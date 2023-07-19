Melissa Joan Hart Shares Wedding Dance Video to Celebrate 20th Anniversary with Husband Mark Wilkerson: Watch

The 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' alum and musician met at the Kentucky Derby in May 2002

By
Stephanie Webber
Stephanie Webber
Stephanie Webber
Stephanie Webber has more than a decade of experience working in publishing as an editor and writer, covering breaking news, awards seasons and producing celebrity interviews for print and digital.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Gillian Telling
Gillian Telling

Senior Editor of Movies, People Magazine

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 05:53PM EDT
MELISSA JOAN HART & MARK WILKERSON
Mark Wilkerson and Melissa Joan Hart celebrate their wedding on July 19, 2003. Photo: ABC Family

It's been two decades of love!

Melissa Joan Hart and her musician husband Mark Wilkerson are celebrating 20 years of marriage — and in honor of the special day, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum posted a video of their first wedding dance on Instagram.

"The dance! To our song #NeverTearUsApart by INXS. 20 years later," the actress, 47, captioned the sweet throwback clip, which shows the two of them doing choreographed moves to the ballad.

In a second post, she shared a video of her bridesmaids fixing her wedding train as she kissed Wilkerson. "20 years ago I said I Do and I would Do it all over again! To infinity and beyond!" she wrote. 

Since exchanging vows, Hart and Wilkerson, 46, have kept their hands full with three boys, Mason, 17, Braydon, 15, and Tucker, 10.

"They're getting huge," Hart told PEOPLE at Steven Tyler's Fourth Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party benefiting Janie's Fund in Hollywood in April 2022. "My oldest is driving and it's really upsetting."

"He's a pilot also, so he flies planes," Hart gushed at the time. "I know he has a respect for engineering and machinery. So that helps. The younger two I'm more afraid of driving. But it's just a loss of — It's a loss of their childhood when they start driving, which is weird."

As they grow older, the director hopes that her sons continue to come to her for advice — even though they'd rather skip a conversation about the birds and the bees.

"The oldest one wants to know nothing. He's like, 'Stop, I don't want to know.' The middle one's like, 'Tell me a little. That's gross. Okay. Stop,' and the little one is like, 'Tell me everything. What's a period?'" she explained. "I want them to feel like they can come to me with questions. But I also don't feel like I'm wanting them to feel like, 'Oh my God, mom,' close the ears and shy away because that's a little creepy too if your mom tells you too much detail."

Hart has been just as open about her marriage through the years. "We do day dates, we do lunches, we work out together a lot," Hart told PEOPLE in 2018, joking that they even send each other "dirty gifs."

In March, Hart praised Wilkerson for his support as she continues to act and work behind the camera. "Without him behind me, I couldn't do what I do and entertain people because I would have to stay at home with the kids. I could not have asked for a better husband and a better partner in this world to raise these kids," she told Hello! Magazine. "He is a great husband but he's a fantastic dad and he just lives and breathes those boys. Everything he thinks about is for them. I'm lucky I have a husband who doesn't mind doing the cooking or doing the drop offs at school or going to the football games and he is so involved." 

She added that she's learned that "the person you marry is not the same person you will be married to" over time.

"Over the years I've changed, he's changed, the marriage has changed. It's a matter of changing together, remembering that first spark, remembering why you're together. Thinking about all the good things and letting go of the bad, which is really difficult," she said. "I can only say that because we work on it. We are constantly openly talking about our relationship and raising kids. There's a point in your life when you realize these kids are gonna be gone someday." 

Related Articles
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse wedding
Why Barbara Palvin Changed Into a ‘Sexy and Sweet’ Red Dress at Midnight at Her Wedding
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse at the grand-reopening of the Landmark, Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store, held at Tiffany & Co. on April 27, 2023
Barbara Palvin’s Sister Planned Her Hungary Wedding: ‘My Only Job Was to Show Up and Say the Right Name’
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse wedding
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Plan to Have a Larger Second Wedding Ceremony in California This Fall
Kelley & Moreno Wedding on July 14th 2023
ESPN’s Kelley Carter Marries in Starry Wedding — Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Olivia Munn Attend! (Exclusive)
Marysol Patton steve mcnamara wedding vows TOUT
'Real Housewives of Miami' Star Marysol Patton Renews Vows at a Castle in Scotland: See the Photos!
OC Allen and Rashad Burgess vow renewal
Bishop O.C. Allen and Rashad Burgess Renew Vows in Extravagant Ceremony: ‘The Power of Love’ (Exclusive)
'Bachelorette' Serena Pitt Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Serena Pitt Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party at TAO Beach in Vegas! (Exclusive)
Shauna Raeâs Celebrates Sister Taraâs Wedding
TLC Star Shauna Rae Attends Sister Tara Lynn's Nuptials! 'The Wedding Happened Y'all'
Kary Brittingham engaged to Mark A. Anderson
'Real Housewives' Star Kary Brittingham Is Engaged — and 'Madly in Love!' See Her 12-Carat Ring (Exclusive)
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse 'Bones & All' premiere, 79th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 02 Sep 2022
Dylan Sprouse Marries Barbara Palvin in Hungary: Report
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Marries Beatriz Queiroz: 'Say Hello to Mrs (x2) Queiroz'
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Marries Beatriz Queiroz: 'Say Hello to Mrs (x2) Queiroz'
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey
Vanessa and Nick Lachey Celebrate 12 'Unpredictably Wonderful Years' of Marriage: 'I Love You'
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner Are Engaged! Inside the 'RHOC' Star's Romantic Proposal (Exclusive)
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner Are Engaged! Inside the 'RHOC' Star's Romantic Proposal (Exclusive)
Florida Panthersâ Samson Reinhart Marries in âRomanticâ Mountainside Wedding
Florida Panthers’ Samson Reinhart Marries in ‘Romantic’ Mountainside Wedding (Exclusive)
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt visit The IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura Festival Village on Location at Sundance 2023
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin on Their Double Proposal and Wedding Plans: ‘Just a Dance Party’ (Exclusive)
Kourtney Wilson wedding
HGTV's Kortney Wilson Is Married! Inside the ‘Modern Boho’ Wedding Ceremony in Mexico (Exclusive)