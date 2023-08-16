Melinda French Gates Receives Loving Birthday Tributes from Daughters: 'Best Mom (and Grandma!)'

"It’s Mel’s world we’re just the daughters living in it," daughter Jennifer wrote in one sweet comment

Published on August 16, 2023 02:22PM EDT
Melinda Gates birthday wishes from daughter Phoebe on instagram 08 15 23
Melinda French Gates. Photo:

Phoebe Gates/Instagram

Melinda French Gates is celebrating another year.

In honor of her 59th birthday on Tuesday, the philanthropist and advocate received a pair of glowing tributes from her daughters.

Happy birthday to the best mom (and grandma!) who seems to grow more joyful and youthful each year 💓🎉,” wrote daughter Jennifer, 27, who recently gave birth to her first baby with husband Nayel Nassar.

In another celebratory post, Phoebe, 20, honored her mother by sharing two celebratory photos. In one shot, French Gates wore a crown while in the second image, the proud mama shared a sweet moment with the three children she shares with ex-husband Bill Gates.

Happy birthday, mom,” the Stanford student wrote.

In the comments section, her older sister lovingly replied, "It’s Mel’s world we’re just the daughters living in it."

French Gates was recently in attendance as Jennifer graduated from Columbia University with her master's degree in public health.

"(Accelerated) Master of Public Health 👩‍🎓🩵," the graduate wrote back in April alongside a smiling photograph with her parents and husband. "Thank you @columbiapublichealth for this incredible educational opportunity and the village around me who made this possible. Grateful 🙏✨." 

"Transparency— accelerated students officially get our degrees conferred in October when practicum deliverables are due, but all coursework is completed and we walk in the ceremony and celebrate now," she added.

French Gates has been busy as well, recently releasing the first book from her new imprint, Moment of Lift Books, which uplifts conversations about gender equity. Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this year, she detailed the inspiration behind the new venture.

“Books have been a way of opening cultures to me that I otherwise probably wouldn't have experienced in the same way," she explained.

"So often my friends or my mom and I, or now my daughters and I would share books with each other and discuss them," added French Gates. "That's what has led me to say, 'I want to see far more books about gender equity.'"

Melinda Gates and Bill Gates
Melinda French Gates and ex-husband Bill Gates.

Kevin Mazur/Getty for Robin Hood

French Gates and her ex-husband also remain committed to working together to make a difference.

The billionaire philanthropists, who finalized their divorce in August 2021, have repeatedly spoken about their continued working relationship through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“We certainly have a working relationship," the philanthropist previously told CBS Mornings Gayle King. "'Friends' is a different word for me, and that might come over time, but for me there's still healing that needs to happen."

