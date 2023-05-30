Melissa Gilbert is opening up about how a bug bite left her hospitalized.

On Friday, the former Little House on the Prairie star, 59, posted two photos on Instagram from her hospital visit, sending a message to her followers about staying on top of their health and not dismissing any seemingly harmless bug bites.

“A Public Service Announcement: Well that was a fun night in the ER (she said with dripping sarcasm),” she began her caption. “Two days ago a flying insect (not bee or wasp) bit my arm. By last night my arm was incredibly swollen, red and hot.”

“Called my dr @skincarelab he suggested we hightail it to the ER. I was gonna wait but @timbusfield said, ‘Absolutely not. We are going!’ After many tests I was diagnosed with an abscess and cellulitis.”

An abscess is a “pocket of pus” that can occur “almost anywhere” in the body, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

RELATED: Melissa Gilbert Shares Health Update 1 Week After 'Life Altering' Spinal Surgery

Instagram/melissagilbertofficial

Cellulitis, also known as a staph infection, is a potentially deadly skin infection caused when bacteria enters a wound and goes deeply into the skin, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

“Got an IV of clindamycin, Benadryl and acetaminophen. It immediately started to get better. Still kept me up all night. Starting antibiotics, Benadryl and ibuprofen orally today,” Gilbert continued.

“The lesson — take bug bites seriously! If it swells up like crazy (my whole upper arm was swollen!) don’t wait to get treated thinking ‘It’s just a little bite. How bad can it get?’ Go to your dr or urgent care or the ER. I’m serious!” she ended before referencing her iconic character Laura Ingalls Wilder from Little House on the Prairie. “Back in the days of #lauraingallswilder, this would’ve meant death or amputation. There’s treatment available.”

“So now I’m going to take my meds and rest like the good bunny I am,” the actress said. “Stupid bug bite.🪳Special shoutout to @bonsecours hospital in Port Jervis, NY. Going back to bed now 😴💤🛌.”

Instagram/melissagilbertofficial

RELATED: Melissa Gilbert Shares Health Update After 'Wildly Successful' Spinal Surgery



Under her post, Gilbert received several well wishes from her followers and fellow stars.

“REST & HEAL MAMA ! Thank you for taking the time to share this in the midst of the trauma,” actress Donna Murphy wrote. “Bravo to your Dr @timbusfield for insisting you get to the ER that night ! 💖💖🙏🙏✨✨.”

Actor Michael Beach added, “Some random bug causing all that trouble. Good advice my friend. Here’s to getting better!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

