Melissa Gorga may be fanning the flames between herself and Teresa Giudice.

Right after part 2 of the explosive Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion aired on Tuesday night, Gorga, 44, released merch that seemingly shaded her sister-in-law.

“I know you hate me, but just try to control yourself,” the black and blue Envy by Melissa Gorga sweatshirts read with an image of lip gloss being applied to a pink pair of lips.

The quote is the exact words Gorga told Giudice, 51, during the reunion while applying lip gloss, which she posted on her Instagram announcement.

As of Wednesday, the $55-priced crewnecks were sold out.

The women’s ongoing feud has been the source of heated tension during the season 13 reunion of RHONJ — to the point where even host Andy Cohen was worried for his own safety while filming.

"I'm the first line in there, and I'm gonna get the s--- beaten out of me," the host said.



Gorga and Giudice have had an up-and-down relationship over the years for more than a decade after Gorga's husband, Joe Gorga, who is also Giudice's brother, called his sister "garbage." The pair have been trading insults in between uneasy stretches of peace for family’s sake ever since.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Giudice has accused Gorga of being a cheater and a gold digger, both of which Gorga denies. The duo temporarily called a truce when Giudice was imprisoned for fraud, but things between them began to decline again in the years that followed.

In 2022, the Gorgas decided not to attend Teresa's wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas after Teresa reportedly betrayed them while filming season 13 of RHONJ, according to a source.



Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Last week, Giudice insisted that Gorga was responsible for putting her in jail, but later recanted her claims.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I’m not saying they’re responsible,” Giudice said of her brother and sister-in-law. “They hung out with people that were responsible for that happening to me.”

Gorga maintained that she doesn’t know Joe Giudice's ex-business partner or any of the people Giudice was alleging the Gorgas hung out with.



Part 3 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion will air Tuesday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

