Melissa Etheridge Will Perform Her 'Deeply Personal' Musical 'My Window' About Her Life on Broadway

"I truly love Broadway, and it's long been a dream of mine to tell my story and share my music there," said Etheridge of the nine-week engagement

Updated on June 14, 2023 09:50PM EDT
Melissa Etheridge attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Melissa Etheridge. Photo:

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Get ready to see Melissa Etheridge's life story come alive on stage.

On Monday, the Grammy winning singer-songwriter announced she'll be performing her autobiographical musical Melissa Etheridge: My Window on Broadway starting in September following its off-Broadway run in New York City last year.

“I truly love Broadway, and it’s long been a dream of mine to tell my story and share my music there," said Etheridge, 62, in a press statement. "I never felt more connected to this community and New York audiences than I did after telling my life story off-Broadway last year."

The unique musical debuted as Melissa Etheridge Off Broadway: My Window – A Journey Through Life with a sold-out three-week run at New World Stages in N.Y.C.. Now, it's coming to Circle in the Square Theatre for nine weeks starting with previews Sept. 14 before its official opening night on Sept. 28.

Named after her Grammy-winning 1993 song "Come to My Window," the musical features Etheridge telling — and singing through — her life story, from growing up in Kansas to becoming a multi-platinum-selling musician and an LGBTQ+ icon. The show features songs including the eponymous hit, "Bring Me Some Water," “I Want to Come Over" and more.

"The intimacy of the live theatrical stage is like no other, and Circle in the Square is going to be a magical home for my show’s Broadway debut. I can't wait to come back to the City!" continued Etheridge's statement. "It's a deeply personal experience to be able to tell these stories again, in a fresh and exciting way, and reconnect with my fans and theatergoers.”

Melissa Etheridge performs during 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Melissa Etheridge.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Written by Etheridge with additional material by her wife, Linda Wallem-Etheridge, My Window is directed by Amy Tinkham. In an interview last year, Etheridge said she and her spouse had been working on the musical "for years."

"We have been working on different ways to come to Broadway because we both have a theater background that we love," she told TheaterMania. "Our careers took different turns, hers in television and mine in music, but we just love Broadway. So when this finally lined up last year we said, 'Hey, we can do this! Yeah!' We jumped right in."

Tickets for the show's Broadway run are on sale now via Telecharge, and the weekly performance schedule is available at the Melissa Etheridge: My Window website.

