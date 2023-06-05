Melissa Etheridge's Daughter Bailey Shares Sweet Photo with Mom at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Melissa Etheridge and daughter Bailey Cypheridge are quite the Swifties.

The mother-daughter duo attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Chicago's Soldier Field on Saturday. In a photo posted to Bailey's Instagram Story, she and her mom, 62, can be seen smiling at the camera while taking in the show from a VIP tent.



The Grammy Award-winning musician tweeted about the show, writing, "In Chicago today with Bailey headed to see @taylorswift13 this evening."

"It’s so awesome to share the music and memories of this amazing artist with my daughter. #TaylorSwift #taylorswiftchicago #taylorswiftconcert #Pride #Pride2023," she concluded.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Etheridge later shared a video from the concert, along with the caption, "What an amazing show and an incredible talent. We had so much fun!! Thank you @taylorswift13 #TaylorSwift #ERAS2023 #Swifties."

In the clip, the singer-songwriter and her daughter can be seen singing along to Swift's hit song "Bad Blood."



Cypheridge, 26, recently spoke to PEOPLE about growing up with a rockstar mom.

While promoting her appearance in the MTV and Paramount+ series Family Legacy, the daughter of the "Come to My Window" singer and ex partner Julie Cypher said that she's known her mom was a star since an early age.

"I was always going on tour with her from such a young age. I was used to her performing and that being her job and part of her life," Cypheridge told PEOPLE.

She added the best thing about growing up with her mom on stage is being able to see the "evolution of her tours."

Bailey Cypheridge. Paramount +

"I've seen her play by herself. I've seen her play with a full band. I've seen her play with an orchestra, which was so cool. There's a venue I'll always remember in Amsterdam, and she has such a cool fan base there. We went there for the first time when I was like, 13, and I still just remember the crazy energy of that show."

Cypheridge also revealed she calls her mom a "true Gemini," noting that Etheridge's life offstage is much different than the force she's known to be in front of audiences.

"When she's not working, she really likes to stay home. She loves the Chiefs, she's a huge football fan. That's her idea of a perfect Sunday, watching football with my stepmom with a giant mixing bowl of guacamole. And honestly, we play a lot of music at home, too. Just for fun, you know, just with our family, even when she's not working."

As a queer woman herself, Cypheridge appreciates Etheridge's dedication to normalizing families like their own.

"As a kid, I knew I had two parents that loved me and wanted me, and that's a lot more than a lot of people can say," she told PEOPLE. "I actually remember, when I was in kindergarten, I was bragging about having two moms because I thought that was a good thing. I still think it's the coolest thing."

"As I grew up, it meant more to me how much my parents were trailblazers and how hard it must have been for them at the time. For my mom to stay true to herself and to stay out even when so many people were telling her she'd have a more successful career if you say in the closet," she added.

"I think it's really brave that that was just never a question for my mom. It means a lot more to me, now, looking back as an adult because I'm also a queer adult, so I can look at that and think that they really led the way for so many people, including me."

