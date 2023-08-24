Melissa Joan Hart Kids About 'Googly Eyes' Teen Fling with 'Boy Meets World's' Will Friedle: 'My Heartthrob'

Melissa Joan Hart's teenage notebooks were full of "I heart Will" — though it took her a minute in adulthood to remember her former flame

By
Published on August 24, 2023 04:14PM EDT
Melissa Joan Hart, Will Friedle
Photo:

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty, David Becker/Getty

There was one Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Boy Meets World crossover that happened completely off screen. 

Melissa Joan Hart and Will Friedle — best know for playing Sabrina Spellman and Eric Matthews in '90s sitcoms — had a teenage fling for the ages, including landline phone calls and even a possible kiss. In this week's episode of Friedle’s Pod Meets World podcast, the pair reminisced about the young love that never made headlines.

“Thank God for Will. He was, like, my heartthrob,” Hart said of Friedle. “All my books said ‘I Heart Will’ when I was, like, 14.”

SABRINA, THE TEENAGE WITCH - Season One - 9/27/96, Sabrina (Melissa Joan Hart) was a perfectly normal 16-year-old witch who constantly wreaks havoc while trying to keep her powers secret to live a normal, teenage life

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

It all started when Hart, now 47, threw an arcade birthday party, and they caught each other’s attention. “I was with you for, like, your 14th birthday or 15th,” said Friedle, 47. “Remember we went to some place where it was those  big tanks you could drive or shoot the tennis balls at the other — that was us there.” 

He added, “We went out for that, and we were, like, making googly eyes at each other. And by the end of the night, we were ‘dating’ and all that kind of stuff.”

“It was a whirlwind romance. I don’t think we even kissed — did we even kiss?” he asked, stumping Hart. “I don’t know, maybe,” she speculated, then joked that clearly the teen romance “was memorable.”

54970_0147
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty

In recent years, Hart rediscovered sentimental objects from her teen years, including a notebook the read “I heart Will.”

She admitted, “At first I was like, Who's Will? And then, something came to me where I was like, Oh my God! I know who that is!

For Friedle, there was one more memorable day. Years after their brief (and seemingly chaste) dalliance, Hart tapped Friedle on the shoulder at a party and asked, “Do you remember me?” He did, of course. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hart has been married to Mark Wilkerson for 20 years, and Friedle has been with wife Susan Martens since 2016.

Related Articles
Melissa Joan Hart of the TV series "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" walks the red carpet during 90s Con on March 18, 2023 in Hartford, Connecticut; Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Melissa Joan Hart Says Britney Spears Stumbled into the 'Worst Day' of Her Life amid 'Sabrina' Scandal
MELISSA JOAN HART & MARK WILKERSON
Melissa Joan Hart Shares Wedding Dance Video to Celebrate 20th Anniversary with Husband Mark Wilkerson: Watch
Melissa Joan Hart, Ryan Reynolds
Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She 'Kind of Had a Little Thing' with '90s Costar Ryan Reynolds
Sabrina the Teenage Witch where are they now
The Cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Where Are They Now?
Zendaya, Angus Cloud, and 'Euphoria' Cast at Season 2 Premiere in January 2022
See the Sweetest Photos of Angus Cloud with His 'Euphoria' Costars
boy meets world where are they now
Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Felt Like an 'Object' to 'Creepy' Executive with Her Photos in His Bedroom
Melissa Joan Hart denying a feud with Lena Dunham
Melissa Joan Hart Says Lena Dunham 'Rivalry' Does Not Exist: 'I'm Truly Confused'
melissa etheridge Bryan Adams, and More Pay Tribute to Sinead O'Connor
Bryan Adams, Melissa Etheridge, and More Pay Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor: 'What a Loss'
BEN SAVAGE; RIDER STRONG; DANIELLE FISHEL; WILL FRIEDLE
'Boy Meets World' Stars Say Ben Savage 'Disappeared' After 30 Years of Friendship: It's a 'Sore Subject'
THE MASKED SINGER Lamp, Melissa Joan Hart
Melissa Joan Hart Calls 'The Masked Singer' Her 'Redo' for 'Dancing with the Stars' : 'Had a Blast'
DANIELLE FISHEL Bonnie Morgan
Original 'Boy Meets World' Topanga Actress Says She Lost Role Because She 'Wasn't Pretty Enough'
Cole Sprouse, Olivia Rodrigo, Raven-Symone
Former Disney Channel Stars Sound Off on the Experience: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga attend the The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 8, 2015
Inside Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's Lasting and Collaborative Friendship: 'We Surely Love Each Other'
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jeremy Allen White's Wife? All About Addison Timlin
Pink, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, and Carey Hart attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
All About Pink and Carey Hart's 2 Kids
Ricky Martin's Kids
Ricky Martin's 4 Kids: Everything to Know