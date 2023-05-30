Melissa Gilbert Hospitalized Due to Bug Bite: 'My Whole Upper Arm Was Swollen'

The former Little House on the Prairie star told her followers to take bug bites seriously and “don’t wait to get treated” after she ended up in the emergency room

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on May 30, 2023 04:23 PM
Melissa Gilbert attends The Paley Center For Media hosts "The Beauty That Remains: The Legacy Of Anne FranK" at The Paley Museum on December 14, 2022
Photo:

John Lamparski/Getty

Melissa Gilbert is opening up about how a bug bite left her hospitalized. 

On Friday, the former Little House on the Prairie star, 59, posted two photos on Instagram from her hospital visit, sending a message to her followers about staying on top of their health and not dismissing any seemingly harmless bug bites.

“A Public Service Announcement: Well that was a fun night in the ER (she said with dripping sarcasm),” she began her caption. “Two days ago a flying insect (not bee or wasp) bit my arm. By last night my arm was incredibly swollen, red and hot.”

“Called my dr @skincarelab he suggested we hightail it to the ER. I was gonna wait but @timbusfield said, ‘Absolutely not. We are going!’ After many tests I was diagnosed with an abscess and cellulitis.” 

An abscess is a “pocket of pus” that can occur “almost anywhere” in the body, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. 

RELATED: Melissa Gilbert Shares Health Update 1 Week After 'Life Altering' Spinal Surgery

Melissa Gilbert Ends Up in the Hospital After Bug Bite

Instagram/melissagilbertofficial

Cellulitis, also known as a staph infection, is a potentially deadly skin infection caused when bacteria enters a wound and goes deeply into the skin, according to the American Academy of Dermatology

“Got an IV of clindamycin, Benadryl and acetaminophen. It immediately started to get better. Still kept me up all night. Starting antibiotics, Benadryl and ibuprofen orally today,” Gilbert continued. 

“The lesson — take bug bites seriously! If it swells up like crazy (my whole upper arm was swollen!) don’t wait to get treated thinking ‘It’s just a little bite. How bad can it get?’ Go to your dr or urgent care or the ER. I’m serious!” she ended before referencing her iconic character Laura Ingalls Wilder from Little House on the Prairie. “Back in the days of #lauraingallswilder, this would’ve meant death or amputation. There’s treatment available.”

“So now I’m going to take my meds and rest like the good bunny I am,” the actress said. “Stupid bug bite.🪳Special shoutout to @bonsecours hospital in Port Jervis, NY. Going back to bed now 😴💤🛌.”

Melissa Gilbert Ends Up in the Hospital After Bug Bite

Instagram/melissagilbertofficial

RELATED: Melissa Gilbert Shares Health Update After 'Wildly Successful' Spinal Surgery

Under her post, Gilbert received several well wishes from her followers and fellow stars.

“REST & HEAL MAMA ! Thank you for taking the time to share this in the midst of the trauma,” actress Donna Murphy wrote. “Bravo to your Dr  @timbusfield for insisting you get to the ER that night ! 💖💖🙏🙏✨✨.”

Actor Michael Beach added, “Some random bug causing all that trouble. Good advice my friend. Here’s to getting better!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related Articles
Charles Barkley arrives for the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California
Charles Barkley Has Lost 62 Lbs.: 'I'm Working Out, I'm Taking My Shot Once a Week'
Robert Irwin Bindi Irwin
Robert Irwin Says Sister Bindi 'Was Going Downhill Fast' During Endometriosis Battle
Sia Furler
Sia Reveals She Is on the Autism Spectrum
Lexi Reed Shares Update After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis
Lexi Reed Lost 217 Lbs. Total Despite Calciphylaxis Diagnosis: 'Reminding Myself How Far I've Come'
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Hits the Driving Range for Some Golf ‘Therapy' with Daughter Ava
pedro pascal
Pedro Pascal Says Fans Gave Him an Infection: People Had ‘Their Thumbs in My Eyes’ to Recreate 'GoT'
1000 lb sisters update
‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Attend a Concert as Tammy Slaton Hits Milestones in Her Weight-Loss Journey
Johnny Depp attending the photocall for Jeanne du Barry during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes
Johnny Depp Fractures His Ankle and Cancels Performances: 'What a Drag!'
Tammy Slaton
Tammy Slaton Proudly Shares ‘Beautiful Photos of Myself Without Filters’ or Oxygen Tube
Brittany Cartwright
'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Brittany Cartwright Denies Taking Ozempic for Weight Loss
man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
Ozempic May Reduce the Desire for Alcohol and Help Curb Other Addictive Behaviors, Users 'Have Less Desire'
Nurse Donna Ford
Texas Nurse Tripped at Home, Found Out She Had a Brain Bleed — and Leukemia
Kaylen
TikToker Shares Shocking Results of a 'Failed' $50 Lip Blushing Treatment: 'Not Worth It'
Paul Simon
Paul Simon Reveals He's Lost Most of the Hearing in His Left Ear: 'I Thought It Would Pass'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 04: Angel Carter (L) and singer Aaron Carter attend Los Angeles opening night of "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the Pantages Theatre on June 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImage)
Angel Carter Talks Breaking 'Generational Dysfunction' with Mental Health After Twin Brother Aaron's Death
Chelsea Clinton | Digital Health
Chelsea Clinton Isn't Fazed by Comments on Social Media: 'I Never Knew What It Was Like to Have Anonymity'