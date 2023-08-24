Melissa Joan Hart Kids About 'Googly Eyes' Teen Fling with 'Boy Meets World's' Will Friedle: 'My Heartthrob'

There was one Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Boy Meets World crossover that happened completely off screen.

Melissa Joan Hart and Will Friedle — best know for playing Sabrina Spellman and Eric Matthews in '90s sitcoms — had a teenage fling for the ages, including landline phone calls and even a possible kiss. In this week's episode of Friedle’s Pod Meets World podcast, the pair reminisced about the young love that never made headlines.

“Thank God for Will. He was, like, my heartthrob,” Hart said of Friedle. “All my books said ‘I Heart Will’ when I was, like, 14.”

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

It all started when Hart, now 47, threw an arcade birthday party, and they caught each other’s attention. “I was with you for, like, your 14th birthday or 15th,” said Friedle, 47. “Remember we went to some place where it was those big tanks you could drive or shoot the tennis balls at the other — that was us there.”

He added, “We went out for that, and we were, like, making googly eyes at each other. And by the end of the night, we were ‘dating’ and all that kind of stuff.”

“It was a whirlwind romance. I don’t think we even kissed — did we even kiss?” he asked, stumping Hart. “I don’t know, maybe,” she speculated, then joked that clearly the teen romance “was memorable.”

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty

In recent years, Hart rediscovered sentimental objects from her teen years, including a notebook the read “I heart Will.”

She admitted, “At first I was like, Who's Will? And then, something came to me where I was like, Oh my God! I know who that is!”

For Friedle, there was one more memorable day. Years after their brief (and seemingly chaste) dalliance, Hart tapped Friedle on the shoulder at a party and asked, “Do you remember me?” He did, of course.

Hart has been married to Mark Wilkerson for 20 years, and Friedle has been with wife Susan Martens since 2016.

