Melanie Lynskey Admits She Turned Down Role on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer': I 'Was Not Sure'

The 'Yellowjackets' star said she was approached to join 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' at a 'very early' point in her career, but a conversation with her then-agent partially cemented her decision

By
Published on July 19, 2023 01:58PM EDT
Why Melanie Lynskey Turned Down a Role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Photo:

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic, 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Melanie Lynskey had her reasons for turning down a major role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

In a conversation with Shut Up Evan: The Newsletter, the Yellowjackets lead revealed she was invited to audition for the role of Buffy's best friend Willow. But she also explained why she wasn't keen on being on a TV show in the late '90s — and how her views of television have since changed.

"It was kind of a visa issue," Lynskey, 46, said. "But not really. I also was not sure about doing television at that time."

Melanie Lynskey
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Lynskey also recalled the previous stigma around doing television over film. Though the sentiment has long retired, especially with A-listers like Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman flocking to the small screen, the New Zealand native's then-agent advised her against taking on the part.

"It was very early in my career. I had a very old-school agent who was like, 'TV? That's for has-beens!' and I was like, 'I don't think it is anymore,'" she said. "Certainly, now, things have really changed, but I just wasn't super into it at the time."

The role of Willow ended up going to Alyson Hannigan, who starred in the popular series alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy). The series ran for seven seasons airing between 1997 to 2003.

Though Lynskey didn't join that particular show, it didn't hold her back from eventually making a name for herself in the TV landscape. She has gone on to star in several major television productions, including Two and a Half Men, Candy, Togetherness, Castle Rock and Girlboss. She also dove into voiceover work in recent years for projects like Over the Garden Wall and Future-Worm!

Lynskey currently stars as Shauna on Yellowjackets. For her efforts in the role, she has earned multiple accolades, including a Critics' Choice Award. It has also allowed her to become a two-time Emmy nominee.

Her television work was recently recognized through her latest Emmy-nominated guest-starring role on HBO’s The Last of Us. Of her nomination — and taking on the role as survivalist Kathleen Coghlan — Lynskey shared on Instagram, “Thank you forever @clmazin for creating this intriguing character who might be ok if not for her veendeeta!!"

"I can't believe you asked me to play her. You sent me two perfect scripts and a list of Calgary's best restaurants, and it was the easiest yes of my life," she added. "This was the experience of a lifetime."

Yellowjackets seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream via Showtime.

