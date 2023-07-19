It's been two decades of love!

Melissa Joan Hart and her musician husband Mark Wilkerson are celebrating 20 years of marriage — and in honor of the special day, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum posted a video of their first wedding dance on Instagram.

"The dance! To our song #NeverTearUsApart by INXS. 20 years later," the actress, 47, captioned the sweet throwback clip, which shows the two of them doing choreographed moves to the ballad.

In a second post, she shared a video of her bridesmaids fixing her wedding train as she kissed Wilkerson. "20 years ago I said I Do and I would Do it all over again! To infinity and beyond!" she wrote.

Since exchanging vows, Hart and Wilkerson, 46, have kept their hands full with three boys, Mason, 17, Braydon, 15, and Tucker, 10.

"They're getting huge," Hart told PEOPLE at Steven Tyler's Fourth Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party benefiting Janie's Fund in Hollywood in April 2022. "My oldest is driving and it's really upsetting."





"He's a pilot also, so he flies planes," Hart gushed at the time. "I know he has a respect for engineering and machinery. So that helps. The younger two I'm more afraid of driving. But it's just a loss of — It's a loss of their childhood when they start driving, which is weird."

As they grow older, the director hopes that her sons continue to come to her for advice — even though they'd rather skip a conversation about the birds and the bees.

"The oldest one wants to know nothing. He's like, 'Stop, I don't want to know.' The middle one's like, 'Tell me a little. That's gross. Okay. Stop,' and the little one is like, 'Tell me everything. What's a period?'" she explained. "I want them to feel like they can come to me with questions. But I also don't feel like I'm wanting them to feel like, 'Oh my God, mom,' close the ears and shy away because that's a little creepy too if your mom tells you too much detail."

Hart has been just as open about her marriage through the years. "We do day dates, we do lunches, we work out together a lot," Hart told PEOPLE in 2018, joking that they even send each other "dirty gifs."

In March, Hart praised Wilkerson for his support as she continues to act and work behind the camera. "Without him behind me, I couldn't do what I do and entertain people because I would have to stay at home with the kids. I could not have asked for a better husband and a better partner in this world to raise these kids," she told Hello! Magazine. "He is a great husband but he's a fantastic dad and he just lives and breathes those boys. Everything he thinks about is for them. I'm lucky I have a husband who doesn't mind doing the cooking or doing the drop offs at school or going to the football games and he is so involved."

She added that she's learned that "the person you marry is not the same person you will be married to" over time.

"Over the years I've changed, he's changed, the marriage has changed. It's a matter of changing together, remembering that first spark, remembering why you're together. Thinking about all the good things and letting go of the bad, which is really difficult," she said. "I can only say that because we work on it. We are constantly openly talking about our relationship and raising kids. There's a point in your life when you realize these kids are gonna be gone someday."



