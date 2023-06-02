Melissa Gorga's daughter is growing up.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 44, posted a series of photos on her Instagram Friday, revealing her 17-year-old daughter Antonia attended her high school prom.

"It’s all happening.. such an exciting time in her life💙Prom one! Her original high school!! One more week until the next one! Love my sweet girl💙 @antoniagorgaa @castlecouture 👗," Gorga captioned the post.

Fellow RHONJ star Dolores Catania, 52, commented, "She looks so beautiful !! ❤️."

In the photos, Antonia sports a blue mermaid-style dress and poses solo and snaps another with two friends.

The teenager posted additional photos to her own Instagram, along with the caption, "Prom #1 💙."



Antonia Gorga and Milania Giudice. Antonia Gorga/instagram

Joe Gorga, 43, commented under his daughter's post, writing, "Happy But Sad ❤️."

Antonia also posted a sweet selfie with her cousin Milania Giudice, also 17, to her Instagram Story.

Earlier this year, Melissa Gorga spoke to PEOPLE about her daughter's plans to attend college.

"Joe is panicking. I'm like, good for her. Go, girl, go," said the reality star. "Joe's like, 'All she's going to do is party and drink and eat and [hang out with] boys."

"I'm like, 'Joe, there's actually education in college,'" she said with a laugh, though her husband leveled there's "very little."

"He's this typical, he doesn't want his daughter to go. He's like, 'She could just drive,' and I'm like, no," the mom of three explained.



Antonia Gorga at prom. Melissa Gorga/instagram

"She needs to know what it's like to wash her own clothes and buy her own detergent. I just think she needs that," she continued, noting she feels her daughter is "very sheltered."

"I do everything for her. It's good for her to be independent and learn who she is, so I'm excited for her. It's going to be a huge change not to have her bossing us around this house like she does, but I think it's going to be great for her," Gorga shared.

The reality star added that it's a "big change," not just for the family, but for viewers who have watched Antonia and her brothers, Joey, 13, and Gino, 15, grow up.

"You guys met her as a 4-year-old little girl talking about how old Jesus is, and now you're going to see her go out to college, which is crazy," she said.