"Every time I would dance from the waste up, I had these eight amazing dancers and each one had a tentacle. So when I would do things they really would come up and, like, you know, coif my hair or something. It was incredible."

UK Premiere of "The Little Mermaid"
From left: Jonah Hauer-King, Jacob Tremblay, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Bailey, Rob Marshall, Javier Bardem and Daveed Diggs in May 2023.

Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Little Mermaid, directed by Rob Marshall, stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, plus Javier Bardem, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and more.

In June, after the film debuted in theaters, McCarthy shared photos from the making of the movie and wrote, "Swipe for some more sea witch goodness!! So thrilled you have all been loving our not-so-little movie. The amount of incredible humans it took to bring it all to life is amazing."

McCarthy added in another upload that she hoped the film "brings you as much joy and love as we felt making."

In April, McCarthy told PEOPLE she "threw myself in front of [director Marshall's] car and begged him" to play Ursula. "I didn't really, but I did beg him to talk to me. That part's true," she added.

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID
Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in "The Little Mermaid". Courtesy of Disney

"I loved her so much. She's such a broad, I just wanted to have a drink with her," McCarthy continued of Ursula. "And, yes, she's the villain, but I was like, I think I get her. She's been ostracized. Especially after COVID, I think we all get Ursula a little bit more. Spending all that time alone. I just thought she was funny. And I love that it was about this young woman who was just trying to figure out what she wanted."

The Little Mermaid is now available on digital, then on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD Sept. 19. It includes bonus features, like a sing-along version of the film, song breakdowns, bloopers and more.

Related Articles
Cillian Murphy Ryan Gosling Barbie Ken
Cillian Murphy Says He’s Open to Playing a Ken in 'Barbie 2'
Nicolas Cage, Owen Wilson
Nicolas Cage Responds to Owen Wilson Calling Him a Dream Costar: A 'Superb Talent' (Exclusive)
Bowen Yang, Dan Levy and Ben Platt Almost Played Kens in 'Barbie' Movie, Casting Director Reveals
Bowen Yang, Dan Levy and Ben Platt Almost Played Kens in 'Barbie' Movie, Casting Director Reveals
Margot Robbie, Ann Roth, Barbie Movie
Greta Gerwig Reveals It Was Suggested She Cut Emotional ‘Barbie’ Scene Where Margot Robbie Cries
Actress Jennifer Lopez and actress Salma Hayek attend the 12th Annual IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards on March 22, 1997 at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California.
Salma Hayek Pinault Shares Throwback Photo with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck for Singer's Birthday
Tiffany Haddish, Common
Tiffany Haddish Says Her Breakup from Common 'Wasn't Mutual' Despite Rapper Claiming Otherwise
Florence Pugh is Jean Tatlock and Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER
'Oppenheimer' Sex Scene Between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh Condemned by Indian Officials as 'Attack on Hinduism'
Amy Schumer Says She 'Really Enjoyed' 'Barbie' Years After Dropping Out of Role for Creative Differences
Amy Schumer Says She 'Really Enjoyed' 'Barbie' Years After Dropping Out of Role for Creative Differences
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman Enjoy Ice Cream While Out on a Stroll in Saint-Tropez: Photos
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Reflects on SAG Membership as She Joins Strike Picket Lines: 'Proud to Walk in Solidarity'
Christopher Guest and actress Jamie Lee Curtis arrive at a Screening Of Netflix's "Mascots"
Jamie Lee Curtis Says Husband Christopher Guest Encouraged Her to Write New Graphic Novel ‘Mother Nature’
Margot Robbie in Barbie, Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
'Barbie' Breaks Box Office Record for Female Director with $155M; 'Oppenheimer' Smashes Expectations
Owen Wilson, Zoolander, Shanghai Noon
Owen Wilson Breaks Down His Favorite Memories of Making ‘Zoolander’ and More (Exclusive)
Josephine Chaplin during the shooting of the film Las Ibericas C.F. in 1971 in Madrid, Spain
Josephine Chaplin, the Actress Daughter of Charlie Chaplin, Dead at 74
explainer on Ariana Grande's possible new boyfriend Ethan Slater
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Photographed in Conversation on 'Wicked' Set Before Dating News
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Matt Damon Says His Friendship with Ben Affleck 'Changed' After His Father Died: We 'Make Every Second Count'