Some of Melanie Martinez's fans left her latest tour feeling disappointed after dropping hundreds of dollars on VIP packages.

The "Void" singer-songwriter is currently in the midst of her Portals Tour, and some of her fans have purchased $400 VIP packages expecting a meet-and-greet with Martinez — only to receive a video with an AI-generated hologram of her.

"Does anyone else think the vip ai meet and greet with Melanie is kinda stupid? I mean the vip tickets were 400$ dollars and you didn't even really get anything," wrote one fan on TikTok.

"I still love [Melanie] and everything," they continued. "I'm literally going to her concert. But she could at least put in some more effort."

According to Ticketmaster, the "Portals VIP Experience" includes a ticket to the show, "access to the Interactive Portals Photo Experience," an autographed poster, an exclusive merchandise package and "digital collectable," a VIP laminate as well as early entry to the venue and access to merchandise.

One fan who purchased the package shared a video of their "Interactive Portals Photo Experience" via TikTok. They stood in front of a backdrop as the hologram of Martinez, 28, appeared and posed alongside them.

"I thought it was cute," wrote the attendee in the post's caption, noting that fans are "hating" when "it never said anywhere there was going to be a meet and greet. The concert was so fun."

While Ticketmaster doesn't claim fans who buy the package will get to meet the Voice alum face-to-face, the fine print also doesn't specify that the photo experience features only the hologram rather than the performer herself.

Another TikTok user shared a positive review of their experience with the VIP package, showing off the merchandise they received — a keychain and tote bag — and a room with multiple backdrops for photos.

However, a different fan was left disappointed with the photo experience and claimed she didn't receive the merchandise on-site. "just got home from the melanie martinez portals and kinda upset [about] how the vip meet and greet was ai generated," they wrote on TikTok. "also didn't even get my vip merch."

Ticketmaster does specify that VIP merchandise could be given to fans at the show or shipped to them afterward.

Martinez, who continues the Portals Tour through early 2024, has not addressed the VIP package criticism on her social media accounts.

The tour is in support of her latest album Portals, which has spawned two Billboard Hot 100 hits — "Death" and "Void" — marking her first entries on the chart outside of music released while she was on The Voice in 2012.